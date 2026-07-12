DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
4h

The only really sad thing here is: IF Lindsay Graham was gay how much good he could have done for gay rights. But everything in the West is cover up.

How is it that we STILL cannot accept that people can be: bi-sexual/gay/lesbian?

Personally I could care less what anyone is sexually as long as they are honest.

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Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.'s avatar
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
5h

I had no knowledge of his encouraging constituents to join the IDF. Damn. These politicians have no soul… they are no good even to Beelzebub!! I feel kind of bad for the Red Dude. Which makes me wonder, what will the Red Dude do when the putrid orange dude drops in? He’ll have to dig a few more levels into hell to accommodate their wickedness. Unless, Beelezub decides to petition for the ancient practice of releasing one to atone for the arrival of the new one? Damn, he’d have to release Mussolini or someone of that ilk!! Ok.

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