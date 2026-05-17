DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
21h

"The United States are also a one-party state, but with typical American extravagance, they have two of them."--Julius Nyerere

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1 reply by Mark Taylor
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
21h

Depressing...

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