Auto worker confronts Trump on his pedophile protection

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity. And today, I think I did that.”

— Autoworker TJ Sabula

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/15/26)

Herd all the DC Democrats into a sauna bath with AIPAC and you won’t find one of them with the courage to speak out like Ford assembly line worker TJ Sabula, 40, who correctly called out Donald Trump to his mango face for being a “pedophile protector” while he toured one of the company’s Michigan factories Tuesday. Sabula was only about 60 feet away from Trump when he dropped his truth bomb.

Dropping any pretense of presidential stature, Trump fell to flipping a middle finger and mouthing the words “Fuck you” twice.

Ford immediately suspended Sabula’s employment, but — embodying the traditional courage and values of American organized labor — he stated he had “no regrets whatsoever.” Supportive online fundraising has totaled over $800,000 for Sabula, showing tremendous public support.

In a Washington Post interview, Sabula said he felt he had been targeted for “political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.” He identifies as politically independent and never voted for Trump but has supported other Republicans, according to the outlet.

Sabula stated, “I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity. And today, I think I did that.”

United Auto Worker union vice president and director of the Ford department wrote early Wednesday on the social platform X , “The autoworker at the Dearborn Truck Plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union – the UAW.”

I looked for a comment by UAW President Shawn Fein, who had spoken out strongly against Trump in the 2024 election and supported both Biden and Harris. Since then Fein has pretty much wilted and disappeared. I could not find a comment from Fein regarding Sabula.

Sabula is an American hero more of us need to model.

Two takeaways

Two things struck me about the incident.

First how Sabula — an auto line worker — displayed more direct, personal courage than the entire Democratic Party in Congress. The same party that has continually bowed to corporate hacks and criminals to betray campaign promises to workers to raise the minimum wage or follow through on Medicare For All.

The same party that has continually betrayed the organized labor union movement.

The same party whose electeds rarely if ever join striking workers on the picket line.

The same Zionist-owned party that can’t speak out against the ongoing US/Israel genocide in Gaza.

The same party currently spouting the CIA/Mossad “color revolution” crap to justify yet another doomed Israeli-ordered American funded-n’-fought war in the Middle East.

The same party that sits whining and making excuses and carefully parsing their words like hors d'oeuvres made from spoiled cat food.

But that would require a democracy to happen instead of the DeMOCKracy inflicted upon us by the corporate and Zionist owners of this crumbling nation.

The second thing that stood out was nothing new, but reinforced the obvious fact that — despite all the crude bullying and puffy self bloviation — Donald Trump constantly reveals his insecure, fragile, minuscule pipsqueak self image. Every morning he looks into the mirror he knows that no matter how much mango paste he smears across his flabby mug, he is staring into an empty garbage bin.

And at the bottom of that bin is Jeffrey Epstein staring back up at him.

Worker suspended from his job after calling out Trump as the “pedophile protector” he is during president’s factory tour.

Auto Workers Union Says It Will Defend Ford Worker Cussed Out By President

Whittle Donnie got his feewings hurt!

Fragile boy President Donald Trump tours the assembly line at the Ford River Rouge Complex on Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan. / Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images



HuffPost (1/14/26)

The United Auto Workers union said it plans to defend a Ford factory worker who was suspended after calling President Donald Trump a “pedophile protector” while he toured one of the company’s Michigan factories.

Trump, obviously rattled by the heckle, flipped off the worker and mouthed the words, “Fuck you!” according to video of the exchange posted Tuesday by TMZ.

The line worker, TJ Sabula, told The Washington Post he had “no regrets whatsoever” over calling out the president with a reference to Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous pedophile, human trafficker and onetime Trump buddy. He said he’s been suspended from his job pending an investigation.

Laura Dickerson, a vice president for the UAW and head of its Ford department, said in a statement Wednesday that the union will have Sabula’s back.

“He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job,” Dickerson said, without naming Sabula. “The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member.”

She added, “Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone – including the President of the United States.”

Ford did not immediately respond to an inquiry from HuffPost regarding the suspension.

Union contracts like the UAW’s include clauses protecting workers from being terminated or disciplined without just cause. A typical step is to file a grievance on the employee’s behalf, arguing the firing or suspension was unwarranted, initiating talks with management that can lead to mediation or arbitration if it isn’t resolved.

UAW President Shawn Fain was among the most outspoken labor leaders opposing Trump during the presidential campaign last year. He frequently called Trump a “scab” and a “con man” who doesn’t care at all about regular people, arguing that a second Trump presidency would be disastrous for the working class.

He also blasted Trump for hosting a campaign event where several people wearing “Auto Workers for Trump” were not actually autoworkers.

“It’s pathetic. Everything he does is a con,” Fain said at the time. “Donald Trump serves himself. He’s always served himself.”

Trump was in Detroit to tour the Ford factory with CEO Jim Farley and board chairman Bill Ford. The president also delivered a speech at the Detroit Economic Club that was full of his typical lies about the economy and other matters, like election fraud.

The White House has defended Trump hurling an expletive and giving the middle finger to a worker during the tour.

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung claimed.

