DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
12h

It seems it gets harder and harder with each decade to reconcile just how "socialist" Jesus of Nazareth really was with all that "Love your neighbor" and "Feed the hungry" business.

Merry Christmas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture