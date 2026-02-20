DeMOCKracy.Ink

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
8h

Hint: many of us never held the US as a ‘moral authority’ anyway, so no change there.

Bob Patterson's avatar
Bob Patterson
5h

The Australian Immigrant Murdoch Klan

owners of Fox NEWZ who came to America …

To Destroy our Democracy, loot our working people, and put our children in the bloody clutches of the Billionaire Child Rape Playboys protected by their Republican Party.

Sexual Degeneracy Fox NEWZ Note:

Roger Ailes, was a member of both the Republican Nixon & Reagan Administrations who called on the Republican Party to have their OWN TV NETWORK.

He became the first POLITICAL DIRECTOR of FOX NEWZ.

ROGER AILES, was gently nudged out of FOX NEWZ, with a big $ payout, for forcing female FOX NEWZ employees to BLOW HIM.

And he was a disgusting fat pig, like Trump.

