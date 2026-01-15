DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
15h

Heckling is a fine, time-honored American political tradition and that autoworker did it well.

One of my favorite heckling stories is from 1904, and the victim was Teddy Roosevelt. It went something like this:

Heckler: You suck because you're a Republican! I'll never vote for you!

TR: And what are you, then?

Heckler: A Democrat.

TR: Why are you a Democrat?

Heckler: My grandpa was a Democrat. My pa was a Democrat, and I'm a Democrat.

TR: So if your grandfather was a jackass, and your father was a jackass, what does that make you?

Heckler: A Republican.

TR: Bully!

Notice Teddy praised good heckling because he was self-confident and could take it. The Donald is no Teddy Roosevelt. No finger from the Tedster.

Reply
Share
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
21hEdited

THIS has been at the front if my plungered brain ALL DAY. And no one seems to be addressing it⁉️

Does he still have his job❓ Will ZioNaziDC pressure Union Bosses to fire him❓

I hope EVery IndieNews channel gets this guy in front of Americans, to hoomiliate all those with their heads in the sand into REALITY.

HAPPY MID-TERM ELECTIONEERING Mr.Pedophile ~

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture