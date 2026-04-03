DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Baz's avatar
Baz
3d

Creating peace and engendering friendly relations between nations is beyond the scope of American administrations and has been for generations. Serving the hegemony is paramount in this calculation. Now even those one time allies are getting cold feet.

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1 reply by Mark Taylor
The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
2d

Thank you dearly for reprinting President Pezeshkian's letter, Mark. As you indicate, it is important that people read it. Unfortunately, as you also write, few will have the opportunity to read it. I am sharing your essay and specifically, the letter. Peace.✌🏽

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