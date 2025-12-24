“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.”

– Matthew 25:35

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“You know, we’re taught about healing the blind that’s great, but the truth is that the character of Jesus, whether he’s real or not, his words are as threatening to authority now as they were 2,000 years ago.” — John Fugelsang

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/24/25)

Nothing could be in starker contrast to the Biblical message of Christmas and the teachings of Jesus than the theological perversion of the fascist American ‘Christian’ Nationalist movement.

When Tucker Carlson recently addressed the TP USA “Amerifest” event in Phoenix he called out the discrepancy of Christian teachings on the sacredness of the individual and the anti-Christian heresy of identity woke policies on both the left and right.

His comments resonated with me as I was finishing an absolutely great book, “Separation Of Church & Hate: A Sane Person’s Guide To Taking Back The Bible From Fundamentalists, Fascists, And Flock-Fleeciong Frauds” Growing up in the home of a former nun and Catholic cleric, author John Fugelsang has a unique Bible-grounded background.

As a comic, Fugelsang has a bit of a unique approach to handling the heresy of the ‘Christian’ nationalist right, noting,

“The only thing that Donald Trump and Jesus really have in common are they spent a lot of time around prostitutes and they both use ghostwriters and that’s really the end of it.”

His point was underscored by TP USA CEO Erika Kirk’s recent Freudian slip while addressing the Phoenix event, correctly letting slip the “grift” of the tawdry big money TP USA operation.“

In the interview below, Fugelsang points out how the teachings of Jesus and true Biblical principles are opposite the refugee and race-hating, banker-blessing, capitalist heresy of the American evangelical and money-worshipping megachurch scam.

Fugelsang notes:

“I was raised like millions, thinking that Christianity was supposed to be about the stuff that the famous Jewish carpenter from the book talked about. And he’s rather unambiguous in his commandments. Jesus says in Matthew 25 that individuals and nations will be judged heaven or hell by how they take care of the poor, take care of the sick, welcome the stranger, and how kind they are to people in prison. “Jesus went on to ban the death penalty and overturn a lot of the laws of Moses while reforming Judaism from within. He never stopped being Jewish. The whole movement was supposed to be about love and empathy and forgiveness and 'how do I help the least of these and how do I walk in humility and how do I help marginalized people? “And as you well know, there’s a large disconnect between what Jesus talked about and what some of his louder authoritarian unauthorized fan clubs fight for.”

I grew up Episcopalian, and actually enjoyed the Sunday school classes I attended in middle-school taught by the son and daughter of our parish priest. But after graduating from that, I quickly soured on the stale routine of regular Sunday service and three or four weeks into that informed my mom I was out.

As I read on, Fugelsang’s guidance on how to use true Christian teachings and principles to counter the brutish heresy of the ‘Christian’ right made more and more sense, reawakening within an appreciation for the ministry of Jesus and all that got him in trouble with the Republican Party of his time.

Persecution of Christ’s beloved immigrants

Nothing is more antithetical and heretical to the teaching of Jesus than the daily obscenity of cowardly masked ICE and Border Patrol thugs ripping parents away from their children and deporting innocents to foreign torture camps.

While American churches have been inexcusably silent for the past couple years on the criminal US/Israel genocide in Gaza, some (not enough) have bravely stood against the federal Gestapo attacks across the country and a recent obscene video put out by the federal government.

Why a Florida Church Created A Christmas Crèche With No Jesus .

As Fugelsang notes, there is nothing Christian about illegal detainment, beatings and rape genital assault, fascism, a growing network of concentration camps, exile to countries people have no connection to, zip-tying naked children, assaulting pregnant women and a growing death count of innocents with no criminal history.

With Trump on the gilded evangelical altar, Fugelsang feels the single best response is to call them out on their heretical apostasy, noting, “Even though if you quote Jesus directly, you’ll be probably called woke by a Republican because they like to worship this guy. They like to fight for this guy. They don’t like to listen to this guy [Jesus].”

The interview below gives a good summary of Fugelsang’s argument and book. I do disagree with his view that the defunding of USAID was bad. Anyone who understands the history of manipulative and blackmail weaponization of US foreign aid by the CIA in service to corporate exploitation and profiteering understands there was nothing generous or Christian about that program.

All our aid came with chains of corporate oppression.

A time for modern ‘apostles’?

Other than that, Fugelsang makes a strong argument that can resonate with and empower the voice of those of us resisting the fake ‘Christian’ movement gorging on and profiting off American fascism

“I find,” Fugelsang observes, “that there’s a lot of people out there who were raised religious and now consider themselves spiritual because they’re so turned off to all the meanness and cruelty and hypocrisy. I wrote this book for them.”

