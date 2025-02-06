“We must learn to treat the demagogue and aspirant dictators in our midst … with the weapon of ridicule. The demagogue himself is almost incapable of humor of any sort, and if we treat him with humor, he will begin to collapse.”

— Joost Neerloo

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“I don’t want to be cute. I don’t want to be a wise guy, but — the Riviera of the Middle East. This could be so magnificent …The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings. Level it out.” …When asked who would live there, he said: “I envision the world’s people living there.”

— Donald Trump, “Trump Proposes U.S. Take Over Gaza, Level It and Build Resorts

"Gaza's waterfront property, it could be very valuable, if people would focus on building up livelihoods," Kushner, who once described the entire Arab-Israeli conflict as "nothing more than a real-estate dispute between Israelis and Palestinians" said at an event in Harvard in February 2024. "It's a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but I think from Israel's perspective, I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up.”

— Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, “Trump's Gaza Riviera' Echoes Kushner Waterfront Property Dreams”, Reuters (1/5/25)

DEPRAVITY: Only 3% Of Jewish Israelis Think Trump's Ethnic Cleansing Plan For Gaza Is Immoral

Three percent. If that isn’t a sign of a morally diseased society, I don’t know what would be. … This is the depraved entity the entire western world is being told it must support unconditionally. An apartheid state which twists its own people into monsters so that they will participate in monstrous deeds.

4-minute video

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (1/5/25)

A poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute has found that “more than eight out of ten Jewish Israelis support the plan” proposed by President Donald Trump to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip of Palestinians by resettling them in Egypt and Jordan.

The poll also found that among the minority of Israelis who did not support Trump’s plan, only 13 percent opposed it because they viewed it as immoral. Among Jewish Israelis specifically, the number who oppose the ethnic cleansing of Gaza for moral reasons is just three percent.

Three percent. If that isn’t a sign of a morally diseased society, I don’t know what would be.

To be clear, we are talking about permanently driving an indigenous population off of their homeland at mass scale so that their territory can be claimed by settlers. This is the sort of crime that even a half-formed conscience would immediately recognize as deeply immoral, but among Jewish Israelis, that figure is just three percent.

Moral degeneracy and rape culture

The moral degeneracy which makes such a large-scale lack of basic human empathy possible is the natural consequence of everything the state of Israel is and always has been. Jewish Israelis are indoctrinated from birth to view Palestinians as less than human, because otherwise modern Israel makes no sense. It makes no sense for an apartheid state where one group receives preferential treatment over others to have been dropped on top of a pre-existing civilization whose land, rights and dignity were then violently stolen from them — if you view all the parties involved as equal. So they are trained not to view them as equal.

This systematic poisoning of conscience has knock-on effects in all sorts of other areas, though. A 2011 poll published by Haaretz found that 61 percent of Israeli men don’t view forced sex with an acquaintance as rape, and that only seven percent believe marital rape is a real thing. Rape is abundant in the Israeli military and is almost never punished ; in 2022 The Jerusalem Post reported that 1,542 incidents of sexual assault complaints were received by the IDF in the year 2020, and that of these, only 31 indictments were filed.

One need only listen to Israelis discuss values unique to their culture like “shitat hamatzliah” (just walking all over people and doing whatever you want to see if you get away with it) or the sin of being a “freier” (someone who plays by the rules and misses opportunities to cheat others) to understand that this is a nation of sociopaths.

And it has to be. If Israelis were a deeply moral people with well-formed consciences, there would be no Israel, because the abuses necessary to maintain its existence as a state would never be democratically supported by its people. Israel cannot exist without nonstop violence, tyranny and injustice, so it is vital to the interests of the state that Israelis be the sort of people who would support these things.

Universal immorality

And in case anyone is confused, this immorality isn’t actually about Jews or Judaism. Any group who is pervasively indoctrinated into believing a neighboring group must be treated abusively will be shaped into cruel and ignorant people — anyone of conscience who’s ever interacted with white South Africans above a certain age has likely had a taste of this. It’s got nothing to do with anyone’s religion or ethnicity, it’s just how the abuses of apartheid are upheld.

This is the depraved entity the entire western world is being told it must support unconditionally. An apartheid state which twists its own people into monsters so that they will participate in monstrous deeds.

MAGA Gets Suckered Again!

Hey, Donny, When Did ‘America First’ Become ‘Israel First’?

“I thought we voted for America First. We have no business contemplating yet another occupation to doom our treasure and spill our soldiers blood.” — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) (2/5/25)

Donald says he’s ready to go to war to take over…

Greenland

Canada

Mexico

Panama

Palestine

And maybe war with Denmark and Iran! Really?

So, who’s more likely to be drafted to go fight in such wars? Donald Trump Jr. … or your son? But, hey, if you support Donald’s manic plans, drive your kid down to the recruiting office tomorrow so he can get trained up and ready to go when Donald gives the word!

“You are open and honest, like a thug in the ‘Sopranos!’”

— George Galloway, to Donny Trump

“I believe there are more instances of the abridgment of freedom of the people by the gradual and silent encroachments by those in power than by violent and sudden usurpation.”

— James Madison

“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

— James Baldwin

