Donald the ‘Screw-You Worm’ has taken parasitism of the 1% to whole new — ever deepening — greasy dark crevices of depravity ‘n disaster.

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more Trump cartoons

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/14/26)

British troublemaker George Galloway noted today, June 14th, is not just Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, it is also Cuban revolutionary hero Che Guevara’s, born in 1928!

Given Trump’s scatterbrained, bloviating, bellicose threats to illegally invade Cuba, the irony couldn’t be better. Honestly, these days in Trumplandia, if a guy tried to write a Netflix political series using stuff like this, his editor would throw him out of the office. When it comes to Trump World Inc., satire and parody have no chance of keeping up with reality.

While scheming and stealing billions, Trump and his eldest dullard sons, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, launch grift and thievery of the public to stratospheric levels as Ivanka and her humanoid bot Jared Kushner carry on the Epstein tradition of colonizing a new island.

While all politicians and billionaires in the American DeMOCKracy are parasites, enriching and stuffing themselves with unearned, undeserved wealth sucked off from public resources and the underpaid labor of working people, Donald the ‘Screw-You Worm’ has taken parasitism of the 1% to whole new — ever deepening — greasy dark crevices of depravity ‘n disaster.

MAGA drones and dullards will gather tonight to cheer and mouth breathe for the Ultimate Fighting Championship ‘Freedom 250’ circlejerk event on the South Lawn of the White House, with fighters being paid in part with Trump family crypto coin.

Really, you can’t make this shit up.

From comedy to documentary

All of this was foreseen in the 2006 comedy Idiocracy, which at the time seemed like screws-loose exaggeration and whacko fantasy. Tonight, on the South Lawn of the White House, Donald Trump and his chipmunks will prove it to be a full-on documentary of just what the United States has collapsed to.

When the movie was initially released, 20th Century Fox was aghast at the finished film’s accurate portrayal of the poisonous effect of American consumer capitalism and intentionally suppressed distribution. They did their best to ignore and bury the most accurately predictive movie of its time.

But in the 20 years since, Idiocracy drew an underground reputation and widespread viewing and now stands as a unintended devastatingly on-target takedown of the sickness of the American Screw-You Worm parasite and just the antidote to tonight’s Trump upchuck.

“Are we the audience, or the extras in the background?”

Idiocracy Wasn’t A Comedy, It Was A Prophecy!

After The Credits (1/21/26)

This is the story of how a buried box-office flop became an accidental roadmap for modern culture, corporate control, and collective brain-rot. Plus 25 crazy facts that prove reality didn’t just catch up to the joke, it took over.

15-minute video

Idiocracy Has Become Reality

[For a slightly more scholarly look at Idiocracy. — MT]

Upper Echelon (2/14/25)

Nineteen years after the initially suppressed release of Idiocracy, a film that was made to be an absurd depiction of societal trends, is now more true than ever. As we continuously subvert our own critical thinking, every single day we get closer and closer to this demented caricature of modern consumerism, which is now closer to some sort of blueprint than it is to an irrelevant comedy.



We may have a different path to get there, but we are certainly racing towards a capitalist and corporate echo of a movie that should be something to simply laugh at. Instead we look around and see increasing similarities.

20-minute video

"I know things are bad right now, with all that starving, and the dust storms, and we are running out of french fries and burrito coverings. But I got a solution."

— President Camacho, Idiocracy

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