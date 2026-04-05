By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/5/26)

Early this morning a friend sent me Donald Trumpstein’s Easter Sunday social media greeting promising yet more American military war crimes wrapped up in — shall we diplomatically describe as — unholy adolescent language.

Could it be authentic? Could even Trumpstein be such a blob of excrement on Easter?

Well, yes it was and Donald is.

The one thing that can be counted on in the downhill chaos of Trumpstein’s collapsing America is that the chaos never ends and depravity knows absolutely no bottom. And with it all, any standing or hint of credibility of American international legitimacy has long ago evaporated.

The government is toast

If there were any scrap of Constitutional normalcy or Congressional function, today’s Trumpstein outburst would — finally — prompt long-overdue 25th Amendment removal from office. But that won’t happen because — for all intents and purposes — the American government and both political parties have fallen. As grotesque, buffoonish, incompetent, crude and corrupt as he is, Donald Trumpstein truly is now the American government.

In response to Trumpstein, former MAGA stalwart and GOP House member Marjorie Taylor Greene immediately posted:

“On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.”

Congressional evangelical Zionists love to spend a lot of time on their knees with Trumpstein, but it has nothing to do with seeking forgiveness of God or anything to do with seeking guidance of what Jesus taught.

Greene went on to call out the Israeli ownership of the government and their ordered dispatch of American forces to Iran, “You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel. They are more than capable of defending themselves without the US having to fight their wars, kill innocent people and children, and pay for it. Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing.”

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson agrees with Greene and warns the price of Trumpstein’s war on the people of Iran for Israel has only just begun:

“Relatively speaking, a lot have died. Oh, the casualty numbers are so low? Okay. How about if that was your son? Would you feel they were low? Americans have died for this at the instigation of Israel to no material benefit to our country. And everyone knows that. There’s no denying it. That’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s just a fact. And now it’s completely out in the open.”

Tucker is right. The heresy and conspiracy is all out in the open now for all to see. I urge you to watch the Tucker video below calling out the heretical evangelical Trumpstein Ziodisciples on what Christianity should be about, especially on the most Holy of days in the Christian calendar.

Resist

Persist

DON’T BE COMPLICIT!

Rejoice in This

The Tide Has Turned

Tucker Carlson Network (4/5/26)

10-minute video

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

— Jesus, Matthew 5:9

Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more free-use Trumpstein-related cartoons

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