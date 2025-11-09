Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“People are tired of being lectured by men with Rolexes on CNN about affordability in this country.”

— David Hogg

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/7/25)

I had a beautiful yet painful moment yesterday when out-of-the-blue a kindergartner I know spontaneously recited the Pledge of Allegiance to me. Given the brutal, depraved state of the country at this moment, hearing those words recited with such innocent, earnest and sweet intent and sincerity hit me deeply.

Given the corporate death grip on every branch, nook and slimy crevice of this corrupt, murderous government that takes perverse joy in humiliating, beating down and killing the most vulnerable, from inner cities and rural communities to refugee camps in Gaza and Yemen and fishing boats in the Caribbean, the gap between the innocent recitation of what we say we are and what we really are felt like a dark, bottomless abyss.

Despite the election of Mamdani in New York and the smack down of Republicans across the country in Tuesday’s elections, the horror show that is the current state of this country is a completely bipartisan betrayal. The feckless Dems are not clueless, they are complicit.

In a back-and-forth Monday on CNN with the network’s senior political commentator Scott Jennings, school shooting survivor David Hogg stated the obvious reality that Democratic Party leadership is willfully clueless to.

“People are tired of being lectured by men with Rolexes on CNN about affordability in this country,” Hogg said .

His statement of the dismissed reality of life for everyday Americans provides context to Hogg being booted from his brief five-month tenure as co-vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from February to June 2025.

When it comes down to principles and corporate funding, if you think the Democratic party truly gives a crap about the future of young Americans like Hogg or even the earnest kindergartner, it’s time to wake the F-up.

Really, nothin’ new to see here

In his 2021 book The Cruelty Is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump’s America, The Atlantic writer Adam Serwer revealed how “…Trump is not the cause, he is a symptom. Serwer’s phrase ‘the cruelty is the point’ became among the most-used descriptions of Trump’s era, but as this book demonstrates, it resonates across centuries”.

And indeed, cutting off food for millions by Trumpstein and the corporate-owned Supreme Court at the same time millions will lose healthcare coverage and racist, thieving, thuggish masked government goons terrorize even toddlers in neighborhoods across the country is not an aberration. It is American tradition; the American way around the globe, and has been from the beginning. The only difference is now the mask — and diaper — is off, stripped bare and on full display in the nasty little blathering, demented orange-faced persona of Donald Trumpstein.

Monopoly of the corporate duopoly

But make no mistake, the cruelty is completely bipartisan. Both parties have participated fully, enthusiastically and without restraint in the US/Israel genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and beyond. The Democrats sit silent, quietly voting in favor of the weapons shipments and funding as war ramps up against Iran and Venezuela. Think of it as the monopoly of the corporate duopoly.

At best, a handful of Congressional Democrats will occasionally squeak some tepid objection but when it comes to action they are in line with the supine corporate mice facilitating the desiccation of the nation.

Below is a collection from just the past couple days of the abuse, police state terror and threats that are now the norm in the United States. And the theme that runs through it all is betrayal of the American people and any hint of “…with liberty and justice for all.”

We’ve Reached The ‘Show Me Your Papers’ Stage Of American Authoritarianism — Just 11 months into his second term, President Trump has harnessed the brutal power of the federal government to go to war with American cities, communities, and citizens. Since the launch of “Operation Midway Blitz” in September, Chicago has become the epicenter of the Trump administration’s assault on immigrants, protestors, and political opponents, but Chicagoans on the front lines of that assault say the reality is even worse than people think. Link to 36-minute audio

Funding, facilitating & covering up genocide

Biden Admin Explored Issue Of Israeli Genocide In Gaza But Kicked The Can To Trump

“A year into the war, and despite Biden’s pro-Israel instincts, senior American policymakers came close to but rejected policy changes that could have mitigated the toll of the war.”

By Akbar Shahid Ahmed

HuffPost (11/7/25)

WASHINGTON — In the final weeks of his administration, President Joe Biden personally considered new American intelligence about Israel’s devastating offensive in Gaza that prompted concerns that American and Israeli officials were violating U.S. and international law – then rejected suggestions from advisers to reduce American involvement in the war, three former U.S. officials told HuffPost.

The intelligence reporting described Israeli officials’ own view of whether their treatment of Palestinians through large-scale attacks and severe limits on humanitarian aid was illegal, two former officials said. U.S. officials identified the information as so serious and sensitive that it prompted an urgent interagency meeting including the president, per one former official.

