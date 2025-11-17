“I have seen the pictures of Donald Trump’s and Jeffrey Epstein’s girls together… I have seen these pictures. I know that these pictures exist and I can describe them. There are about a dozen of them. The ones I specifically remember is the two of them with topless girls of an uncertain age sitting on Trump’s lap. And then Trump standing there with a stain on the front of his pants and three or four girls kind of bent over in laughter - they’re topless, too - pointing at Trump’s pants.” — Michael Wolff, recollection of Donald Trumpstein biographer.

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link for more Trumpstein cartoons

“The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are bold as a lion.” — Proverbs 28:1 (King James Version of the Bible)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/16/25)

The Epstein stain is now the Trumpstein brand.

He owns it.

It owns him.

It ain’t going away.

When it became apparent House votes were shifting to release of the Epstein Files, last night Trumpstein suddenly “reversed” position, calling for House Republicans to vote in favor of release of the files, just a couple days after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R- CO) had been called into an unprecedented meeting in the White House Situation Room and pressured to backtrack from her position to support the release.

At the same of his reversal, Trumpstein also called for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to open investigations of only Democrats who might be implicated in the files. Conveniently, such a move would block release of the very files Trumpstein now claims he wants to release.

Many in the MAGA base deserve to be acknowledged for their turn on Trumpstein over this issue. MAGA stalwart Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been smeared by Trumpstein as a traitor, resulting in death threats, and he has been getting his wealthy pals to dump $2 million into a primary effort to unseat Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Trumpstein’s MAGA approval ratings have been dribbling away with growing calls for the Epstein files to be released and for the Israeli Zionist headlock on the party and government to be broken. They are outraged at how Trumpstein’s ‘America First’ campaign has been dumped into the White House trash bin along with the East Wing as the Phantom of the Opera wails from the building.

We don’t see such outrage by liberals when the Democrats betray them over and over…and over. Joe Biden can campaign on a public health option then flush it down the Offal Office crapper on Day One and limp liberals sigh, ‘Well ya’ know, politics is the art of compromise, maybe next time’.

Many of the MAGA folks are rising up and pushing back against Trump’s coddling of pedophiles ina way that is admirable.

The stain is not just on Trumpstein

But all of this is much greater than Donald Trumpstein, the Republicans, Democrats or even the political system. The recent release of some 20,000 Epstein emails reveal connections throughout the economic system. The perverse Epstein stain brands the entire Western political and economic system.

Emails between former Clinton and Obama economic adviser and former Harvard University president and current professor Larry Summers and Epstein reveal a longtime cozy relationship checking in on financial advice and Summers’ creepy dating failures.

During former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s 2019 Congressional testimony, Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) was texting back and forth with Epstein who commented on her wardrobe and concluded the exchange praising her “Good work.” Plaskett took campaign donations from Epstein and only returned the booty under public pressure.

As Whitney Webb reveals in volume two of her excellent book “One Nation Under Blackmail”, some of Epstein’s earliest dirty wealth came from international weapons dealing to drug gangs and tyrants working with the CIA and allies.

There’s a reason the Democrats did nothing to release the Epstein files during Biden’s term: the whole system is rotted out. Epstein’s smug mug is just the face of the stain of the corruption of our entire political, economic and military industrial complex.

And lack of serious coverage of the Epstein scandal by the media also tells you all you need to know about their complicity. Imagine where the Epstein story would be now if it weren’t for independent media and podcasters like Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Sagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball at Breaking Points.

The Due Dissidence podcasters had a good take on the scale and depth of depravity of our bipartisan ruling class.

While Trumpstein’s pumpkin-hued mug is taking all the attention right now, it is essential to understanding it is the stain of the entire political, economic, corporate and Deep State military system impoverishing us all. Forget Right vs Left, it is only about Top vs Bottom. Us vs Them.

Pay attention beyond the headlines.

As Rep. Massive notes: “Dogs don’t bark at parked cars.”

*****

Survivors speak out on the pain our perverse system causes

National Demand For The Release Of ALL The Epstein Files, NOW!

World Without Exploitation (11/16/25)

For five administrations, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have been left in the dark, waiting for answers and accountability. After three decades, it’s finally time to bring the secrets out of the shadows.



We are demanding the release of ALL the Epstein files. The time is now! Call your member of congress and tell them to VOTE YES on the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Take action at worldwithoutexploitation.org

1-minute video

Jeffrey Epstein, was no ordinary pervert and no ordinary blackmailer.

George Galloway: Trump Will Not Survive

Mother Of All Talk Shows (11/16/25)

17-minute video

Psychologists Explain Why MAGA Won’t Let Trump Off The Hook For The Epstein Files: President Donald Trump ― a figure so immune to controversy, he’s earned the nickname “Teflon Don” ― may have finally met the one news story he can’t bluster his way out of. No matter how hard he tries to either ignore it or change the subject, the president’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein won’t stop following him — and even part of his conservative base is having trouble grappling with it. … Link to story

He does not believe that anything or anybody could exist beyond him. Which is what makes me nervous.

