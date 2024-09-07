Mr. Muddle’s Soggy Campaign Strategy…

"They called from 2016 and want all their tired cliches back.”

— Margarita Simonyan, head of the state-run broadcaster RT who was sanctioned by the U.S. in the latest allegations.

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

SCOTT RITTER: Scared Of Our Own Shadow

By Scott Ritter

Scott Ritter Extra (9/6/24)

The Biden administration has unleashed a frontal assault on free speech, using allegations of Russian interference in US elections as justification to ban Russian media from operating inside the United States, and criminalizing the actions of Americans such as myself who dare provide a platform for Russian voices to heard by a broader American audience.

While I have, to date, not appeared in any of the indictments (nor do I expect to, since I have done nothing illegal), several Russian and Russian-Americans have, along with various Russian organizations. As expected, speculation in the mainstream media as well as social media runs wild regarding the scope and scale of the alleged Russian interference. This has caused me to reflect on how far off-kilter America has found itself, where a politicized judiciary clearly seeking to tip the forthcoming election away from the challenger, and to the hand-picked successor to the incumbent, is ignored while allegations made by this politicized judiciary about paid propaganda are treated at face value.

(A quick reminder that all of the persons and organizations that have been indicted so far on criminal charges are Russians or Russian-Americans who reside in Russia and, as such, are outside the reach of American law enforcement and most likely not going to engage in an adversarial challenge of the charges in a US court of law, allowing the US government and its compliant minions in the mainstream media to treat the allegations as fact.)

Amidst revelations of multi-million dollar deals where influencers were paid $100,000 a week to produce video content, and on-air hosts given million dollar salaries along with other perks, my relationship with Russian state-owned media pales into insignificance, contracted as an outside contributor compensated with what now, by comparison, seems a paltry $250-280 per item published, with the total amount received amounting to less than 7% of my total annual income.

Apparently, my negotiating skills are lacking—rather than insisting that I would not consider any offer under $5 million, I was content with compensation that matched the industry “norm” of between $150-300 per item published. Earlier this year, when RT thought that my interest in contributing had waned, they offered to double the price paid per article; I declined, insisting that we adhere to the letter of our agreement.

The author in the radio studio of Komsomolskaya Pravda

The value of my interaction with Russian media, both in terms of publishing with RT and Sputnik, as well as appearing on programs of a wide range of other Russian media outlets, came from the connections made, and the resulting ability to meet and interact with Russian officials, politicians, diplomats, academics, military officers, analysts, experts, and people on the street. I view my Russian media interaction as part and parcel of my entire Russia experience—a critical aspect of the immersive activities I engaged in when traveling to Russia in 2023 and early 2024. The Russian journalists I encountered were professionals in every sense of the word, and by subjecting myself to their queries, I learned much about the Russian mindset and how it shaped Russian sensibilities and priorities.

I am struck by the intensity of the Department of Justice’s campaign—and by extension, that of the Biden administration—against Russian media. Not only is it a gross politicization of the judiciary, singling out as it does one candidate (Donald Trump) as being the recipient—unwitting or otherwise—of Kremlin efforts to tip the scale of democracy in his favor, but it builds walls between the American people and their Russian counterparts at a time when bridges are desperately needed.

Back during the Cold War, when the US and the Soviet Union were locked in an ideological contest of existential proportions, the strategy of the United States was to encourage the American people to actively learn about the Soviet Union. Then we were confident in who we were as a nation, and unafraid to pit our way of life against any other. We also trusted in the ability of the American people to discern fact from fiction, and to be able to make decisions free from foreign interference.

Encounter Magazine, a CIA-funded literary and cultural challenge to Soviet ideology

The CIA engaged in this culture war using traditional black propaganda. But it also funded and helped direct a center-left literary magazine, Encounter, which sought to win over elements of western society deemed vulnerable to Soviet propaganda by engaging the intellect, not by denying it.

The CIA also funded the work of the Foreign Broadcast Information Service, or FBIS, which, from 1967 until it was dissolved in 2005, monitored foreign mass media transmitted by radio, television, and print which was then translated and bound together in unclassified publications which were made available to government and military customers, as well as academic audiences (the material was not freely distributed to the American public due to copyright concerns.)

The FBIS was a CIA open-source intelligence activity that operated from 1967 until 2005

The point is that there was a time when people who were interested in learning fact-based information about the Soviet adversary were encouraged to do so without fear of sanction or hostile legal proceeding. I graduated from college in 1984 and was commissioned into the Marines that same year. During this time, I completed my Russian history degree, which included defending an honors thesis which required me to do a deep dig on Russian and Soviet military theory. I also authored an academic article on Soviet history which required the use of primary research materials. At no time was I hindered, either directly or indirectly, with this work, even though the Soviet Union, in 1984, was carrying out a massive intelligence-driven effort to prevent Ronald Reagan from gaining a second term. The Reagan administration was aware of this Soviet effort and took measures to monitor and counter it. But at no time did they seek to silence the Soviet voice, or deny the American people access to information about the Soviet Union and its people.