Biden, members of his Cabinet and senior aides discussed dramatic potential responses, particularly limiting American intelligence-sharing with Israel, to reduce possible U.S. liability, the officials said; one said a high-ranking intelligence official advocated for that move. HuffPost spoke with eight former officials, who requested anonymity so they could describe sensitive conversations. They did not share any intelligence or classified information.

“This reporting probably called [Israel’s] legal compliance with [U.S. law] more into question with anything we’d seen previously” since the war began in October 2023, a former senior official said. Another said the material “showed how aware the government of Israel was about the illegality.” Lawmakers, government experts and humanitarian groups had by then repeatedly argued to the Biden administration that Israel was violating Section 620i of the Foreign Assistance Act, which bars U.S. weapons for countries blocking U.S.-funded aid; Washington is the chief source of military support for Tel Aviv.

But a strong motivation for urgency in addressing the new material was the suspicion it meant the Biden administration’s own members could be in legal jeopardy by being aware of it and continuing to aid the Israeli campaign, two of the former officials said.

Reuters on Friday reported that top Biden policymakers considered U.S. intelligence showing “doubts” among some Israeli military lawyers about whether their tactics were legal and their belief there was evidence to support war crimes charges. Israel has publicly maintained that its policies respect international and American law, and that the country’s authorities pursue any potential violations.

Brett McGurk, Biden’s hawkish Middle East adviser, was heavily involved in arguing against any change in U.S. policy in response to the intelligence, two of the officials told HuffPost. Government lawyers eventually said U.S. support for Israel could continue because the U.S. had not gathered its own intelligence about Israeli violations of international law, Reuters reported.

Behind the scenes doubts & questions

Also around this time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the prospect that Israel was committing ethnic cleansing to fellow U.S. officials, a fourth official, formerly at the State Department, told HuffPost — hinting at a major crime under international law. Such language would have been a significant change in how Blinken discussed Israel, several officials said. In public, Israel and the Biden administration regularly disputed outside groups’ conclusions that Israeli activities amounted to ethnic cleansing or war crimes, and pointed to brutality by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“The leadership was assessing whether or not there was appetite to go harder [in identifying troubling Israeli behavior]... what I saw being put in the pipeline was genuine questions being asked by the secretary himself as to whether what was happening constituted ethnic cleansing,” the former State Department official said. A separate senior Biden State Department official told HuffPost the phrase “ethnic cleansing” was by then being regularly used by agency officials to describe Israeli actions, noting that they were alarmed by a range of U.S.-enabled policies: “There were other issues we were more concerned about, but this has a conceptual grounding, so it’s sometimes a useful thing.”

Blinken’s questions and suspicions seemingly led nowhere. When State Department staff focused on international law requested their own intelligence briefing about possible Israeli ethnic cleansing, the former State Department official said intelligence personnel denied their request. …

Link to story

Things Are Shitty Because We Are Ruled By People Who Want Things To Be Shitty

“They’re doing everything they can to stop us from following the strings of our society’s ailments to the hands up above that are pulling them. They want us to be stupid, so we need to get smarter. They want us to be ignorant, so we need to inform ourselves. They want us to be uncaring, so we need to become more compassionate. They want us to be compliant, so we need to become disobedient. The world is a mess because our rulers want it to be a mess. So, we need everything in us to be pushing in the exact opposite direction.”

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (11/7/25)

Our rulers want nonstop war and genocide. Our rulers want obscene levels of inequality. Our rulers want the public to be poor and struggling. Our rulers want people to be getting dumber, sicker, and more miserable. Our rulers want the unrestricted industry that’s killing earth’s biosphere. Our rulers want us to have vapid, unedifying mainstream culture. This dystopia looks more or less exactly how they want it to look.

6-minute audio

A perverted government’s cruelty

USDA Tells Grocery Stores They Can’t Give Discounts to People Hit by Trump’s Food Stamp Freeze

By Stephen Prager

Common Dreams (11/2/25)

As the Trump administration continued its illegal freeze on food assistance, the US Department of Agriculture sent a warning to grocery stores not to provide discounts to the more than 42 million Americans affected.

Several grocery chains and food delivery apps have announced in recent days that they would provide substantial discounts to those whose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been delayed. More than 1 in 8 Americans rely on the program, and 39% of them are children.

But on Sunday, Catherine Rampell, an anchor at MSNBC, published an email from the USDA that was sent to grocery stores around the country, telling them they were prohibited from offering special discounts to those at greater risk of food insecurity due to the cuts.

“You must offer eligible foods at the same prices and on the same terms and conditions to SNAP-EBT customers as other customers, except that sales tax cannot be charged on SNAP purchases,” the email said. “You cannot treat SNAP-EBT customers differently from any other customer. Offering discounts or services only to SNAP-eligible customers is a SNAP violation unless you have a SNAP equal treatment waiver.”

