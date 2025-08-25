Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Given development of Israeli nuclear weapons, perhaps the biggest traitor in history.

Israel’s Mole Inside The CIA Betrayed The US & World, New Files Show

CIA spymaster James Jesus Angleton shaped the US-Israeli relationship in secrecy. Newly unredacted files shed light on his wanton betrayal of his country to assist Israel’s theft of US nuclear material and global spying operations.

By Kit Klarenberg & Wyatt Reed

The Grayzone (8/15/25)

Veteran CIA counterintelligence chief James [Jesus] Angleton secretly oversaw a top-level spy ring involving Jewish émigrés and Israeli operatives without “any clearances” from Congress or Langley itself, according to recently declassified documents published as part of the Trump administration’s pledge to disclose all available information on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The files provide a fresh and often disturbing look at a spy described by historian Jefferson Morley as “a leading architect of America’s strategic relationship with Israel,” detailing Angleton’s role in transforming the Mossad into a fearsome agency with global reach, while assisting Israel’s theft of US nuclear material and protecting Zionist terrorists.

Angleton established the Jewish emigre spying network in the aftermath of WWII, with the apparent goal of infiltrating the Soviet Union. But as the files show, the spymaster considered his “most important” task to be maintaining the supply of Jewish immigrants flowing from the Soviet Union towards the burgeoning Israeli state.

According to Angelton, his Jewish assets were responsible for 22,000 reports on the USSR, generating several intelligence masterstrokes. Chief among them was the publication of Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Kruschev’s famous 1956 secret speech denouncing Stalin, which the spymaster boasted “practically created revolutions in Hungary and Poland.” Elsewhere, Angleton bragged that his arrangement with Israel had produced “500 Polish intelligence officers who were Jewish” who “knew more about Polish intelligence than the Poles.”

Other passages appear to show Angleton taking credit for securing the “release” of several Zionist terrorists affiliated with the Irgun militia before they could be convicted for bombing the British embassy in Rome. Though the group had been captured by Italian authorities, the newly-disclosed files indicate the terror cell was freed on the orders of the CIA.

The information was originally divulged in 1975 to senators serving on the Church Committee, which probed widespread abuses by US intelligence in the decades prior. Congress was particularly interested in claims by New York Times foreign correspondent Tad Szulc, who testified under oath that Angleton had personally informed him that the US provided technical information on nuclear devices to Israel in the late 1950s. The new documents show that Angleton was deceptive under questioning, and evaded questions on Israel’s nuclear espionage efforts on the record.

Additional unsealed FBI documents, which refer to Israel’s Mossad as Angleton’s “primary source” of information, confirm that the CIA’s head of counterintelligence relied heavily on Tel Aviv to solidify his position within the Agency – and also add to the growing body of evidence that Angleton may not have been operating with US interests in mind throughout his 21-year tenure.

Other newly declassified files from the FBI have shown that Angleton maintained a wildly lopsided relationship with the Bureau, which saw federal agents deferring to the CIA counterintelligence chief after they caught him surveilling the correspondence of huge numbers of Americans. The files show Angleton openly admitting he would have been fired if Langley caught wind of his leaks to the Bureau.

A side-by-side analysis of the now-unredacted Church Committee files compared with their previously-released versions from 2018 demonstrates that even after 70 years, Washington felt compelled to conceal details of its real relationship with Israel’s founders. Over a dozen references to “Israel,” “Tel Aviv,” or descriptions of figures as “Jewish,” which were scrubbed from the 2018 release, can now be viewed on the National Archives site.

The documents reveal that Angleton repeatedly lied to multiple Congressional bodies, including the Church Committee, which investigated CIA abuses, and the House Select Committee on Assassinations, which probed the murders of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. Angleton was similarly evasive when interrogated over Israel’s nuclear weapons program, and about CIA knowledge or complicity in the scheme.

Setting Lee Harvey Oswald loose

Those documents also reveal that Angleton’s CIA counterintelligence staff ordered Lee Harvey Oswald’s removal from federal watchlists six weeks before Kennedy’s assassination, despite his classification as a high security risk. The surveillance of Oswald was personally overseen by a member of Angleton’s intelligence network of Jewish emigres, Reuben Efron, a CIA spy from Lithuania. Angleton had placed Efron in charge of an Agency program called HT/Lingual which intercepted and read correspondences between Oswald and his family.

