Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/8/26)

Could there be a more perfect performer to headline tonight’s Zionist ‘Christian’ front Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show than crusty old rocker Kid Rock? Given his very embodiment of crass hypocrisy and cheering on Epstein Class pedophilia in his song Cool, Daddy Cool, the only one who could top him would be the waddling fist-bumping, bloviating, orange-cloud farting Donald Trump.

But since that isn’t going to happen (that we know of), Kid Rock is tonight’s man of the hour to embody the entitled, depraved and clueless American pedophile ruling Epstein Class!

And no better sponsor to host it than America’s top ‘Christian’ marketing corporation, TP USA! Like two leering angels from hell, the perfect combo to embody the cruel depravity and hypocrisy of the Holier-Than-Thou American evangelical corporate nationalist front.

The only good thing about this dark, perverse time is that all the masks are off and the entire depraved American corporate political ruling class is exposed and bare assed before the world.

Take it away Kid Rock with your lead song!

Young ladies, young ladies

I like ‘em underage, see

Some say that’s statutory

but I say it’s mandatory — Kid Rock, Cool, Daddy Cool (2001)

Perhaps a new — more appropriate — national anthem?

Without Amazon ICE would not be able to track and target people at its current scale

ACTION! Tell Amazon To Scrap Their Contracts With The Gestapo ICE Stormtroopers

On Cyber Monday 2025, Amazon workers rallied outside of Amazon’s NYC headquarters to demand that Amazon stop fueling mass deportations through Amazon Web Services’ contracts with ICE and DHS.

ICE cannot operate without corporate backing; its campaign against immigrants and those who stand with them depends on the logistical, financial, and political support of companies like Amazon. Mega-corporations may appear untouchable, but they are not. Anti-authoritarian movements have long understood that repression is sustained by a network of institutional enablers and when those enablers are disrupted, state violence weakens. Workers and communities have real power when they act collectively. That is why we must expose Amazon’s role in the deportation machine.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its most commonly used cloud platform. DHS and ICE cannot wage their attack on immigrants without the critical data infrastructure that Amazon Web Services provide, allowing the agencies to collect, analyze, and store the massive amounts of data they need to do their dirty work. Without the power of AWS, ICE would not be able to track and target people at its current scale.

ICE and DHS use Amazon Web Services to collect and store massive amounts of purchased data on immigrants and their friends and family–everything from biometric data, DMV data, cellphone records, and more. And through its contracts with Palantir, DHS is able to scour regional, local, state, and federal databases and analyze and store this data on AWS. All of this information is ultimately used to target immigrants and other members of our communities.

No corporation should profit from oppression and abuse. Yet Amazon is raking in tens of millions of dollars to fuel DHS and ICE, while grossly exploiting its own workers. Can you sign our petition today, demanding that Amazon stop fueling deportations by ending its contracts with DHS and ICE, now?

Link to petition

END OF EMPIRE: Chris Hedges On Trump, Epstein & The Decline Of American Democracy

The Chris Hedges Report (2/5/26)

A year into Donald Trump’s return to office, a wave of hardline actions - from volatile ICE raids to political pressure on the media - have raised alarms about the expansion of the president’s power.

Then with US midterms approaching, attention is turning to whether there is any meaningful challenge to Republican grip on Congress.

So what happens next?

25-minute video