As the last two articles below document, while garish fireworks-spouting evangelical Las Vegas-style megachurch productions like TP USA grow their fleeced flocks of worshippers, community churches are closing across the nation, directly impacting neighborhood cohesion and charity programs.

Perhaps it is time for such churches to take a close look at our times through the radical lens of Jesus and for a new generation of everyday ‘apostles’ to bring true Christian principles to the greasy steps of the corrupt American corporate temple.

As Fugelsang notes,

“I’ll never say Jesus was a socialist,” Fugelsang notes. “But I will say if he were alive now and preaching the exact same message, right-wing Christians would call him one.”

Amen

“If you’re opposing a Christian nationalist, Jesus is probably on your side.”

‘Separation Of Church & Hate’ — John Fugelsang On Jesus’s ACTUAL Politics

“It’s the teachings [that] scares authoritarian leadership even now, just as they did back then. I mean, this guy was killed not because of the miracles. He was killed because a group of conservative religious authorities aligned with authoritarian government. That’s what killed him. And that’s what our democracy is up against now.” — John Fugelsang

The Al Franken Podcast (10/18/25)

Donald Trump and the Republican Party have the backing of Evangelicals and fundamentalist Christians. But if you read the Bible or listen to the teachings of Jesus Christ, it would be clear that their policies are anything but Christ-like. We're joined by comedian, radio host, and NYT bestselling author John Fugelsang to discuss his new book, “Separation of Church and Hate.”



Fugelsang shares his unique perspective as a Christian who was raised by a former nun and a Franciscan Brother. He shows the disconnect between what far-right Christians claim Jesus taught versus what he actually said in the Bible. Jesus promoted peace, love, compassion, and mercy... None of which are evident in today's Republican Party.



We also break down many social issues that right-wing Christians use their faith to justify. Jesus advocated against the death penalty, provided for the poor, and never once said that homosexuality is a sin. Not to mention abortion, which was weaponized in the 1980s to consolidate power under Ronald Reagan.



We hope this interview can help you engage with right-wing Christians in a civil way by pointing to actual scripture, which might help them see the contradictions and lies that their party embraces.



LISTEN to The John Fugelsang Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

45-minute video

Why so many MAGA ‘Christians’ reject the teachings of Jesus

‘Vertical Morality’ Might Describe Why MAGA Christians Seem So Unchristian

Drawing from the most violent and extreme chapters of Biblical history, this approach frames unquestioning obedience as the highest virtue, even when it demands actions that defy compassion or common sense.

By Caroline Bologna

HuffPost (12/21/25)

For many Americans, the gap between Christian teachings and MAGA politics is baffling. How can people profess faith in Jesus ― who preached love, mercy and care for the oppressed ― while supporting policies that punish immigrants, demonize LGBTQ people and glorify cruelty?

The key to understanding this apparent contradiction might lie in something called “vertical morality.”

This ethical framework measures righteousness not by goodness to others, but by something more simplistic. Below, Christian advocates and former fundamentalists break down what vertical morality means and how it explains our political landscape today.

What Is Vertical Morality?

“Vertical morality teaches that authority, power and a moral code of right and wrong, or acceptable and unacceptable, come from ‘above’ ― an external superior who designates rules, systems and tenets that must be obeyed by those beneath,” said Tia Levings, a former Christian fundamentalist and author of “A Well-Trained Wife: My Escape from Christian Patriarchy.”

In the context of religion, the superior is God. In politics, it might be an authoritarian dictator. In a cult, it would be the controlling leader. Whatever the circumstances, the idea is that behaviors are only right or wrong based on what the figure in power says.

“Vertical morality in Christianity is the idea that our ethics and behaviors have a duty to please God alone. We get our morals from God and we must obey him, furthering the will of God no matter the cost,” said April Ajoy, author of “Star-Spangled Jesus: Leaving Christian Nationalism and Finding A True Faith.”

The term has become popular in the social media sphere in recent years, thanks to viral videos from content creator and activist Rachel Klinger Cain. She told HuffPost she started using this terminology in her content a few years ago.

“Vertical morality is just how I describe what’s called ‘divine command theory’ in metaethics,” she said. “I’m a teacher, so I’m always looking for ways to make complicated concepts a little more simple. It’s basically the idea that morality comes from authority above, which is what I was taught when I was raised within conservative Christianity.”

Horizontal morality

Vertical morality stands in contrast to the concept of horizontal morality, another term Klinger Cain has broken down in her videos.