Numerous historians have questioned why the CIA counterintelligence chief insisted for decades on personally overseeing what he described as the “Israeli account.” Though several off-the-record interactions remain impossible to parse, the documents show that when grilled about his “unusually close” connections to the Israeli Mossad, Angleton acknowledged forming an “arrangement” in which, “in most simplistic terms, [the Israelis] were informed that we would not work with them against the Arabs, [but] that we would work with them on Soviet bloc Intelligence and communism.”

Freeing Zionist terrorists

One of the earliest instances of Angleton’s cooperation with Zionist elements came as Zionist militants embarked on a terrorist campaign to pressure the British colonial authorities to leave Mandate Palestine.

In October 1946, three months after they bombed the British administrative headquarters at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, members of the right-wing Irgun militia planted explosives in the British embassy in Rome in a failed bid to assassinate the UK’s ambassador to Italy.

According to Angleton, after the Irgun “blew up the British embassy in Rome” in 1946, the CIA intervened to ensure they escaped Italy without prosecution. …

Link to story

“As Jefferson Morley documented in his biography of Angleton, “The Ghost,” the late CIA counterintelligence chief made sure the CIA looked the other way as Israel constructed its first nuclear weapon out of the stolen fissile material. According to Morley, ‘Angleton, it is fair to say, thought collaboration with Israel was more important than U.S. non-proliferation policy.’”

The protesters’ parents said embassy security beat their sons with chains at Egypt’s U.N. mission.

Egyptian Officials In New York Beat Two Gaza Protesters On Video

So, of course, the NYPD arrested the protesters.

[Editor’s Note: Life in a non-sovereign, occupied country. Time to resist people. RESIST!— M. Taylor]

By Jonah Valdez

The Intercept (8/22/25)

Egyptian government employees wielding a chain and stick detained and assaulted a 22-year-old man and his 15-year-old brother at the Egyptian Mission to the United Nations during a pro-Palestine protest in New York on Wednesday, the brothers’ parents told The Intercept. The New York City Police Department then arrested the two brothers on assault charges, and strangulation for the younger one, according to their parents and an NYPD spokesperson.

Yasin Elsamak, 22, and Ali Elsamak, 15, both U.S. citizens, were protesting the Egyptian government’s role in blockading the Rafah crossing into Gaza, cutting off essential food aid amid Israel’s ongoing genocide, their parents said.

Egyptian officials grabbed the teenager and dragged him and his older brother, who had attempted to intervene, inside the building, according to their parents and video of the incident published on social media. Their parents alleged that inside the building, Egyptian officials continued to beat Yasin in the legs with sticks before choking him with a chain and his own keffiyeh.

The Egyptian government did not immediately respond to The Intercept’s request for comment.

“My oldest son said, ‘I had a fear that I would die there,’ and my younger one said, ‘I think if they didn’t have a glass door and were recording, they would kill us inside,’” their mother, Olga Elsamak, told The Intercept.

A video posted on X shows one man wrapping what appears to be a chain around the neck of one of the brothers, whom the family identified as Yasin, while another man beat him with a stick-like object. Another man is seen wrestling the other brother, identified by family as Ali, to the ground.

New York Police Department officers arrested the brothers on suspicion of assault but did not take any of the Egyptian government officials into custody, the family said.

