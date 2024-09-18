CARTOON: OOF! Kamuddle Boofs Her Latest Interview
Spoken like a drunk shaman. There's no 'there' there.
Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink
OOCH! Kamala BUMBLES Basic Questions In New Press Interview
“A lot of people will relate to this, you know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn, you know.”
Breaking Points (9/17/24)
Krystal and Saagar discuss Kamala fumbling her newest interview.
14-minute video
I can't stand to watch her at all - but aren't the DEMS embarrassed? Good grief.
Was this right after Happy Hour... er, I mean Joy Hour? She looks and sounds drunk; or Biden's senility is catching.