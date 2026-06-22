DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
2d

It's probably green because it has the sewage water from Potomac river dumped into it. Swamp and sewage creatures have it also in their backyard pools

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Lynda Jones's avatar
Lynda Jones
2d

Please go listen to Shahid Bolson

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