Under Ronald Reagan, America was comfortable with what it represented as a nation, warts and all.

One cannot say the same about the present day. …

Read the rest

CIA Veteran Larry C. Johnson On The Shocking Truth About US Delusion On Russian Political Interference!

Dialog Works (9/4/24)

“The only one country in the world that is guilty of electoral interference in more countries for a longer period of time is the United States. Go back to the days of Dwight Eisenhower with the newly-minted CIA. During Dwight Eisenhower's time in office — those eight years — the CIA carried out 170 covert actions in 48 different countries and what we're talking about there is electoral interference. Some of those included overthrowing the government of Jacobo Árbenz in Guatemala, Mossadegh in Iran, just to mention a few. And the source for this is Tim Weiner's book ‘Legacy of Ashes’. It's not Larry Johnson's opinion it's not Larry Johnson digging into top secret files this is published and it's out there for people to see. On top of it, the United States every year allocates literally billions of dollars to interfere in the elections of other countries.”

12-minute video

Western Crackdowns Target Journalists & Activists Critical Of Israel

Nothing’s going back to normal.

This is the new normal.

By Greg Stoker

Mint Press News (9/5/24)

As the ceasefire deal drifts further out of reach due to the dispute over the Philadelphi Corridor, Western governments are ramping up their media and activism crackdowns. From the detention of UK-based journalists Richard Medhurst and Sarah Wilkinson to the FBI’s raid on former Marine Intelligence officer Scott Ritter’s home and the U.S. Marshals’ questioning of Jewish activist Jacob Burger upon his return from a humanitarian trip to Egypt, we delve into the evolving information landscape. Join us as we explore the increasing censorship and scrutiny surrounding Israel and the United States’ foreign policy.

The Jerusalem Post wrote last week that “Anti-Israel activist Sarah Wilkinson was arrested by British police on Thursday, according to the Beirut-based outlet to which she is a contributor. The Lebanese MENA Uncensored said that its writer Wilkinson was arrested for “supporting the Palestinian resistance.” Combat Antisemitism Movement said on social media that Wilkinson had praised October 7 as “incredible” and wished Hamas “Godspeed.”

British government smears & crackdown

It appears that Keir Starmer’s internal changes within the Labour Party may have extended into the arrests of pro-Palestinian supporters, journalists, and activists, with critics suggesting that Britain’s Prime Minister is attempting to frame his opponents as “supporters of terrorism.”

The recent arrest of Sarah Wilkinson follows the earlier arrest of journalist Richard Medhurst, both of whom were charged under Section 12 of Britain’s Terrorism Act. The act’s language has been criticized for its broad scope, which allows for the possibility of charging individuals for a broad range of activities. For example, a person could be charged if they:

(a) express an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization, and

(b) in doing so, are reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression is directed may be encouraged to support the proscribed organization.

This raises concerns, particularly within the context of Palestine. For instance, UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/38/17 (22/11/1983) reaffirmed “the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples for their independence, territorial integrity, national unity, and liberation from colonial domination, apartheid, and foreign occupation by all available means, including armed struggle.” In late July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel is operating as an apartheid occupation.

While Sarah Wilkinson did post on October 10, “Hamas airforce publish their incredible infiltration by air into the illegal Israeli settlements in the Gaza envelope – #GodSpeed,” these remarks could be interpreted in various ways. There should be an equal application of the law, and no one should be imprisoned solely for being galvanized by violence. If such a principle were to be applied, it would also need to encompass supporters of Israel who have espoused a striking zeal for Israel’s ruthless prosecution of Gaza’s civilian population.

Join us tonight for an in-depth discussion on how the West defines terrorism, the contrasting legal protections for free speech and censorship in the U.S. and U.K., and what this ongoing government and media crackdown signals about the broader implications of U.S. and Israeli policy in Palestine.

Greg Stoker is a former US Army Ranger with a background in human intelligence collection and analysis. After serving four combat deployments in Afghanistan, he studied anthropology and International Relations at Columbia University. He is currently a military and geopolitical analyst and a social media “influencer,” though he hates the term.

MintPress News is a fiercely independent media company. You can support us by becoming a member on Patreon, bookmarking and whitelisting us, and subscribing to our social media channels, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Link to story and 1-hour video

Share