“Horizontal morality prioritizes the well-being of our neighbors, communities and personal relationships,” Ajoy explained. “We act in ways that cause the least amount of harm to those around us, regardless of beliefs. Someone with vertical morality may help someone in need because they believe that’s what God wants them to do, versus someone with horizontal morality may help that same person for the benefit of the person that needs help.”

Rather than unquestioning obedience and superficial optics, this approach focuses on genuine empathy, compassion and love toward others, recognizing the actual effects our actions have on people.

“I think both are important in the Christian faith, but a lot of people today get hung up on the vertical as a priority and forget about the horizontal altogether,” said Malynda Hale, an advocate and executive director of The New Evangelicals, a nonprofit focused on promoting inclusivity, justice and compassion in Christianity.

Similarly, Ajoy believes that the most Christ-like approach is to hold a position of horizontal authority, because doing so also subscribes to vertical morality.

“In Matthew 25, Jesus describes people who fed and clothed those in need, who welcomed the stranger, who took care of the sick and visited those in prison,” she noted. “He then says, ‘What you did for the least of these, you did for me.’ He equates loving our neighbors (horizontal morality) with loving Christ (vertical morality).”

How Vertical Morality Shapes Politics And Justice Today

The distinction isn’t just theological nitpicking. Experts say it sheds considerable light on contemporary politics.

“Evangelicals are taught that all morality comes from God and therefore true goodness can only be spread by obeying God, even if it harms people around us,” Ajoy said. “This isn’t necessarily a bad thing if pleasing God manifests by following the teachings of Jesus ― loving our neighbors, loving our enemies, promoting peace and taking care of the poor, the widow, the immigrant and standing up for the marginalized. It becomes dangerous when Christians weaponize this vertical morality for power, which is exactly what we’re seeing with the Christian nationalism in the Trump administration.”

In the current era, conservative Christian nationalists see anyone on their political team as good and on God’s side, while those who oppose them as evil and satanic. …

Link to story

There’s a deep chasm in American Christianity because of Trump.

This Viral Video Has People Talking About Christianity Versus ‘MAGA Christianity’

By Brittany Wong

HuffPost (7/27/25)

Back in June, Jen Hamilton, a nurse with a sizable following on TikTok and Instagram, picked up her Bible and made a video that would quickly go viral.

A few days earlier, Hamilton, who lives in a small town in North Carolina, had posted a video asking her followers about resources she could give to people in her life who were beginning to deconstruct their loyalty to the MAGA movement. There were some helpful tips, but Hamilton noticed one reply in particular: “Whoa,” it said. “Be careful now. I am happily MAGA and I love Jesus. We are exhausted from liberal nonsense.”

Hamilton didn’t want to argue. Instead, she grabbed her Bible and attempted to “hold up the character of Jesus, his actual words, as a mirror” to some of the more ardent supporters of President Donald Trump.

“Basically, I sat down at my kitchen table and began to read from Matthew 25 while overlaying MAGA policies that directly oppose the character and nature of Jesus’ teachings,” she told HuffPost.

“I was hungry and you fed me,” she reads in the clip, as a headline about a Trump administration spending bill that proposes slashing federal funding to the SNAP food program by nearly $300 billion pops up.

“I was in prison and you visited me,” she says, as a headline about migrants who entered the country legally and were still deported to El Salvador prisons appears on the screen.

“I was sick and you cared for me,” she says, as another story, this one about potential cuts to Medicaid, flashes by.

As Hamilton highlights, Matthew 25 stresses that those who serve people in need ― the hungry, the prisoner, the stranger ― will enter his Kingdom, while those who overlook the downtrodden will receive judgment: “When you refused to help the least of these, you were refusing to help me,” Jesus tells the latter.

As she notes in the video, Hamilton thinks that all sounds “pretty liberal.”

In the comments of the video ― which currently has more than 8.6 million views on TikTok ― many (Christians and atheists alike) applauded Hamilton for using straight Scripture as a way of offering commentary. Others picked a bone with Christians who uncritically support Trump.

“As a Christian, I don’t think you can be both MAGA and Christian,” a top comment on the Instagram video reads.

But not everyone was a fan. Hamilton said she’s been on the receiving end of some MAGA ire since posting the clip.

“Some even reported me to the Board of Nursing to have my license taken away,” Hamilton told HuffPost. “As a nurse, I don’t know how you don’t fight for the rights of the vulnerable communities you care for.” …

Link to story

The unsettling heresy of Pastor Doug Wilson’s brand of white nationalist ‘Christianity.’

