DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
20h

I feel like the intelligence of the collective west is going down the tubes, with the endless propaganda and leaders like Trump in office.

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4 replies by Mark Taylor and others
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
18h

President Camacho from "Idiocracy" sounds more and more intelligent with each passing day of a Trump presidency... Trump just hopes the "bread and circuses" on the White House lawn will stave off the guillotines for another day.

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