Their father, Akram Elsamak, said NYPD officers had turned him away when he attempted to visit his sons who were in police custody. The brothers told their parents that they were both interrogated by officers, including the 15-year-old, without a guardian or attorney present. Ali was released from custody the following day at 1 p.m., and Yasin was released around 6 p.m. …

Link to story and 44-second video of assault

Al Jazeera IDs Israeli Soldiers Joyfully Posting Possible War Crimes

3-minute video

Journalist Ken Klippenstein: Soft Blackmail, Epstein, Palantir Military Targeting & Pentagon Contagion

[Editor’s Note: Ken Kleppenstein is one of a new generation of independent investigative journalists who has broken free of the hive mind corporate media. The interview below explores a number of media issues. The whole interview is worth the time, but you can also pluck topics of interest. — M. Taylor]

Julian Dorey Podcast (8/22/25)

00:00 - Independent Media, Occupy Wall Street, FOIA

13:45 - Avoiding Bias, Ken angers everyone on X, Bernie vs Trump, Echo Chambers 24:17 - Biden’s decline, Bureaucracy runs country, Carter-Nixon Story

36:30 - Intel on ground, Postmodernism, Soft Blackmail

45:45 - How Ken gets sources, Working at TYT & The Intercept, JD Vance Dossier & FBI

55:49 - Lies & Truth, Trump’s Strategy

1:02:56 - Pendulum politics, Zohran Mamdani

01:12:27 - Epstein

01:23:00 - Epstein Symptom, Isreal Gaza War, Bryan Steil gets cooked

01:32:39 - Gaza fallout, Ken publishes Luigi Mangione Manifesto, Establishment vs People

01:38:48 - Amazon Fulfilment Center Abuse, Ken leaves The Intercept

01:47:44 - Glenn Greenwald, The Pentagon, Tower 22 Investigation

01:58:46 - JFK Coverup, JFK Files Dump

02:10:17 - State Fusion Centers, Big Brother

02:14:56 - John Kiriakou, Palantir Takeover

02:21:13 - Homeland Security AI Corps, Gov vs. Corps

02:30:52 - Intel-Media Pipeline, Social Media Kill Switch, 2028

02:43:07 - Elon Musk, DOGE, USAID

02:52:31 - Free Speech

02:56:05 - Ken’s work

2-hour, 57-minute video

Letter From A Reader: Western societies are already deep in crisis, and what’s coming isn’t a doomsday movie

I ran into this "Honest Sorcerer" Substack and while many of his articles are spot on analysis of the future, I thought you might like this one as a prepper.

It makes the case that western societies are already deep in crisis, and what’s coming isn’t a movie-style doomsday with explosions and one hero saving the world but it’s a drawn-out, grinding emergency that plays out unevenly across decades. We’ve had five centuries of growth off the back of plundering resources, and that run is ending. Collapse isn’t a single dramatic moment, it’s a slow unraveling, driven by the way we’ve traded long-term survival for short-term profit. We’re hitting the physical limits of what the planet can give; pulling energy and materials out of the ground costs more than the benefit they bring, and that’s a wall you can’t cheat your way through.

The biosphere, climate, economy, infrastructure -- everything the modern world rests on - is weakening while corporate greed speeds the process up. The peak of net energy from oil and minerals means contraction is baked in, because our whole system only works when it’s expanding, not shrinking. The “long emergency” will look like rising costs, food rationing, power that cuts out, (rolling blackouts new normal) healthcare that keeps sliding backwards, and eventually, a major collapse in population as society cracks.

Local resilience

Centralized systems won’t hold it together. Survival is going to mean local resilience (and again I thought this is right what you've been hollering) neighbors leaning on each other, small communities running things, personal skills mattering again. Collapse is already happening, it can’t be reversed, and technology built on nonrenewables won’t save us (he wrote other articles breaking down the unsustainability of solar). What might help is shifting now toward cooperation and community before the floor fully gives out. — Fanny Behrens

Collapse Will Look Nothing Like the Movies

The Honest Sorcerer (1/29/24)

The recent bumper crop of post-apocalyptic films are riddled with the same cliches. These themes do have a useful purpose such as making our story-telling brain feel comfortable, or evoking empathy for the protagonists, but they also mislead the audience. As any serious collapsologist would testify, these stereotypes not only make these movies extremely predictable, but also far removed from reality.

We need to set a few things straight about collapse. …

Link to story

"When everything else fails, they take you to war."

— Gerald Celente

“NATO: Needless Aggression Towards Others”

— Online comment

“Trump's MAGA now means 'Miriam Adelson's Goals Achieved'“

— Online comment

"Remember — It's not a lie, if YOU believe it."

— George Costanza