Why Seeing Epstein & My Uncle Donald Haunts Me

The Daily Beast (11/16/25)

Mary Trump joins Joanna Coles to pull back the curtain on the Trump family and the man at its center. She recounts a childhood spent seeing her uncle everywhere, the opulent parties that doubled as power plays, and the lessons learned about a man who thrived on attention and control. Mary dissects Donald’s core pathologies—from his craving for wealth and status to the public slips and impulsive behaviors that now define him. She warns that the real danger isn’t just Trump himself, but the enablers who prop him up and profit from his rise.

From her perspective as a clinical psychologist and family insider, Mary asks: when the myth collapses, what happens to those left in its wake?

44-minute video

What the New York Times knew and when

Epstein Gave NY Times Journalist Tips About Trump. Why Did They Never Get Reported?

By Noah Hurowitz

The Intercept (11/14/25)

The trove of documents from a House investigation dumped online Wednesday reveals explosive new details about how the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wielded influence with prominent and powerful people across the political spectrum.

Epstein’s influential friends, however, weren’t all household names. The documents also reveal details of Epstein’s unusually close relationships with scientists, academics, and philanthropists — and how he had a cozy arrangement with members of the media who got juicy tips from Epstein and did little critical work about him.

One reporter with whom Epstein connected frequently was Landon Thomas Jr., a financial journalist at the New York Times. Thomas exchanged dozens of emails with Epstein between 2015 and 2018, years after the financier’s conviction for soliciting a minor.

In the emails, Thomas tipped off Epstein about inquiries by other reporters and claimed to have vouched for Epstein, whom he said he called “one hell of a guy.” In one exchange, Thomas coached Epstein on how to repair his reputation.

The relationship was a two-way street. … Link to story

The two were apparently planning a film production that would “redeem” Epstein’s reputation.

Texts Show Steve Bannon Advised Jeffrey Epstein For Years On How To Rehab His Reputation

By Jason Wilson

The Guardian (11/15/25)

Hundreds of texts over almost a year show Maga influencer Steve Bannon and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein workshopping legal and media strategies to protect Epstein from the legal and publicity quagmire that enveloped him in the last year of his life.

The texts, released by the House oversight committee on Wednesday, show that as early as June 2018, the pair were devising responses to the gathering storm of public outrage about Epstein’s criminal history, his favorable treatment by the justice system, and his friendships with powerful figures in business, politics and academia.

Bannon conspiratorially described the renewed scrutiny of Epstein as a “sophisticated op”, and over time he counseled Epstein in his adversarial responses to media outlets, the justice system and his victims.

All the while, both men were also strategizing how best to promote Bannon’s rightwing populist agenda, and the political fortunes of its standard bearer, Donald Trump.

In all of Epstein’s messages, the identity of his correspondent is redacted. But Bannon’s identity in the threads cited in this reporting is clear from contextual clues including his documented activities at the time, details of his business and media pursuits, and other disclosures. In one document, the sender’s phone number is not redacted – and it is the same number linked to Bannon in a legal case against Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Bannon did not respond to requests for comment. When Elon Musk said earlier this year that “Bannon is in the Epstein files”, Bannon told the Independent he wanted a special investigator to look into “all” the Epstein documents.

The men were discussing Epstein’s problems even before he came to broader public awareness as a notorious sex criminal with odd connections to the Trump administration.

Bannon left the Trump White House in late summer 2017, but enjoyed a vibrant career as a Maga influencer.

On 22 June 2018, days after Epstein had been the focus of an anti-Trump protest at a Trump speech, the men began discussing the scandal that was beginning to loom over Epstein. …

Link to story

Jimmy Dore: ‘ What do you call that?’

“What do you call an economic system that takes the richest country in the world and renders half of its population unable to afford a $500 emergency? What do you call a system that renders 70 to 80% of the people in that system in the richest country in the world working paycheck to paycheck? You call that a failed system? That’s all that is. What do you call a system where people with jobs and health care and health insurance get sick and go bankrupt? You call that a failed system? What do you call a system where people working full-time can’t afford a house after they graduate college until they’re 40? You call that a fail? I call that a failed system.” — Jimmy Dore Show (11/16/25)

Download, print out, pass along…then call Congress

DOWNLOAD FLYER: Time To Cut Healthcare For Congress

It’s time to give ‘em a taste of the deadly corporate medicine they shove down our throats every day. Link here

American ‘Just-Us’

“The FBI is hiding “something”?? They’re hiding EVERYTHING… And not just about Crooks. Everything they get involved with goes dark… Epstein, Diddy, Tyler Robinson, and on and on…” — Online comment

*****

“When our 3 letter agencies are in charge of clean up, it’s their mess they’re cleaning up.” — Online comment