Viral CNN Segment Highlights Disturbing Christian Movement. Bible Scholars Have Thoughts

“I grew up in the Southern Baptist denomination, where thoughts and ideas like these are mainstream. It is vital to understand just how pervasive these disillusioned and ignorant beliefs are.”

By Caroline Bologna

HuffPost (8/13/25)

A recent CNN segment about controversial pastor Doug Wilson has prompted pushback from religious scholars and advocates who believe that his brand of patriarchal Christian nationalism does not align with the teachings of Jesus ― yet is increasingly shaping political and cultural life in the United States.

Wilson, who co-founded the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, or CREC, appeared in an interview with Pamela Brown in which he discussed his vision for a Christian nation and a Christian world and referred to women as “the kind of people that people come out of.”

The segment also featured pastors involved in Wilson’s movement who advocated for the repeal of women’s right to vote and the implementation of voting by household, and a congregant who stated that she submits to her husband.

What made the report even more striking, however, was that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promoted it on X with the comment “All of Christ for All of Life.”

A Pentagon spokesperson later shared that Hegseth is “a proud member of a church” that is affiliated with CREC and “very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”

Beyond his views on the role of women in society, Wilson has drawn intense criticism for his views on slavery and homosexuality, his use of derogatory slurs and provacative metaphors and his church’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse.

As Wilson’s religious movement gains ground and influence at the highest levels of government, religious scholars and advocates are ringing the alarm about the harm of this approach to Christianity, which they see as light-years away from Christ and his teachings.

The “profound abuse” of scripture to justify oppression

Several Christian scholars say Wilson’s theology hinges on a selective reading of scripture designed to enforce male dominance.

“As a professionally and academically trained Bible scholar, I reject Wilson’s profound abuse of the Bible in order to promote the systemic oppression of women, people of color, and queer people,” said Mattie Mae Motl, whose research focuses on gender and sexuality in the New Testament.

After the CNN segment aired, she posted a video highlighting the ways Wilson and others isolate biblical passages from their historical-cultural and literary context to promote what she sees as a patriarchal, racist and homophobic worldview.

“It is a gross distortion of the Biblical text,” Motl said. “Moreover, these out-of-context passages about ‘submission’ and men being the ‘head of the household’ pale in comparison to the number of women, people of color and queer people who are explicitly celebrated for their faithfulness and leadership throughout the Bible.”

Theologian Brian Recker noted that patriarchal messages are not hard to find in the Bible, but emphasized that “patriarchy is the cultural background of Scripture, not its message ― certainly not the message of Jesus.”

“If you follow Jesus, you find something else entirely: liberation from systems of domination,” Recker said. “Jesus defied the patriarchy at every turn.”

He pointed to stories of Jesus breaking social conventions by speaking to a Samaritan woman, defending a woman’s right to sit as a disciple, including women in his traveling ministry and elevating a woman as the first witness to his resurrection. Looking at scripture, you can also find examples of the early church valuing equality and inclusion ― welcoming women as leaders, hosts, and deacons and even rejecting patriarchal hierarchy.

“Jesus was about love, justice and the uplifting of the marginalized,” echoed Malynda Hale, an advocate and executive director of The New Evangelicals, a nonprofit focused on promoting inclusivity, justice and compassion in Christianity. “To say women shouldn’t vote, and submit to their husbands, that they shouldn’t lead in the church, or that homosexuality should be criminalized are so clearly not the teachings of Jesus.”

She believes Wilson’s version of religion protects power and privilege at the expense of human dignity.

“I’ve been a Christian my entire life, and this ideology is completely about control,” Hale said. “It has never been about compassion or love. We have to see this for what it is.” …

Link to story

What Communities Lose When Churches Close

By Paige Sutherland & Meghna Chakrabarti

On Point / NPR (12/22/25)

Ryan Burge, professor of practice at the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis. His Substack newsletter Graphs about Religion focuses on the impact of religion on American life. Author and co-author of, among other books, The Nones: Where They Came From, Who They Are, and Where They Are Going and The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?

Also Featured

Mandy Olson, former pastor for the Grace Covenant Church in Chicago, IL, which closed in 2022.

34-minute audio

“After being a fixture of Mount Vernon for 156 years, First Baptist Church will no longer exist in the very near future.”

In Small-Town Illinois, A Small Church Says Goodbye

The building of First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Ill.

In his last sermon, Burge recounted when a friend told him that First Baptist was lucky to have him as pastor. But his friend was wrong, said Burge, adding that he and his family had received more than they gave in the love and kindness of church members.

