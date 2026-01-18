Image tinkered with for the times, cartoon and photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link for more free-use resistance art here.

Legitimate law enforcement officers, trainers and even former Border Patrol officers are aghast at what is happening.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/18/26)

I don’t know who wrote and recorded the powerful protest song — “I’m Just So Angry” — below. It showed up this morning on TizzyEnt, with no commentary. But, God, it feels good to hear a powerful song of protest and righteous anger slicing through the growing cess pool of government lies and deceit at such a time of fascist street thugs terrorizing Minneapolis neighborhoods.

As I noted in a recent post:

And let’s be clear, ICE is not about rounding up dangerous immigrants. It is about creating a well-funded, militarily-equipped national Gestapo terror force to control and dominate the American people, crush dissent and eliminate through disappearance anyone who speaks out or doesn’t bow and lick up to Der "Führer" into a growing network of concentration camps or — as in the case of Good, a mother of three — death.

The undisciplined ICE gang violence is due in part to the lack of professionalism, law enforcement training and supervision. As noted in the article below by a journalist who interviewed for — and was offered — a job in the Gestapo ICE, the interview process is incomplete, unprofessional and designed to on-ramp impulsive, brutal goons. Logically, we are seeing brutal violence, illegal raids, kidnappings from cars, homes and schools.

As documented below, legitimate law enforcement officers, trainers and even former Border Patrol officers are aghast at what is happening, including — as documented by ProPublica below — illegal neckholds that can lead to permanent injury and even death.

For a hopeful note, watch the Thom Hartmann video below. Quoting Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan (R-WI), he said many Republican representatives are ready to ditch Trump once the primary elections are past in June. Put relentless pressure on your Republican members of Congress.

Hartman noted, “As Thomas Payne said, these are the times that try men’s souls. But he also said we have it in our power to begin the world over again.”

Information to pass along

For anyone in Minneapolis or any other communities being targeted by Gestapo ICE terrorists, be sure to watch the television report on your legal rights when confronted by ICE thugs demanding entry to your home. Everyone should watch it and please forward it on to friends and families in federally terrorized communities. In an empire of lies, we all need to be reaching out and building resistance through information.

If you witness something, video it if possible. Since your phone can me confiscated and hacked, you can consider a variety of low-cost pocket video cameras on Amazon — though, obviously, buy locally if possible. Preserve any videos documenting Gestapo ICE crimes for possible prosecution in the future.

Finally, you’ll be glad to hear Donald Trumpstein isn’t the only poser and neutered gremlin con artist to scoop up an unearned, totally undeserved Nobel Peace Prize. You’ll see at the end of the post the other big winning loser is someone Donald would happily have to dinner at Mar-a-Lago. The dude would fit right in with Donald and his billionaire ghouls.

New Anthem For America!

“I’m Just So Angry”

And if this doesn’t

make you uncomfortable, you’ve been

successfully conditioned. A country that

mistakes fear for guilt and authority

for virtue is a country heading for a

long ugly hangover. And when it

wakes up, there will be a lot of blood

on the floor. And a lot of people will

be asking how it happened like they

weren’t watching the whole time.

TizzyEnt (12/16/26)

4-minute video

A license to brutalize the country’s most vulnerable residents without consequence — all while wrapped in the warm glow of patriotism.

Journalist Tests Gestapo ICE Recruitment; Surprised To Find Herself Hired With NO Background Check

“And this is very sad to me and also emblematic of a problem we have, where we use this language of terrorism and weapons of mass destruction and freedom and democracy at the barrel of a gun. We did this overseas, and it’s come home in every conceivable way.”

Democracy Now! (1/14/26)

“They didn’t ask very many questions.” Independent journalist and U.S. military veteran Laura Jedeed recounts how she was hired as a deportation officer by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a six-minute interview at a job fair in Texas, despite never signing any paperwork, not having completed a background check, likely failing a drug test, and publicly sharing her opposition to the Trump administration and its anti-immigrant crackdown. “It seems like the answer to the question, 'Who are they hiring?' is: They don’t know.”

“This is a national emergency. This is a state emergency. And frankly, it’s past time that governors called up the National Guard to protect the citizens, who elected them to keep them safe from the people actually terrorizing us in the streets.”

