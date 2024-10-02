Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Journalist Max Kennard’ Truth Bomb: How Gaza Exposed The US Empire ‘like never before’

'“The state has been captured in many ways by the corporations and by finance. It's not working even when it's doing things in the state's name. It's actually working in corporate interest.”

[Editor’s Note: This entire interview is excellent, but Matt Kennard’s call out and challenge to citizen activists at the end (beginning at the 1-hour, 9-minute mark) is an essential message to hear. — Mark Taylor]

Real Talk / Middle East Eye (9/26/24)

‘They're not ready for the storm that's happening... The average Joe has Twitter and is seeing what's going on [in Gaza].’

On Real Talk, we sat down with investigative journalist Matt Kennard to discuss his latest book, The Racket. In this conversation, Kennard dives deep into US hegemony and foreign policy, especially in light of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

He also unpacks the broader implications of US imperialism, the upcoming US elections, and why he believes Gaza has "exposed the US empire like never before".

[Editor’s Note: Kennard gives a salute to Gen. Smedley Butler whose book “War Is A Racket” was a source of inspiration for his work and should be read by anyone even thinking of joining the military. Butler exposes the brutal, bloody hypocrisy of military ’service’.— Mark Taylor]

Real Talk is a Middle East Eye interview show hosted by Mohamed Hashem that delves into the stories and experiences of a diverse range of guests.

1-hour, 14-minute video

“The system is going to be rebuilt. The question is who rebuilds it and I think that if progressive forces can coalesce around one party or one movement, we could bring all these different forces together and really take on this system, which is destroying the planet.” — Matt Kennard