The email referred to SNAP’s “Equal Treatment Rule,” which prohibits stores from discriminating against SNAP recipients by charging them higher prices or treating them more favorably than other customers by offering them specialized sales or incentives.

Rampell said she was “aware of at least two stores that had offered struggling customers a discount, then withdrew it after receiving this email.”

She added that it was “understandable why grocery stores might be scared off” because “a store caught violating the prohibition could be denied the ability to accept SNAP benefits in the future. In low-income areas where the SNAP shutdown will have the biggest impact, getting thrown off SNAP could mean a store is no longer financially viable.”

Perverted interpretation

While the rule prohibits special treatment in either direction, legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold argues that it was a “perverted interpretation of a rule that stops grocers from price gouging SNAP recipients... charging them more when they use food stamps.”

The government also notably allows retailers to request waivers for programs that incentivize SNAP recipients to purchase healthy food.

Others pointed out that SNAP is currently not paying out to Americans because President Donald Trump is defying multiple federal court rulings issued Friday, requiring him to tap a $6 billion contingency fund to ensure benefit payments go out. Both courts, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, have said his administration’s refusal to pay out benefits is against the law.

One labor movement lawyer summed up the administration’s position on social media: “Can’t follow the law when a judge says fund the program, but have to follow the rules exactly when they say don’t help poor people afford food.”

Common Dreams work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

Link to story and 3-minute audio

What REAL domestic terrorism looks like

Gestapo Nazi ICE Raid At Chicago Daycare Traumatizes Children & Staff

By Julia Conelly

Common Dreams (11/6/25)

A parent at Rayito de Sol, a Spanish immersion daycare center in North Center, Chicago, summarized what took place there Wednesday when armed immigration agents entered the facility and arrested one of the childcare providers.

“What has happened today is domestic terrorism,” said Maria Guzman said at a press conference held by federal and local lawmakers and “traumatized” members of the community. “It is a violation of our rights, it is a violation of these children’s rights, it is a violation of these teachers’ rights, who have a right to work in this country and care for our most vulnerable kids.”

Guzman spoke alongside Democratic US Reps. Mike Quigley and Delia Ramirez, who represent communities in the Rayito de Sol vicinity, after at least three armed federal agents arrived at the center at about 7:00 am Wednesday when the worker, Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano, was arriving at work along with parents and children.

Federal thug attack

Alderman Matt Martin told Block Club Chicago that the agents had followed Galeano to her job and chased her into the building, where they “tore her away” from the children and pushed her coworkers as they tried to intervene. They then dragged her outside with her hands pulled behind her back, before at least one agent reentered the building and, according to Ramirez, went from room to room and demanded to see evidence that other teachers were legal residents.

Galeano’s arrest and the raid took place in front of children and parents. The center closed for the day as other teachers expressed fears about coming to work.

“This is what’s happening right now via that force of terror called Homeland Security under [Secretary] Kristi Noem,” said Ramirez. “I went into the daycare this morning as part of rapid response and I see teachers, I see parents crying. They’re wondering, how could it be that the place where I send my children for eight hours when I go to work has been broken into by these masked agents with guns, running through the daycare?”

Parents and officials said Galeano, who has children of her own, has permits to work in the US.

At the press conference, Quigley demanded Galeano’s release and condemned President Donald Trump for ending protections that had been in place under the Biden administration which kept US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from conducting enforcement operations at schools, daycares, churches, hospitals, and shelters. He rejected claims by Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin that the agency “did not target a daycare.”

“They can say they aren’t targeting a daycare, but that’s where they were this morning,” Quigley said. “They’re supposed to be going after the ‘worst of the worst,’ if they’re now trying to tell us that what’s left of the worst of the worst is someone with papers who’s educating kids at a daycare, then I think everything they say comes into question.”

“We need ICE out of our schools and out of Chicago!” added Quigley.

Jonathan Cohn, political director of Progressive Mass, said ICE “should be rightly called child abusers” for conducting a raid while children were present.

“It’s bad on its own for its brutality toward adults, but they are traumatizing kids,” he said.

Rayito de Sol parents organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with Galeano’s legal fees; as of Thursday morning it had raised more than $64,000.

Alderperson Andre Vasquez called on all community leaders to join in local grassroots efforts to fight against ICE’s raids across the Chicago area, in which the Department of Homeland Security has said more than 1,500 people have been detained since the Trump administration began its mass deportation campaign in the city, “Operation Midway Blitz.”