38-minute video

SLATE: You’ve Heard About Who ICE Is Recruiting. The Truth Is FAR Worse. I’m The Proof! — The plan was never to become an ICE agent. The plan, when I went to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Career Expo in Texas last August, was to learn what it was like to apply to be an ICE agent. Who wouldn’t be curious? The event promised on-the-spot hiring for would-be deportation officers: Walk in unemployed, walk out with a sweet $50k signing bonus, a retirement account, and a license to brutalize the country’s most vulnerable residents without consequence—all while wrapped in the warm glow of patriotism. At first glance, my résumé has enough to tantalize a recruiter for America’s Gestapo-in-waiting: I enlisted in the Army straight out of high school and deployed to Afghanistan twice with the 82nd Airborne Division. After I got out, I spent a few years doing civilian analyst work. With a carefully arranged, skills-based résumé—one which omitted my current occupation—I figured I could maybe get through an initial interview. ..(Full article is limited to Slate subscribers, though you can read a good chunk of the article)… Read article

Explosive ProPublica Report

More Than 40 Cases of Immigration Agents Using Deadly Chokeholds & Other Moves That Can Cut Off Breathing

“Why are you in the middle of a store trying to grab somebody?” said Marc Brown, a former police officer turned instructor who taught ICE and Border Patrol officers at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers. “Your arm underneath the neck, like a choking motion? No! The knee on the neck? Absolutely not.”

By Nicole Foy & McKenzie Funk

ProPublica (1/13/26)

Immigration agents have put civilians’ lives at risk using more than their guns.

An agent in Houston put a teenage citizen into a chokehold, wrapping his arm around the boy’s neck, choking him so hard that his neck had red welts hours later. A black-masked agent in Los Angeles pressed his knee into a woman’s neck while she was handcuffed; she then appeared to pass out. An agent in Massachusetts jabbed his finger and thumb into the neck and arteries of a young father who refused to be separated from his wife and 1-year-old daughter. The man’s eyes rolled back in his head and he started convulsing.

After George Floyd’s murder by a police officer six years ago in Minneapolis — less than a mile from where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Renee Good last week — police departments and federal agencies banned chokeholds and other moves that can restrict breathing or blood flow.

But those tactics are back, now at the hands of agents conducting President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

Article Highlights

Chokeholds: We found over 40 cases of agents using chokeholds and other moves that can block breathing. “I felt like I was going to pass out and die,” said a 16-year-old citizen.

Former Police Are Appalled: We showed former police and immigration officials videos of incidents. They said agents are out of control. One said it’s “the kind of action which should get you fired.”

Banned Tactics, No Punishment: There is a federal ban on chokeholds and similar tactics. But there is no sign of punishment for officers who’ve used them.

These highlights were written by the reporters and editors who worked on this story.

Examples are scattered across social media. ProPublica found more than 40 cases over the past year of immigration agents using these life-threatening maneuvers on immigrants, citizens and protesters. The agents are usually masked, their identities secret. The government won’t say if any of them have been punished.

In nearly 20 cases, agents appeared to use chokeholds and other neck restraints that the Department of Homeland Security prohibits “unless deadly force is authorized.”

About two dozen videos show officers kneeling on people’s necks or backs or keeping them face down on the ground while already handcuffed. Such tactics are not prohibited outright but are often discouraged, including by federal trainers, in part because using them for a prolonged time risks asphyxiation.

Law enforcement experts appalled

We reviewed footage with a panel of eight former police officers and law enforcement experts. They were appalled.

This is what bad policing looks like, they said. And it puts everyone at risk.

“I arrested dozens upon dozens of drug traffickers, human smugglers, child molesters — some of them will resist,” said Eric Balliet, who spent more than two decades working at Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol, including in the first Trump administration. “I don’t remember putting anybody in a chokehold. Period.”

“If this was one of my officers, he or she would be facing discipline,” said Gil Kerlikowske, a longtime police chief in Seattle who also served as Customs and Border Protection commissioner under President Barack Obama. “You have these guys running around in fatigues, with masks, with ‘Police’ on their uniform,” but they aren’t acting like professional police.

Over the past week, the conduct of agents has come under intense scrutiny after an ICE officer in Minneapolis killed Good, a mother of three. The next day, a Border Patrol agent in Portland, Oregon, shot a man and woman in a hospital parking lot. …

Link to story and 25-minute audio

ICE Arresting U.S. Citizens, Using Banned Chokeholds: Explosive ProPublica Report

Democracy Now! (1/16/25)

A new investigation by ProPublica finds over 40 cases of immigration agents using potentially fatal chokeholds and other moves that can cut off breathing. "These arrests are playing out around the country, and often in full view of cameras and witnesses," says ProPublica reporter Nicole Foy. She also reports that at least 170 U.S. citizens have been arrested by immigration agents.

