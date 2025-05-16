“Great. Very good. Young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter.” — Donald Trump

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/16/25)

It’s done, MAGA. Your whole Red-White-N-Blue ‘America First’ act is done. Toast. All your red MAGA hat childish playground bullying crap is over.

A dried up dog turd in the gutter.

During his recent Middle East circus tour to take delivery of a $400 million airliner bribe and pump up tawdry business deals for his buffoonish, moronic family, Donald Trump met with Muhammad Al-Jawlani (Jolani), the new president of the starved and battered state of Syria. A terrorist.

A terrorist upon whom, until last December, the United States had an active, well-deserved $10 million bounty…

When asked of his impressions after meeting with the terrorist Al-Jawlani, Trump described him as:

“Great. Very good. Young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter.”

A terrorist who, BTW, also killed American soldiers in Iraq.

In an interview yesterday, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson noted of Al-Jawlani:

“His group Hayatir Alm was listed as number seven in the top ten international terrorist groups. He was part of ISIS. He killed US soldiers in Iraq.”

Yes, American soldiers. That’s a big part of Al-Jawlani’s “very strong past” Trump so much admires.

But what else to expect of military draft-dodging Master Sgt. ‘Bone Spurs’ Trump who has described American dead soldiers as “suckers and losers”.

Now we have him praising a wanted terrorist who participated in the killing of American soldiers! So enough, MAGA.

Enough of your vapid, childish, grotesquely idiotic Patriot Porn Props...

Enough of Fox-News-has-been War Department Sec. Pete Hegseth, with his tacky little American flag pocket hanky…

…and even more stupid…

As with Trump and all his brain-numb Cabinet appointments, Hegseth has all the patriotic heft and seriousness of a hyperactive Cub Scout dressed up for a July 4th Parade. His fashion choices also clearly violate the U.S. Flag Code.

He is the War Department Secretary for a president who celebrates a terrorist responsible for killing American service members. Really, one couldn’t make this shit up.

And you MAGA idiots cheer? Enough.

Al-Jawlani’s terrorist past is not even past

As recently as a month ago, Al-Jawlani’s troops were terrorizing and massacring Syrian Christians and Alawites.

“His troops were carrying out these murders of Christian Syrians and Alawit Syrians in the last four weeks!” Johnson noted. “And Trump's there gladhanding with him and saying, hey, you know, he's a strong good-looking young man. If this was not so horrific this would be great comedy, but this is incredible.”

Johnson also notes of Al-Jawlani, “He's been involved with actual beheadings.”

That’s right, for all you evangelical ‘Christian’ Trumpsters blabbing and pontificating out there, understand: Trump is praising a terrorist actively killing Christians now.

So, evangelical Trumpsters, let’s be done with this kind of crap:

And, for God sake, flush this kind of obscene blasphemy down the shitter…

And just last month, Trump skipped the return of the bodies of four service members killed in a training incident in Lithuania in order to dine with leaders of the LIV Golf tour.

To hell with it, MAGA, I’m spitting mad.

Enough of your bullshit. If you want to celebrate a tawdry orange-faced grifter who happily dismisses, degrades and cheers on the deaths of fellow citizens in pointless wars for corporate profit, go ahead and show yourself for what you are, but as for me…

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

George Galloway Smacks Down Trump’s Bro Lovefest With Al-Qaeda Terrorist Jolani

“Seven weeks ago! Seven weeks ago your government, Donald Trump, was going to give somebody $10 million if they captured this guy alive. And now you're describing him as an attractive young guy tough guy! Tough guy? I mean Biden had the excuse that he was an imbecile. What's your excuse, Don.”

2-minute video

Glenn Greenwald: Trump And The Rebranding Of A Syrian Terrorist? — 20-minute video

“The Dam Is Finally Breaking!”

Journalist Owen Jones Gives The Suddenly-Concerned Media A Much-Deserved Smackdown

“As the calamity of Israel’s onslaught against Gaza becomes apparent, those who cheered it on will panic about reputational damage and plead their earlier ignorance. Do not let them get away with it this time.”

By Owen Jones (5/15/25)

22-minute video

MUST WATCH INTERVIEW! — "They Want to Silence Me" / Columbia Student Mohsen Mahdawi on ICE Jail, Palestine, Buddhism & More — In his first live interview since his release from ICE detention, Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi recounts the traumatic experience of his arrest and incarceration. Mahdawi, a green card holder who was born and raised in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, was arrested in Vermont on April 14 when he appeared for what he was told would be a citizenship interview, and spent more than two weeks in U.S. immigration custody, where he was held in retaliation for his speech in support of Palestinian rights. Mahdawi's detention has led him to reflect on the "interconnectedness between injustices," as multiple members of his family in Palestine have been "unjustly" incarcerated in Israeli jails. "Now I can feel their pain," says Mahdawi. Despite the U.S. government and pro-Israel groups' attempts to silence his calls for an end to genocide in Gaza, he adds, "I share my pain with the world." 28-minute video

Norman Finkelstein Puts Zionist Fascists In Their Place

1-minute video

WE NEED MORE OF THIS! Rail Workers United Supports New Jersey Transit Engineers Strike!

Rail Workers United (5/16/25)

(RWU) sends its support and solidarity to the striking railroad workers at New Jersey Transit. We urge all workers, especially railroad workers from all crafts and all unions, to support the engineers and trainmen on strike as they fight for better wages, benefits, and working conditions!

Their fight is our fight, and it's in the interests of all railroad workers and our working class allies that they win this strike.

In solidarity,

The International Steering Committee of Railroad Workers United

