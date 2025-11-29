“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the US public believes is false.”

— William J. Casey, CIA Director (1981-87)

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/29/25)

Oh, my God, are we gonna’ fall for it again?

Knowing Americans, yeah, most likely.

The shooting of two West Virginia National Guard personnel on patrol near the White House Wednesday afternoon has led to calls by Trumpstein to put a freeze on processing all asylum cases by Afghan refugees and dispatch of an additional 500 troops to DC.

Anything for a distraction, even the killing of military personnel — especially American soldiers and sailors — by American presidents is nothing new. From the fraud of LBJ’s Gulf of Tonkin excuse for expansion of war in Vietnam to the CIA’s 1962 planned Operation Northwoods domestic terror campaign to trigger war with Cuba to the deadly 1967 Israeli bombing of the USS Liberty and right up to the 9/11 attacks of 2021, killing American service members and innocent civilians is nothin’ new to this traitorous corporate/Zionist empire of deadly deceit.

All out in the open

The thing that is a little different this time is the alleged shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwai, 29, is an out-in-the-open CIA asset. Lakanwai was recruited at the age of 14 as a child soldier into a secret CIA Afghan terrorist program responsible for the up-close, hands-on murder of innocent civilians and medical workers. He and his family had been permitted to enter the country in 2021 under the Biden administration then granted formal citizenship in early 2025 by the Trumpstein administration, carrying on a long-standing tradition of bipartisan cover-up of CIA false flag terror attacks on Americans.

It’s the only thing the two parties can ever agree upon. Well, that and handing our wealth and future of the nation over to billionaire leeches.

After the Iraq War, instigated by a bogus claim of weapons of mass destruction, and 20-plus years of war crimes, torture, betrayal, internal and exportation of CIA terrorism in Afghanistan, and the recent breathless fanboy Offal Office reception by Donald of head-chopping al-Qaida terrorist and now Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa who until he was dropped into the leadership role and received a grotesque, fawning, sloppy tongue bath by retired four-star United States General David Petraeus (Betray-Us) was the subject of an active $10 million reward poster by the U.S.

government, absolutely NOTHING the Zionist-occupied U.S. government proclaims or warns about terrorist threats can be taken as truth: N-O-T-H-I-N-G.

Echoes of Butler, PA and Kirk shootings

Before the July 2024 attempted assassination of Trumpstein in Butler, Pennsylvania and the successful assassination of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, there had been spikes in online Google searches for both shooters. Once discovered, Google promptly erased the information from their records.

Well, as so often in the American terrorist state, history repeats. In the second video below James Li documents how there were online Google searches for Lakanwai as much as six days before the Wednesday shooting and a big spike in searches in the early morning hours before the afternoon shooting.

But wait, it gets even more bizarre…

Four days before the shooting, there were Google searches of Sarah Meckstrom, the young female National Guard member who was killed in the shooting, originating in — hold onto you chair — Israel.

The murderer is in the house. Hiding beneath your bed.

Purpose of psyops

After two-plus years of the obscene US/Israel genocide in Gaza, the clear corruption of both parties by Zionist big money and sweaty attempts of Trumpstein to downplay and sideline full revelation of the Epstein files, Israel and Donald are losing the narrative. Their bullshit is getting thin.

Conjured up false flag ‘terror’ attacks can stoke fear, racist overreaction, acceptance of increased police state surveillance and expanded Gestapo ICE terrorism in our communities. They have been rehearsing the script with the narco-trafficking BS to excuse their war crimes now being carried out bombing fishing boats in Venezuela.

Will Americans repeat their naive acceptance of government deceit, like they did with the Iraq War? Will they fall yet again for the official lies, racism, paranoia and calls to violence, torture, war, genocide and surrender of their Constitutional rights?

Will we ever learn the truth of the DC shootings?

Oh sure, the day after the full Epstein files are released.

It’s a criminal corporate Zionist Mafia state, people.

Resist

Persist

Do not be complicit!

Gee, could it be a false flag attack?

Did CIA Just Attack America, AGAIN? The TRUTH About National Guard Shooter Will SHOCK You

Danny Haiphong (11/28/25)

The dark truth about the major attack on the National Guard in America’s capital is coming out and it’s worse than you think. Danny Haiphong breaks down the bloody CIA connections to the alleged attacker and why they’re importance go far beyond this tragic event.

28-minute video

Google search trends on shooter and victim days before and morning of shooting

FALSE FLAG?! The ISRAEL Connection To The DC National Guard AMBUSH

51-49 With James Li (11/28/25)

In this episode of 51-49, James exposes the chilling anomalies surrounding the tragic Thanksgiving National Guard shooting in DC — from strange Google search spikes for the alleged shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, occurring days before the attack, to the shooter’s alleged past as a CIA contractor — revealing a pattern of suspicious activity that raises the urgent question: Was this a lone gunman, or a staged domestic false flag operation designed to justify a massive erosion of civil liberties and the deployment of more troops by President Trump?

10-minute video

If your government is breaking the law, what do laws mean? Can any be relied upon once some are breached?

Harrowing US Podcast Documents A Community’s Struggle Against Immigration Raids – And Warns Of Herd Mentality

“Hannah Arendt discussed the term Gleichschaltung, roughly translatable as ‘coordination’ or ‘synchronisation’. It came from the Nazi justice minister Franz Gürtner to mean, broadly, that all political, social, cultural and civic institutions had to fall in line with the totalitarian state. Such a thing can only be achieved with the complicity of everyone: the minute-by-minute decisions of people who will do anything, personally or professionally, to stay with the majority. It might mean turning a blind eye to unacceptable state actions, or it might mean insisting, with the logic of your arguments, that things are still the same when they plainly are not.” — Zoe Williams, What Chicago’s Fight Against ICE Can Teach Us All About How To Resist Oppression

Just Say ‘No…and Go To Hell!’

“A country that isn’t doing everything to prevent wars has lost the right to ask its citizens to participate in them.”

— Mithu Sanyal, “Germany Raised Its Citizens to Hate War. Now It Wants Us To Enlist In The Army – But We say No”

“As we all know; most people in Congress go in broke and come out millionaires.”

— Online comment

Share

Leave a comment