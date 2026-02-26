NOTE: That’s your family’s blood on their hands. No rich-kid blood to be found here, ever!

Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Neither party gives a bottle cap for the life of a service member.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/26/25)

The Democrats may (timidly) disagree with Donald Trump on economics or immigration and maybe even the shade of his orange facial paste, but the one thing they will enthusiastically suck up to his private parts on is going to war with Iran over lies about nuclear weapons and CIA/Mossad-instigated civil unrest and terror attacks.

After all, when it comes to war and falling in line with Israeli interests and Z#onist lobby money, it’s just one big groveling, warmongering uniparty: “Yes, sir, Bibi, just tell us where to sign!”

During Trump’s rambling, hallucinogenic ‘State of DisUnion’ speech the only time the treasonous Democrats jumped up and applauded was when Trump threatened war on Iran. Democrats cheered on Trump’s call for war despite 76% of Democratic voters saying they’d oppose a war and only 9% in favor.

But the only statistic that counts in Congress is that 100% of Israeli leadership demands the US fight — and pay in lives and dollars — yet another doomed war for them.

Case closed.

Who gets served up

The other thing both parties — with rare exception — agree on is, it won’t be their kids on the muddy frontline or dodging hypersonic missiles. Nah, that’ll be your family’s, or your neighbors’ kids.

In America, the poor and middle class do the fighting and dying for the dirty wealth of the pervert Epstein Class. Forget all the bull crap about “Democracy & Freedom”, that’s what you sign up for and who you serve.

Or be served up.

The active disdain of Trump for American service members is well documented with him dismissing the dead and wounded as “suckers and losers”. But a new measure of disrespect as Trump’s “Big Brutal Bill” has triggered severe cutbacks in mental health support services in the Department of Veterans Affairs, at the same time suicide is the leading cause of death of active duty service members and an average of 17.6 veterans die by suicide every day.

And let’s be clear: through their ineptitude, cowardice and compliance, the Democrats are as guilty as Trump and his rump Republicans in the Congress in the betrayal of American service members, especially when it comes to fighting yet another doomed war in the Middle East for Israel.

I say all this as a one time Democrat who was co-chair of my county Democratic Party.

A message to members of the military

Finally, to any service member who may see this, please note that under the Constitution, only Congress can legally declare war. Any war declared solely by a president is unconstitutional and following orders under such illegality could possibly be considered a war crime. I’m no lawyer, but I urge you to review your oath and research the risk of obeying illicit orders and what can qualify as a war crime.

As many Nazi soldiers learned after WW II, claims of “Just following orders” wasn’t a way out legally or morally. And keep in mind: when it comes to morality or Israel, Israel always wins in our rotted out, bought-off White House and Congress.

If you are interested in seeking guidance on conscientious objector status, check this resource.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

“This tells you that the Zionist donor class owns the government.”

“I thought that the president was almost out of his mind last night when he said that the Iranians have resumed work on a nuclear weapon that will be capable of reaching Western Europe and the United States. This type of a scare tactic, not based on any facts whatsoever, is reprehensible. Equally as reprehensible is the fact that if you watch the speech, you know that the Democrats didn’t applaud for him at all. They only applauded once and that’s when he made that comment about why we need to attack Iran. This tells you that the Zionist donor class owns the government. Even the liberal Democrats who hate Trump, even the people who if they achieve the majority — and it now appears they will in the midterm elections — will impeach him every week, or, as you suggested perhaps even every day. Nothing will stop them. However, because they too are beholden to the Zionist donor class in America, they applauded wildly when he said, ‘We must destroy Iran’s nuclear capability because they’re building something that can reach uh the United States and Western Europe.’ They’re not. However, if Trump had not ripped up the JPCOA [Joint Comprehensive plan of Action], we would still have inspections going on even as we speak by neutral inspectors agreed to by both sides. But, of course, we don’t have that anymore.” — Andrew Napolitano during an interview with George Galloway (2/25/26)

Top Dems Working To Behind The Scene To Sabotage Bill To Stop Trump War With Iran

“This has been a long-term goal of AIPAC and other groups. So when you stand up and say, ‘I’m going to introduce legislation to uphold the Constitution and not get us into another war,’ you make enemies.”

By Stephen Prager

Common Dreams (2/25/26)

Top Democrats are reportedly working behind the scenes to stop a vote that would force them to go on the record about whether they support a Trump administration attack on Iran.

As the president amasses an armada in the Middle East in apparent preparation for an unauthorized military action, Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) planned to force a vote this week on their war powers resolution, which would require congressional authorization for any attack.

Multiple sources have told her that “a top Democratic HFAC staffer... deliberately inflated projections of opposition to the bipartisan measure—warning of 20 to 40 Democratic defections” in a bid to indicate the resolution would fail overwhelmingly.

