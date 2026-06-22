Cartoon by Mark Taylor / Democracy.ink

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Look in the puddle my fellow ‘Muricans and see what we have become: the green-tinted image of the Orange Swamp Booger himself.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/22/26)

Donald ‘The Orange Blob’ Trump is uniquely skilled at unskillfully bringing the United States to points of crisis on a daily basis. Or, as with the US/Israel Middle East genocide and manufactured war with Iran, from hour to hour.

Hell, minute to minute.

From economic to immigration to public health and national wellbeing to pooping on international alliances and essential trade norms while throwing national security to Israel, the range of Trump’s bumbling crises accelerate toward one brick wall after another and off a new cliff by the hour.

But in the chaos, it is nice that the Orange Booger has created a single mess encapsulating — symbolizing — all of the deep essence of Trump’s head-swirling reign of incompetence, grift and graft. It’s all reflected in the cess pool state of the iconic Reflecting Pool spanning the once-hallowed ground between the Washington and Lincoln monuments.

The tawdry details of the $14 million no-bid giveaway contract with one of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago donor buddies have been widely reported, but we all need to relax and take in the rank multi-million-dollar putrid puddle of green algae and peeling blue paint. Seeing iconic DC imagery reflected in the oozy infected green puke of Trump’s latest act of corrupt self-dealing so perfectly and concisely sums up the barfed up puke of Trump’s failing, flailing, F-ed ‘Murica.

Look in the puddle my fellow ‘Muricans and see what we have become: the green-tinted image of the Orange Swamp Booger himself.

Even ancient Rome’s Caligula couldn’t screw up things like Trump.

Truly, nobody does fall-of-corrupt-empire better than the Orange Blob bobbing about in the fetid green waters of the Reflecting Pool, perfectly reflecting what we have become and where the Empire is heading.

Time to pull the plug?

Oh, wait, there’s far, far more to come...

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