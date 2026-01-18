DeMOCKracy.Ink

Neural Foundry
Powerful compilation of the accountability gaps in rapid enforcement expansion. The disconnect between the journalist's six-minute interview and the ProPublica documentation of banned neck restraints really highlights how speed over vetting creates predictible risk escalation. I've seen similiar patterns in private security ramp-ups where lack of standerdized protocols led to liability nightmares, so the former Border Patrol officers' reactions here track with what happens when institutional knowledge gets bypassed.

20+ Congress Members Attend

Reps. Jayapal and Omar Hearing on Immigration Enforcement in Minnesota

https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/reps-jayapal-and-omar-hold-meeting-on-immigration-enforcement-in-minnesota/671779

Long but WholeLotta good clippage. *And the clipper's included.*

Maryland Representative, Glenn Ivey vowed to Prosecute ICE's Murder and lawlessness.

He warns ICE - There is NO Statute of Limitations on MURDER and cautions them to be aware, Trump can't pardon you from sates' Prosecutions or Prisons. You could end up as Derek Chauvin's Cell Mate.

4 ICE Trucks full of Riot-GearedUp, so-called "Federal Agents" with MILITARY ARMS, outside a school where i was Principal, would be cause for immediate LOCK-DOWN and a call to the StateGovernor for National Guard Protection, from a Treasonous Domestic War on Innocent UnArmed, Non-Combatant, AMERICAN Civilians and CHILDREN in their GRADE SCHOOL.

