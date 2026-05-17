“The issue is not your feelings, its our class needs!”

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

For more Democrat cartoons link here.

Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/14/25)

Given the gushing fire hydrant of Donald Trump’s social media posts, it’s hard to pick one that stands out and impales itself in the mind. The Jesus self-portrait was one. That led to such a strong negative reaction he had to pull it down, but he soon belched out a variety of additional Christ-inspired AI imagery from the comical to grotesque.

But Trump dropped a post this week that was so on-the-money…

When it comes to the rigged American political system, swimming laps in the sewage of corrupt corporate donors, genocidal Zionist PACs, the weapons industry, Epstein kompromat, cynicism, greed and murderous hypocrisy is the daily fitness workout of both political parties.

As a former Democrat and cautiously once hopeful supporter of Barack Obama, the Trump sewage post especially resonates.

Obama’s abrupt post inauguration flip from “Hope & Change” to “Bait & Switch” profited Wall Street with federal bailouts while abandoning millions of homeowners who lost their homes in the 2008 housing crisis. He ramped up the menu of wars, taking us from two wars to seven. He doused and effort to investigate — much less prosecute — members of the G.W. Bush administration for their lies taking us into wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, resulting in millions dead and displaced, thousands tortured by US troops and the nation trillions in debt, all to benefit our managers in Israel.

Having Israeli supplicant “Genocide” Joe Biden lounging in the turd bath alongside Nancy “Inside Trader” Pelosi is a fitting habitat for them both, though they may dangerously infect the rectal wash.

Class betrayal & abandonment

The betrayal and abandonment of the working and lower middle class by the Democrats paved the parade ground for Trump’s fascist takeover of the government. As Dems schmoozed with slick sociopaths in corporate boardrooms, struggling lunch-bucket, multi-job workers were abandoned — betrayed and left on their own.

To distract and deflect from that class betrayal, the Democratic party stirs up endless moral-point-scoring debate and division over wokeism. The issue is not your feelings, its our class needs! Address class injustice to create a decent government and many of those other issues will dissipate.

Democrats don’t like to acknowledge it, but many who voted Trump into — then back into — office were abandoned former Obama voters.

With the obscene US/Israel genocide spreading into the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and the march to WW III against Iran, Democrats have been doing speed laps in the Zionist poop pool. Be sure to check the Sabby Sabbs video below of likely presidential race contender Dem Rep. Cory Booker being the good goyim, literally being ridden in circles by genocidal extremist (and sex toy hustler) Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (17-minute mark).

The corrupt, despotic shitstorm enveloping the US may have the Trump brand, but it is thoroughly bipartisan. Through their duplicity, timidity and flaccid obedience to corporate and Zionist big money donors (owners), the Democrats are as much to blame as the Republicans. And actually, given the GOP’s out-for-all-to-see exposed buttocks corruption, they are in some measure more honest about their dishonesty than the Democrats who will charm you with what you long to hear during every campaign only to dunk your face in the corporate toilet bowl the minute they are in a position to do something to help you and your kids.

Time to look up

Forget the politics of right or left. Instead, it is time for us all to look UP. Look UP at the corporate and billionaire Epstein Class, the source of all national — and world — exploitation, suffering, endless war and immiseration.

It is two parties only in service to the 1% Epstein Class.

In good news for Democrats and limpy liberals, Trump’s sociopathic habit of screwing over his sychophants and suck-ups, led to a great visual for them to use should “Little Marco” Rubio or J.D. Vance become the GOP candidate in 2028. Talk about an image that sticks!

But will Democrats be smart enough and pugnacious enough to leverage it to use in 2028 to actually fight for working people?

Nah.

Remember, we live in a corporate DeMOCKracy.

And for a final observation of reality as we head into WW III:

“We’re not the high school bully anymore. We’re not. We’re the weird kid that might have a gun.” — Tim Dillion on the US and China, post our defeat in Iran.

Dem Sen. Cory Booker: Rabbi Shmuley’s Well-Paid Zionist Pony Boy!

Sabby Sabbs (5/13/26)

2-minute video

Monument to a ‘Don Clod’

‘Don Colossus’ — The Story Behind The Pathetically Farcical Trump Statue

Jim Acosta (5/15/26)

We went to Trump's Doral golf course in Miami to see the viral 22-foot golden statue — and then we found the sculptor, Alan Cottrill, an Appalachian Ohio artist who hid "Don Colossus" in an undisclosed location for months while crypto bros connected to Steve Bannon's border wall scheme refused to pay him. Cottrill reveals the wild inside story — a White House group chat, Pastor Mark Burns relaying that Trump "loves it, loves it," an 18-hour overnight drive to Florida, and working through the night to install it before dawn. And then he shows us what he quietly placed next to the golden Trump statue back in Ohio — two statues of freed Black slaves — and what he was trying to say will leave you speechless.

18-minute video

"It is forbidden to kill; therefore all murderers are punished — unless they kill in large numbers and to the sound of trumpets.”

— Voltaire (1694-1778)

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