12-minute video

Tim Dillon & Rogan RIP Into Out-Of-Control ICE Agents!

The Jimmy Dore Show (1/15/26)

20-minute video

Know your rights before Gestapo ICE goons arrive at your door

RESIST! ICE Is Going Door To Door Conducting Raids. You Need To Hear What MN Local News Had To Say

Parkrose Permaculture (1/14/26)

“If ICE comes to your door and they do not have a judicial warrant with your name and your address on it, do not open the f___ing door. The minute you open the door to talk to any member of law enforcement, you’ve now given them entry and they’re just going to bust in. Don’t open the door. It is perfectly within your rights.

“Film them through the door. Ask them to hold the warrant up to the window and you have a right to confirm that it is a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

“Otherwise, they can f___ the hell off.”

9-minute video

They’re doubling down because they know their time is limited.

Could This Be What The End Of A Would-Be Dictatorship Looks Like?

Thom Hartmann Program (1/17/26)

Their attempt to turn America into a Russia-like police state is suddenly failing, and a reckoning is coming. Trump and his lickspittles look at the horizon and see mushroom clouds rising against a red sky, suggesting their season of power and brutality is about to turn on them.

8-minute video

Once again, history repeats!

In 1943, Norwegian Writer Gave His Nobel Prize For Literature To Infamous Nazi Criminal

By Brett Williams

Common Dreams (1/16/26)

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s gifting of her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump raised eyebrows around the world Friday—but it wasn’t the first time that the winner of the prestigious award gave it away.

Last month, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the peace prize to the 58-year-old opposition leader “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Nobel war maker award

Machado joined a notorious group of Nobel Peace laureates who either waged or advocated for war, as she backed Trump’s aggression against her country. This has included a massive troop deployment, military and CIA airstrikes, bombing of boats allegedly transporting drugs, and the abduction earlier this month of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Trump has ordered the bombing of nine other countries during his two terms, more than any other president in history. US forces acting on his orders have killed thousands of civilians in Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. While running for president in 2016, Trump vowed to “bomb the shit out of” Islamic State militants and “take out their families,” and then followed through on his promise.

Despite being passed over by Trump for installation in any leadership role in Venezuela so far, Machado presented Trump with her framed Nobel medal along with a certificate of gratitude during a Thursday meeting at the White House. Trump subsequently posted on his Truth Social network that “María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”

That gesture prompted the Norwegian Nobel Committee to issue a statement noting that the prize cannot be given away.

“Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else’s possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” the committee said. “A laureate cannot share the prize with others, nor transfer it once it has been announced. A Nobel Peace Prize can also never be revoked. The decision is final and applies for all time.”

The other Nazi

The committee’s statement was extraordinary—but this is not the first time that a Nobel winner gave away their prize. In 1943, Norwegian author Knut Hamsun gifted his 1920 Nobel Prize for Literature—awarded for his novel Markens Grøde (Growth of the Soil)—to Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels after a trip to Germany. Other Nobel laureates have donated or sold their medals.

The progressive media outlet Occupy Democrats said on social media: “Clearly, the similarities between Trump and Goebbels extend beyond just a mutual admiration for fascism. Both men possess(ed) the kind of spiritually sick, egotistical temperament that allows one to accept a prize that someone else has earned.”

“Obviously, Donald Trump does not deserve the Nobel Peace Prize,” the outlet continued. “He has bombed Iran, Yemen, Nigeria, innocent fishing boats in the Caribbean, Venezuela, and is in the process of turning the United States into a war zone. That said, Machado doesn’t deserve it either.”

“Anyone spineless enough to surrender the prize to an evil man like Trump in the hopes of obtaining power is not someone we should be celebrating,” Occupy Democrats added.

Last month, Wikileaks founder and multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominee Julian Assange sued the Nobel Foundation—the Swedish organization that manages administration of the approximately $1.2 million-per-winner prize—in a bid to prevent Machado from receiving the money.

Machado’s win also sparked protests outside the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

Link to story and 2-minute audio

“Resistance is existence!”

— Yanis Varoufakis, Greek Police Go Full Trump on Varoufakis Over 36-Year-Old Ecstasy Anecdote