“We’re all crossing our fingers and hoping for elections to change things, but we don’t have that time right now,” said Vasquez. “If you’re anybody here in the city of Chicago and you don’t have a whistle around your neck and you’re not out here doing school patrol, please find time to do so. We need everyone here.”

Common Dreams work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

Link to story, related videos and 4-minute audio

Government thieves

ICE Thugs Stealing Victims’Jewelry, Passports, Valuables. What You Need To Know

Parkrose Permaculture (11/8/25)

7-minute video

YouTube’s complicity with war crimes

YouTube Removed Hundreds Of Videos Of Israeli Human Rights Violations To Comply With Trump Sanctions

“YouTube is being complicit in silencing the voices of Palestinian victims,” said a spokesperson for the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, whose channel was deleted.

By Stephen Prager

Common Dreams (11/5/25)

In compliance with a Trump administration effort to punish critics of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, YouTube has deleted the accounts of three prominent Palestinian rights groups, wiping several hundred videos documenting Israeli human rights violations in the process.

According to The Intercept, the video hosting website, owned by Google, quietly removed the accounts of three groups, Al-Haq, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, in October.

These are the same three groups that the State Department hit with sanctions in September because they helped to bring evidence before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. The court would issue arrest warrants for the pair in 2024.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said explicitly that the groups were sanctioned because they “directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent.”

YouTube deleted the groups’ channels, as well as their entire archives, which contained over 700 videos that documented acts of brutality by the Israeli military against Palestinians.

According to The Intercept, these included an investigative report about the killing of the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli troops, the military’s destruction of Palestinians’ homes in the West Bank, and a documentary about mothers who’d survived Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Google confirmed to The Intercept that it deleted the videos to comply with the State Department sanctions.

“Google is committed to compliance with applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws,” YouTube spokesperson Boot Bullwinkle [‘Boot’? Make that ‘Boot-In-Yer-Face’ — M. Taylor] said in a statement.

Katherine Gallagher, a senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, said it was “outrageous that YouTube is furthering the Trump administration’s agenda to remove evidence of human rights violations and war crimes from public view.”

YouTube’s censorship of content deemed too supportive of Palestinians predates President Donald Trump’s return to power. In 2024, officials at YouTube and other social media companies were found to have cooperated through secretive back channels with a group of volunteers from Israel’s tech sector to remove content critical of Israel.

Following news of the three human rights groups losing their channels, documentarian and journalist Robert Inlakesh wrote on social media that in 2024, YouTube removed his channel without warning, deleting all his content, including several documentaries he’d produced in the occupied territories.

“YouTube deleted all my coverage of Israeli soldiers shooting civilians, including children targeted on a live stream, along with my entire account,” he said. “No community guidelines were violated, and three separate excuses were given to me. Then Google deleted my email and won’t respond to appeals.”

Groups sanctioned by the US for supporting the ICC have previously received preliminary injunctions in two cases, in which courts said the State Department violated their First Amendment rights.

But even with the sanctions in place, Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now, said there was little legal reason for YouTube to capitulate.

“It’s really hard to imagine any serious argument that sharing information from these Palestinian human rights organizations would somehow violate sanctions,” she said. “Succumbing to this arbitrary designation of these Palestinian organizations, to now censor them, is disappointing and pretty surprising.”

Basel al-Sourani, an international advocacy officer and legal advisor for the Palestinian Center for Human Rights said that YouTube has not made it clear what policies his group’s channel violated.

“YouTube said that we were not following their policy on Community Guidelines, when all our work was basically presenting factual and evidence-based reporting on the crimes committed against the Palestinian people, especially since the start of the ongoing genocide on October 7,” he said.

“By doing this,” he added, “YouTube is being complicit in silencing the voices of Palestinian victims.”

Common Dreams work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

Link to story and 4-minute audio

And you won’t believe how much of your retirement money they are stealing for Israel

You WON’T BELIEVE How Much Tax Money We’re REALLY Sending To Israel!

The Jimmy Dore Show (11/7/25)

16-minute video

Maryland Workers Are Fighting to Divest Their Pensions From Israel’s Genocide — On a cold, sunny morning in October, Grace Smith, a 42-year-old Baltimore County middle school teacher, arrived at the annual statewide teachers union convention in Ocean City, Maryland, with two fellow educators and a folder full of zines. Their mission: talk to as many teachers as possible about Maryland’s pension investments in Israel and hand out every copy they’d brought. Smith estimated that they spoke to dozens of educators and distributed over 200 zines. The response, she said, was overwhelmingly positive. “Everyone I talked to was glad to hear about it,” she said. “They didn’t know about it — and they were pissed.” … Link to story

