Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

For more cartoons/art of civil liberties link here.

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.”

— Edmund Burke

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/9/26)

In only ten days the world has tipped into a dark reality and World War III is already underway, with the very real likelihood of nuclear weapons being used.

Everyone is wondering: “What the hell has happened?”

The fact that evidence of sexual perversion from decades ago in a global network of child rape, trafficking, murder and even cannibalism among the super wealthy was likely used to blackmail Donald Trump into launching the world into such brutal chaos makes even the wildest conspiracist look timid and sane.

While the pivot in our reality may seem like it came from nowhere, the arch of CIA and Israeli Mossad deceit, lies, blackmail, assassinations and perversion has been active for decades.

Illegitimate government

While release of material from the Epstein files has been a fraction of what Congress ordered to be released, what has dribbled out makes clear that the ruling class of the West is rotted out and a redefinition of corrupt. Any government or society that refuses to defend its children has lost any scrap of legitimacy. The government now rocketing us into war is completely illegitimate.

Over the years, a few writers and journalists have reported on bits and pieces and even whole segments of what is now exposed. Nick Bryant’s 2009 book The Franklin Scandal: A Story Of Power Brokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal portrayed a smaller 1980s national version of Jeffrey Epstein’s international web.

Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown broke the first stories on the Jeffrey Epstein network back in 2017.

We have seen similar scandals in the Catholic Church and Penn State and the corporate media has more often than not not just turned a blind eye, but too often protected the powerful and slandered the survivors.

Exposing the ‘unspeakable’

Catholic Worker theologian, peace activist and researcher James W. Douglass has done some of the most detailed work on the November 22, 1963 coup d’état that transferred the government to under the dome of the CIA and Israeli Mossad. With the assassination of JFK, the government went from being somewhat for the people to the exclusive possession and benefit of a tiny cabal of ultra wealthy psychopaths and pedophiles. A group Douglass labels “the unspeakable”, a term adapted from Thomas Merton's 1966 book Raids On The Unspeakable ,which, according to Douglass, refers to "a kind of systemic evil that defies speech.” A fitting image of the ruling Epstein Class.

Douglass’ 2008 book JFK And The Unspeakable: Why He Died And Why It Matters is a powerful, deeply researched and highly readable account of CIA betrayal and Israeli complicity in the assassination. Kennedy was pushing for registration as a foreign agent of the lobbying group that went on to become the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and strongly opposed Israel obtaining nuclear weapons.

In late 2025 he published a follow-up to the earlier book, Martyrs To The Unspeakable: The Assassinations of JFK, Malcolm, Martin, and RFK, in which he elaborated on the wider evil of the unspeakable cabal. To simplify things, let’s just say the string of assassinations was no random coincidence and understanding how and why they occurred explains how the nation and the world have now come to the Netanyahu/Trump crisis point of WW III.

Douglass explains the immoral and perverted US/Israeli death embrace. To understand how a tiny nation of 9 million in an area the size of New Jersey has come to dominate and control the “most powerful” nation in the world and direct that nation’s military to its own perverse goals is essential to understanding and reacting to the crisis we are now in.

The interview below provides a good introduction and overview of Douglass’ work and at the bottom of the post I have included an earlier post I did on both his books and Whitney Webb’s excellent two-volume One Nation Under Blackmail, which explains how and why the Epstein network came into being.

It is all pretty overwhelming. Earlier today former CIA intelligence analyst Ray McGovern read the following poem by Vietnam-era protest icon Fr. Daniel Berrigan on the Judging Freedom podcast. It is a powerful message and reminder from one generation of empire protest to another…

‘Some — A Poem’

(to the Plowshares 8, with love)

By Fr. Daniel Berrigan

Some stood up once, and sat down.

Some walked a mile, and walked away.

Some stood up twice, then sat down.

“It’s too much,” they cried.

Some walked two miles, then walked away.

“I’ve had it,” they cried,

Some stood and stood and stood.

They were taken for fools,

they were taken for being taken in.

Some walked and walked and walked –

they walked the earth,

they walked the waters,

they walked the air.

“Why do you stand?” they were asked, and

“Why do you walk?”

“Because of the children,” they said, and

“Because of the heart, and

“Because of the bread,”

“Because the cause is

the heart’s beat, and

the children born, and

the risen bread.”

Resist

Persist

Don’t be Complicit!

Author James Douglass: The Conspiracy Of The Century

Neutrality Studies (3/8/26)

Four deaths, one goal: Maintaining the Empire of War. The killings of JFK, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and RFK removed the men who wanted to change the nation into a force for peace and restraint. I sit down with author and peace activist Jim Douglass to trace the pattern and the stakes.

[Editor’s Note: Scroll down to the bottom of the post for an earlier DeMOCKracy.ink post on James Douglass’ other book on the assassination of JFK and Whitney Webb’s two books on the founding of the Mafia Epstein Class controlling the United States government and the history of Jeffrey Epstein. Truly, four books that explain how we got where we are. — M. Taylor]

1-hour, 2-minute video

“You can’t support it if you don’t know why it’s happening.”

Confused About Iran? — ‘That's what they want!'

‘War-a-Lago’ by Barry Blitts (3/6/26)

“The thing that I always miss and I don’t understand why we always miss it is that that is the point. The cruelty is the point. The corruption is the point. And today, this week, the confusion is the point.”

LBC America (3/5/26)

James O'Brien argues that the growing list of explanations for Donald Trump launching military action against Iran may itself be the strategy.



Going through statements from the Trump administration, O’Brien says the justification for war keeps shifting, from regime change, to alleged assassination plots, to claims about terrorism and nuclear threats. The result, he suggests, is 'deliberate ambiguity.'