She said a senior Democratic congressional staffer told her it’s “pretty clear” Democratic leadership is working to “delay or potentially sideline” the vote on the war powers resolution. “If you’ve been around the Hill, this is a familiar playbook,” the staffer said.

“Leadership rarely comes out and says they oppose these votes outright, because they know the underlying issue is popular with the base,” said the staffer, who works on foreign policy. “Instead, you see process concerns, timing objections, and caucus-unity arguments used to slow things down or keep members off the record. We’ve seen the same approach on past war powers votes and foreign policy amendments that clash with the national security elite consensus.”

Democratic leaders have largely tempered their criticisms of Trump’s buildup for what would be potentially the most consequential military action taken by the US in decades.

Schumer, one of the top recipients of funding from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other pro-Israel donors, has limited his criticisms of Trump’s war posturing to questions of procedure rather than policy.

Asked earlier this week about potential US strikes on Iran, Schumer lamented that discussion was being held in “closed-door briefings,” saying that “the administration has to make its case to the American people as something as important as this.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a similar statement that did not object to war in principle but rather the fact that Trump’s reasons for making war were unclear.

“The president and his administration have not tried to explain whether their goal is to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, protect Iranian protestors, pursue regime change, or simply distract from hisfailure to deliver on his promises at home,” Coons said in a statement posted to social media. “Congress and the American people need answers about what our objectives are in Iran.”

US servicemembers at risk

President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a massive military operation that could entail assassinating Iran’s leaders. Meanwhile, Iran has said in the event of a massive attack, it would consider US military bases to be “legitimate targets,” meaning US servicemembers could be at risk.

As Drop Site News reported late last week, based on conversations with an unnamed aide to Schumer back in June—weeks before Trump attacked three nuclear sites in Iran—a number of important Senate Democrats believed that if Trump wants to start a war with Iran, they shouldn’t stand in his way.

Not only did these Democrats believe that “Iran ultimately needed to be dealt with militarily,” but they “also understood that going to war again in the Middle East would be a political catastrophe.”

“That’s precisely why they wanted Trump to be the one to do it,” the report continued. “The hope was that Iran would take a blow and so would Trump—a win-win for Democrats.”

Other Capitol Hill sources told Chávez that, in the House, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and other leaders have not been whipping support for the Khanna-Massie resolution, while few members have openly endorsed it, even as no other war powers resolutions are up for a vote.

The nuke lie

Two leading pro-Israel Democrats, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), came out against the war powers resolution on Friday, with Moskowitz deriding it as the “Ayatollah Protection Act.”

In a statement, they claimed that Iran was “still pursuing a nuclear weapon,” even though US intelligence agencies and the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have assessed the opposite.

Iran’s leaders have expressed a willingness to reach an agreement with the United States that limits their ability to develop a nuclear weapon while allowing them to pursue peaceful nuclear technology in line with the terms of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

The IAEA assessed that at the time Trump pulled the US out of a previous nuclear agreement in 2018, Iran was complying with its terms. Since the deal’s collapse, it has begun to scale up uranium enrichment, according to a report by the agency last year.

During an interview on the podcast Breaking Points on Tuesday, Khanna said that the Democrats who have sought to kill his bill were being guided by “powerful interests that are itching to have regime change in Iran.”

“This has been a long-term goal of AIPAC and other groups,” Khanna said. “So when you stand up and say, ‘I’m going to introduce legislation to uphold the Constitution and not get us into another war,’ you make enemies.”

He said pro-war Democrats were going along with Trump’s push for the same reason they’ve resisted releasing the Democratic National Committee’s report assessing that former Vice President Kamala Harris’ position on Israel cost her votes in the 2024 election, and have balked at saying Israel is committing a “genocide” in Gaza.

“It’s not that they may disagree with it,” Khanna said. “It’s just that they don’t want billionaires and powerful people to be targeting them.”

Khanna said he plans to meet with other House Democrats on Wednesday to rally the votes for his resolution. He says he believes he’ll have enough support to force a vote on the resolution by next week, but that “it’s taking work.”

“There are a lot of people in Congress,” he said, “who just would prefer that these issues go away.”

Common Dreams work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

‘ARE YOU KIDDING?’: Dem Leaders TORPEDO Bill To BLOCK WAR WITH IRAN In TOTAL BETRAYAL

Secular Talk (2/25/26)

Col (Ret) Douglas Macgregor: Israel Controls The US Like Never Before

Deep Dive (2/25/26)

“They are working for the Zionist regime not the US people.”

— bujebara, online comment

“These AIPAC-owned politicians are the biggest problem in the United States government.”

— SaharSalem, online comment

Freedom over Fascism!

ENOUGH, DAMMIT! No War With Iran!

No War with Iran: Stop an unauthorized weeks-long bombing campaign. Demand War Powers, protect troops and civilians, and choose diplomacy.