Baptist Standard (7/23/24)

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (RNS)—First Baptist Church survived a tornado, church schisms and a pair of worldwide pandemics in its more than a century and a half of ministry in this small Southern Illinois town, about an hour east of St. Louis.

For 156 years, church members gathered to sing hymns, study the Bible and lift each other in prayer. They also ate barbecue, laughed, cried, reached out to their neighbors and cared for one another.

But nothing lasts forever.

“There is a time for everything,” Ryan Burge, pastor of First Baptist, told his congregation on July 21 as they gathered for the church’s final worship service, reading from the book of Ecclesiastes. “A time for birth and a time for death. A time to build up and a time to tear down.”

For First Baptist, time had run out.

“After being a fixture of Mount Vernon for 156 years, First Baptist Church will no longer exist in the very near future,” Burge told the three-dozen or so worshippers. “And we are all deeply grieved for that moment. It will change our lives, in both big and small ways in the days and weeks to come.”

The church’s closing was made official a few minutes later during a brief congregational meeting after the service, when church members voted to close as of Aug. 1. It was a decision that followed years of slow decline.

Years of slow decline

In the late 1990s, the church had about 170 members, down from more than 600 members in the 1960s but still a going concern. By the mid-aughts, when Burge arrived as a 20-something pastor, the church had about 50 members. At closing, there were fewer than 20.

The decline of First Baptist followed a larger pattern among churches in the United States, where the average congregation’s size has shrunk from 137 in 1999 to less than 60 today, according to the Faith Communities Today study. Meanwhile, most people if they attend services go to a larger congregation.

That pattern has played out in Mount Vernon, where small churches like First Baptist have struggled. First Presbyterian Church, for example, shares space with the local Lutheran congregation, while its former building is now a YMCA.

Members of First Baptist Church pose together for a photo after voting to close the church, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Mount Vernon, Ill. (RNS photo/Bob Smietana)

Meanwhile, about a mile south of First Baptist, Central Christian, a non-denominational multi-site congregation, is thriving.

Gail Farnham, who as moderator at First Baptist led the meeting’s vote, said small churches like First Baptist are stuck in a dilemma. They can’t attract people with the same kinds of programs that larger churches offer. As a congregation ages, most of the people they know, if they are interested in going to church, already have a place to worship.

Farnham said she had been preparing for the reality of closing the church for years. In 2017, the church gave its building to a local Christian school, with the caveat that the congregation could still meet in the building for worship. That decision, she said, gave the church a few more years of life. It also ensured the building would still be used for ministry even after First Baptist was closed.

She was pleased to see old friends show up for the church’s last service and the congregation’s last time together.

“I don’t feel sad right now,” said the 80-year-old Farnham, who first came to First Baptist, which is part of the American Baptist Churches USA, with her family when she was about 5 years old. “I just feel like it’s happening the way it should happen.”

Many more churches likely will follow

Tens of thousands of local congregations like First Baptist are likely to close over the next few decades if current trends continue. Their passing will go unnoticed, said Burge, a political science professor at Eastern Illinois University who studies the changing religious landscape.

Burge said that even as the congregation at First Baptist shrank, members were still active in serving their community. From 2008 to 2023, the church provided nearly 55,000 lunches for local schools, with elderly members showing up to volunteer to fill the lunch bags. That dedication renewed his faith, said Burge.

“When I believed in God the most is when the two dozen people assembled [here] heard about the idea of the Brown Bag Program and did not hesitate to get involved,” he said in his final sermon,“when I saw members who struggled to stand do everything that they could to help pack those bags; when people gave over and above their tithe to make sure that we always had enough items to feed those hungry kids.”

Burge has long championed the importance of organized religion, for both its spiritual and social benefits. Churches, he argues, host food pantries and shelters, volunteer for disaster relief and provide small acts of kindness that make the world less awful. They care for one another when life gets hard.

That’s something he experienced firsthand growing up. His family struggled to make ends meet, and he recalls boxes of groceries showing up on the family’s porch, provided by members of their church who wanted to lend a hand.

Without that care, he wonders if his family would have made it through those hard times.

“That’s what kept me in religion,” he said in an interview the day before the church’s last service. “There are all these small kindnesses I saw for me and my family. I want to do that for other people.”

He mentioned the church’s kindness, in big and small ways—like the meals that showed up after the birth of his children or the time the church paid his family’s health insurance when he was laid off during budget cuts at the university back in 2016. He was later hired back.

The church didn’t hesitate to help, he said. Burge said that kind of kindness and community can be found at churches around the country—and can’t be easily replaced. …

Link to story

“For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me.”

— Jesus, Matthew 25:35-36

