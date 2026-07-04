“It is from the Bible that man has learned cruelty, rapine, and murder; for the belief of a cruel God makes a cruel man.”

― Thomas Paine, The Age of Reason

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“We need to mourn and accept the fact that we have been made free of freedom and that a nation we have bullied and sanctioned for almost half-a-century has militarily kicked our ass and economically cornered us, all in service to that tiny fascist nation of child-slaughtering crazies. America at 250.”

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/4/26)

Today’s national circle-jerk celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution is wearing about as well as a set of 100,000-mile spiked truck tires. On and on, we hear reality-free call-outs bragging on about “American Freedom and Democracy”. Blathering idiocy about “our Democratic Republic government-by-the-people-for-the-people”…yada, yada.

This week’s Congressional House hearings on the brutally dark history of the CIA’s Nazi-level MKUltra mind control and human experimentation program exposed one of the darkest crevices of this government’s trademark depravity.

Trump’s collapsed concert and near-empty National State Fair honoring his dusty 80th birthday have actually been the perfect events for observing the hollow, emptied-out, crazed reality of the nation.

Eviscerated

Dug down in trillions of mounting debt, non-stop wars, growing poverty, torching of the last scraps of the “American Dream”, eviscerated industrial capacity, lack of health care, record breaking levels of drug addiction and soaring rates of suicide, Americans are in deep doo-doo on this red-white-n-blue 250th.

Adding to the indignity, we are occupied, bought off, dominated and blackmailed by a racist, genocidal, theocratic fascist state of 9 million lunatics in a country the size of New Jersey, fixated on the mass murder of children.

As armed government Gestapo goons illegally round up, detain and kill people without a hint of due process and college kids are jailed and kicked out of college for what they speak or write, on this July 4th we need to mourn and accept the fact that we have been made free of freedom and that a nation we have bullied and sanctioned for almost half-a-century has militarily kicked our ass and economically cornered us, all in service and obedience to that tiny fascist nation of child-slaughtering crazies.

It is all embodied in the sexual crimes, depravity and ritualistic sacrifice of the Epstein Class. Any government that not only refuses to protect its children, but actively enables the cover-up of pedophilia and shields the wealthy criminal perverts has absolutely no legitimacy.

None.

America at 250.

Now some say to critics like me, “If you don’t love America, leave.”

To them I say, f-you. This is my country. Standing up to, calling out and resisting government abuse and an evil ruling class while allying with the needs of children and workers over trillionaires is what true patriotism looks like, not your American flag jockstrap.

Which leads to…

A guidebook to real independence

Below you will find a short excerpt from historian Tad Stoermer’s recently released book “A Resistance History Of The United States”.

Stoermer not only lays out the ignored and hidden history of the American Revolution led by a cadre of wealthy land and slave owners to ultimately protect and amplify their own wealth, but to also neuter and diminish any efforts of meaningful structural reform or care of the entire population. We are seeing that now in play as the fascist billionaire welfare scheme Heritage Foundation Project 2025 is being enacted by the Trump mob to dismantle and rob us of the few remaining gains and benefits of the FDR years.

But most importantly, Stoermer has given us a handbook of resistance, something he calls “restorative history.” An approach drawn from the actual history — and shortcomings — of the revolution. He presents a guide to effective resistance centered on nine diagnostic principles making up the structure of resistance. He has created a practical model for the times and future that we need to learn from and put into play now.

Stoermer tells the stories of “…the people who had the guts to stand up and say, ‘No more.’”

Exactly what we need now.

Sound familiar?

“Many who wrap themselves in the flag of the people are simply new aspirants to power, eager to redirect population anger for their own gain, often by targeting scapegoats.” — Tad Stoermer, Resistance History Of The United States (p. 30)

When the bond is shattered…

“Abuse begins when those entrusted with power sever the bond with the governed. When they wield the people’s authority for their own interests or for a narrow faction, place themselves beyond accountability, or turn the tools of state against the public itself. At that moment, the compact is broken, even if the legal scaffolding remains. The language of liberty may still be on the masthead, but the practice of authority has drifted from its source.” — Tad Stoermer, Resistance History Of The United States

Rise up, or live on your knees

Candace Owens On The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk & The Occupation Of Our Nation

[Editor’s Note: Some readers will roll their eyes and scroll past the mere mention of Candace Owens. I urge you to listen to her. Her coverage of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the modern day event as — she notes — significant as JFK has blown the cover off the FBI. And the same players are involved in both. Candace has abandoned the Republican Party and the psychodrama of the uniparty freak show. Two years ago, I never would have thought Candace was a serious journalist. I now believe she is doing some of the most important reporting in the nation. I say that as a one-time newspaper journalist of 18 years. Give her a listen. — M. Taylor]

Shawn Ryan Show (7/2/26)

Candace Owens is an American political commentator, author, and independent journalist known for her outspoken views on politics, culture, and current events. She rose to prominence through conservative media and has built a large audience by challenging mainstream narratives, investigating high-profile stories, and advocating for free speech and individual liberty. Today, she produces independent content covering politics, media, and global affairs.

4-hour, 44-minute video

Presenting Palantir’s Honest Government

thejuicemedia (6/29/26)

The Government™ has made an ad about Palantir, and it's surprsingly honest and informative.

30-minute video

Timely Call From Our Forgotten Past…

Detail from cover art for the July/August, 2026 issue of The Nation . Art by Victor Juhasz

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