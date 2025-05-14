DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1h

"“I call ICE the Israeli Censorship Enforcers because those ideas obviously relate to Israel/Palestine and they are considered anti-semitic ideas."

The perfect explanation for the ICE acronym! You've got to wonder if the US wasn't overrun by Zy0nists would we be having so many ICE abductions today. They're at the heart of the world's current troubles. Censorship--ZyOnists. Locking up foreign students for their right to protest--Zy0nists. Genocide in Gaza and bombing in Lebanon and Syria--Zy0nists. More reasons to #BoycottIsrael and #FreePalestine

Finn's avatar
Finn
5h

Excellent piece Mark.

That government and all it's institutions have become thoroughly corrupted is proven beyond all doubt - then the real problem are it's enablers, the armed uniformed sadistic bullies, who on the one hand pretend to serve and to protect yet never side with the people in need of protection.

How sincere was their oath - not very likely.

