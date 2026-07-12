Cartoon and photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

The D.C. and corporate media Bullshit Meter will be bouncing off the wall for the next couple days.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/12/26)

Today’s big news is of the death of one of the darkest and duplicitous players in the US Congress, Senator Lindsey Graham. As of this writing, there are no details of his death other than he died suddenly at home.

A quick scroll through mainstream media found bipartisan “thoughts n’ prayers” posturing on Graham’s death and career. The D.C. and corporate media Bullshit Meter will be bouncing off the wall for the next couple days.

Through his constant support for expanding the ever-growing War Department budget (now 63% of discretionary spending, not including Intel agencies and secret funding) in service to America’s Forever Wars for Corporate Profit, Graham was one of the biggest warmongers in Congress. Literally hundreds of millions have died and been displaced by his grotesque war-first Congressional record.

And then of course, there was his servitude not to his South Carolina constituents, but to the fascist state of Israel. Graham has always been a reliably, obsequious supporter of Israeli genocide, noting, “I will be with Israel until my dying day.” He warned Republicans, “If America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us.”

As recently as March 10, Graham called out to his constituents, "I'm going back to South Carolina, I am asking them to send their sons and daughters to the Mideast.”

Of course as a bachelor with no children and would never have to join his constituents’ children on any frontline, Graham had no skin in the game. Routine for all Congressional warhawks.

All that was on a policy level, but on a personal level Graham had absolutely no line he wouldn’t cross going from being a loud critic of Donald Trump to one of the biggest and most flaccid Trump suck-ups on Capital Hill.

He often came under scrutiny for rumors of being a closeted gays, frequently igniting criticism from the gay community for his anti-gay legislative record. You can find a good review of that decades-long issue here: Is Lindsey Graham Gay? Let’s Examine His Words & The Nonstop Accusations

More importantly, Graham was one of the biggest supporters and legislative bulls for the lethal American Corporate War State that, even as I write, murders innocent children across the Middle East. As such, from my perspective, good riddance and my sincere condolences to Satan.

Moral perversion in place of integrity & academic freedom

The Evil Rot In American Academia

[Editor’s Note: These two young men represent the very values that should make up the world of the American university system. While the focus is on the corrupt MIT university, the poison they describe is widespread. The closing comments by one of the students is especially profound and a call out to us all in this time of great national evil. — M. Taylor]

Chris Hedges Report (1/15/25)

“You can't just sit there and build drones and not talk about who it's serving and who does it help,” says Richard Solomon, PhD student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and member of the Coalition for Palestine at MIT. On this episode of The Chris Hedges Report, Solomon and fellow MIT PhD student Prahlad Iyengar detail their battle against the historic institution’s active participation in the genocide in Gaza.

Their story exemplifies the repression students face across the country who dare question how their work and labor are used to advance the illegal and morally reprehensible goals of the Israeli military.

58-minute video

The Two Young Men In This Interview Embody: Resistance History Principle #2:

“In a system sustained by state-sponsored lies, the most fundamental act of resistance is the refusal to validate the falsehood. The simple, steadfast, and public assertion of truth, even at immense personal cost, is a direct assault on the legitimacy of abusive authority.” — Tad Stoermer, A Resistance History Of The United States (p/22)

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