“Freedom has more often been lost in small steps by progressive incrementalism than it has been by catastrophic upheavals such as violence or war.”

— James Madison

By Mark Taylor

By Mark Taylor

Let’s take a moment to state the obvious: Any government that actively enables, shields, hides and lies about the sexual abuse, trafficking and — increasingly clear — murder, sacrifice and even cannibalism of its own children has absolutely no legitimacy to be in power or continue.

None.

While there has been at least some small measure of accountability in Europe for pedophile and business associates of Donald Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein — most notably the arrest of former Prince Andrew in England on corruption charges— other than a couple corporate resignations, there has been virtually none here in the United States.

As usual, the despicable American Epstein political class is getting off scot-free.

An excerpt from a nine-page document from the Epstein files on the ‘Justice’ Department website is an example of the depravity of American Epstein Class oligarchy:

“While media stories have stated that Epstein and Maxwell’s victims were mostly teenagers, there is evidence that suggests that they also abused younger girls. Jean-Luc Brunel reportedly provided Epstein a birthday gift of 12 year old triplets; Epstein victim stated in the Netflix documentary “Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein” (Episode wh en she worked as a receptionist at the NYC mansion in about 1995, “Many girls, little girls, were always goin in and out”; a [p]hone message slip referred to Russian lessons from “2x8 years old”; an’ in an exposé from Australian television said that Epstein sought girls, the younger the better.”

Other than a too-few brave voices in Congress responsible for the fraction of Epstein files released so far, the timid silence and active bipartisan complicity of the overwhelming majority of Congress is shielding and actively protecting the ruling pedophile ruling American Epstein Class.

While cowardly masked-up federal Gestapo goons murder innocents in the streets, terrorize families, shit on the Bill of Rights even as the courts have ruled over 4,400 times that ICE has jailed people Illegally, government criminality burns on. Meanwhile, a vast $40 billion network of mega warehouse detention facilities is quietly being added to a network of remote Nazi concentration camps — some with incinerators.

History shouting

Noting the history of Nazi Germany, author Thom Hartmann recently noted, “Germany’s concentration camps didn’t start as instruments of mass murder, and neither have ours. History isn’t whispering its warning: It’s shouting.”

The complicity in protecting the pedophilic fascist state extends across the ruling class and much of corporate media as the now Zionist-occupied CBS News has announced they will keep newly hired ‘news’ contributor Peter Attia, despite recent revelations Attia was close to and exchanged lewd messages with Epstein.

The only good thing about the ongoing Epstein scandal is that the true nature of the morally empty-shoe-box government and Western ruling oligarchy has been exposed in all it’s greasy, demonic, depravity.

The first and most essential step of any reform effort is to correctly identify the problem. To give the system and the henchmen who run the — not ‘our’ — government the correct labels:

The Epstein Class

The Epstein Administration

The Epstein Government

The Epstein States of America

Any pretense of American democracy or moral place in the world is gone. Done and gone in the scandal of suddenly revealed pedophilia, child trafficking, murder and — it increasing appears — child sacrifice and cannibalism. All the pretense and propaganda is gone.

We are a nation occupied and ruled by pedophiles and Zionist genociders: The Epstein States of America.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!



”We’re transitioning right now in front of our eyes and the people are oblivious, for the most part.”

— Col. (US Army ret.) Lawrence Wilkerson on the rise of American fascism

Trump Deports SICK 2-MONTH OLD After ICE Prison Measles Outbreak

“Choking on his own vomit” was how Juan Nicolás was found at a Texas ICE prison. Babies are in “measles, tuberculosis, and bronchitis-infested detainment,” migrant insider Pablo Manriquez tells us.

Status Coup News (2/19/26)

17-minute video

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.”

— Matthew 25:35

Melinda Gates’ Performative Compassion Ignores B&M Gates Foundation Atrocities In Africa

The Subi Shop (2/7/26)

In this video, TJ reacts to the resurfacing Epstein story and Melinda French Gates’ public moral positioning as a defender of victims, justice, and accountability. He takes her recent interview, where she speaks about sorrow, harm, and protecting young girls, and measures those words against the real-world outcomes of policies implemented in Africa under the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

TJ breaks down how large-scale reproductive interventions, including the promotion of long-acting hormonal contraceptives, continued across African countries despite documented health concerns raised by medical research. He explains why intervening in reproduction is never neutral, especially on a continent with a long history of colonial population control and external management.

The analysis then connects these practices to broader systems of power, including agricultural programs like AGRA, GMO seed dependency, chemical exposure, media influence, and digital surveillance initiatives tied to biometric identity systems in countries such as Kenya. TJ argues these are not isolated mistakes, but a pattern of control defended through the language of philanthropy.

By revisiting Jeffrey Epstein as an ideological signal rather than mere scandal, TJ explores how elite thinking around genetic superiority, population management, and social engineering echoes older colonial logics. He questions why Africa repeatedly becomes the testing ground for high-risk experiments that would never be tolerated in Europe or North America, and what true consent means under conditions of poverty, aid dependency, and information control. These questions define the power struggles shaping Africa’s future today and tomorrow, globally and locally combined together now.

This video matters because African geopolitics cannot be understood without examining how foundations, governments, and global elites shape sovereignty, health, food, and data systems on the continent.

11-minute video

“Leadership knew this was happening.”

IMPERIAL BOOMERANG: Fort Bragg’s Child Sex Crime Epidemic & The U.S. Military Cover-Up

MintPress News (2/18/26)

The U.S. military enabled child sex slavery in Afghanistan. Now those predators are back at Fort Bragg.

The empire's crimes don't stay overseas. For two decades, the U.S. military ignored—and often facilitated—bacha bazi: the systematic sexual enslavement of children in Afghanistan. Now, MintPress News uncovers how those predators returned home.



Since 2021, dozens of elite soldiers at Fort Bragg have been convicted of raping children, trafficking minors, and distributing child pornography. Whistleblowers reveal a culture of command complicity: officers who laugh off abuse, bury investigations, and protect predators to "save the unit's reputation."



This is imperial blowback. This is what happens when a military machine dehumanizes abroad—and brings that depravity home.

4-minute video

Degenerate capitalism set loose on young men!

Trump Most Pro-Porn DEGENERATE President Of ALL TIME

Breaking Points (2/10/26)

16-minute video

Epstein Billionaire Wexner Says NEVER Interviewed By FBI — Krystal and Saagar discuss Wexner never being interviewed by the FBI. 13-minute video

Hearing Their Truth Through Their Lies

“Israel murderers are called ‘commandos’. Arab commandos are called ‘terrorists’. Contra killers are called ‘freedom fighters’. “The CIA doesn’t kill anybody anymore, they ‘neutralize’ people. Or they ‘depopulate’ the area. “The government doesn’t lie, it engages in ‘disinformation.’ Smug, greedy, well-fed white people have invented a language to conceal their sins. It’s as simple as that.” — George Carlin

“The end of the human race will be that it will eventually die of civilization.”

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