“If you’ve got half a dozen and counting conflicting claims about why a war is being undertaken,” he says, “then you can never be accused of failing or succeeding.”



It comes after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran - which subsequently ignited a conflict that has sparked chaos across the Middle East - was grounded in what she called a “feeling based on fact” that Iran would imminently attack the United States and its allies.



That explanation directly contradicted what Secretary of State Marco Rubio said to reporters a day earlier. Rubio, speaking ahead of a briefing with congressional leadership, said Monday that an imminent Israeli attack forced the U.S. to act in order to prevent retaliatory strikes against American forces.

17-minute video

TERRORISM: How The Empire Works At Home

”We didn’t know exactly when the feds were coming, so they, might surprise us at any time, late at night or early morning. ‘You could wake up with a gun in your mouth,’ Greg said grimly. This image chilled me to the marrow. But I still could not quite believe that the U.S. government would actually mount a military-style assault on a community with women and children. Everything American within me was stunned by the possibility that my own government might wipe us out. Where’s Paul Revere when we need him? I thought childishly. Where are the Minute Men who should stand by our side?’ “‘Surely they won’t get away with it’ someone said, and I hoped she was right. Dammit, he had to be right! Otherwise, everything I’d ever felt about this great country was a crock of shit.” — Waco: A Survivor’s Story by David Thibodeau, 1999/2018 (p.153)

While A 20 Year-Old American Service Member Was Killed, What Is Bibi Netanyahu’s Son Up To These Days?

1-minute video

”Whole world is tired of the US and it's bosses in Tel Aviv.”

— Online comment

SURVIVAL KNOWLEDGE: Four Books Expose Where We Are & How We Got Here

Understanding how all the illusions are popping is the first step to saving ourselves.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/2/26)

If you want to understand how we have come to this point; how the stink of Epstein is embedded in the hallways, offices and backrooms of political and corporate power there are four books I recommend.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/2/26)

The most recent release of some 2.7 million of 3 million pages and related videos and photos that were supposed to be released from the Trump/Epstein files got me thinking of a recent note sent to me by a reader:

When I was younger, I had a frequent nightmare where something was chasing me, possibly supernatural/alien/monstery things, and I was in the boonies trying to run from it. In the nightmare, I always came across a bunch of houses, residences, with porch lights on, and I ran to all the doors, ringing all the doorbells, screaming for help. My expectation was that someone would open the door, and people would instantly catch my horror, sweep me inside, and the father of the family would get his rifle, and the police would be called. Everybody would be horrified by the thing chasing me and unified in trying to defeat it. But the nightmare always progressed in the same way; most of the doors wouldn’t open to my ringing. One does, and it’s a middle-aged woman who looks ambivalent about my horror. I try to scream what’s coming, but she either doesn’t believe me or doesn’t care; she sort of shrugs and is about to close the door on my face. And that’s my end, I’ve got nobody, I managed to get to the houses, thought the people would save me, but the same LACK OF APPROPRIATE RESPONSE that was my end in the dream, feels a lot like the lack of response to Whitney Webb’s and others’ work, where they plainly lay it out there, look what’s happening, we’re being lead like lambs to slaughter. And... nothing follows.

I think most Americans today are looking at the rabidly autocratic transformation of the country and wondering, “WTF, who is gonna’ save us?”

As dark and disgusting as previous releases of even heavily (illegally) redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents were, what dropped Friday spins to deeper, darker depths of depravity, cruelty and perversion. George Galloway’s MOATS monologue yesterday was a powerful summary dose of reality of the evil class ruling the West.

Masks ripped away

All the masks are coming off the corporate state. From the lies that led us into disastrous, bankrupting Middle East wars for Israel, to deindustrialization and impoverishment of the American working class while billionaires cash in on tax breaks and subsidies, to a Congress and White House entirely bought and owned by genocidal Zionist and corporate lobbies, the illusions of who we are are popping, one after the other.

But as the ICE Gestapo murders, beatings, kidnappings, disappearances, child abuse and terror ripping through neighborhoods in Minneapolis and other communities across the nation has revealed to us the true face of this government that poor countries from Vietnam to Chile and Iraq to Syria have suffered under for decades, we now see — and are experiencing — the US for what it is: a rogue, corporate terror state.

It’s all overwhelming and confusing. Maddening and terrifying. One needs to understand that what we are seeing is not an exception to the nature of the United States: it is the rule. Truly, what we are experiencing is who and what we are and have been, especially post-World War II.

And what we are seeing with ICE is not about illegal immigrants. It is about building a domestic terror force to control us all.

What the hell happened?

If you want to understand how we have come to this point; how the stink of Epstein is embedded in the hallways, offices and backrooms of American political and corporate power there are four books I recommend.

I know, four books is a lot in the age of iPhone doom scrolling and YouTube mind-numb, but to make sense of what is happening and how it will directly impact each of us and the future our children will face if we do not rise up and resist, they are essential reading.

The first two are by Catholic Worker peace activist and scholar James W. Douglass, whose two books explore the coup d’état assassinations that toppled our government. On the day JFK was murdered (soon followed by MLK Jr., RFK and Malcom X) whatever faint gestures of a democratic republic we once had were swept aside by the CIA and manipulators of the deep state — what Douglass call the “Unspeakable”.

Douglass’s first book came out in 2008 and the second in late 2025, as he turned 89 years old. Both books are heavily researched, clearly footnoted and powerfully written, as readable as powerful novels.

Douglass provides the detail and context of the corporate state we live in and he names and profiles the traitors who have methodically led us into our current disaster.

Where Douglass lays out the political and intel agencies coup d’état, author Whitney Webb’s two-volume book lays out how we have come to be ruled by a truly, grotesque cabal of privileged, entitled and — as Galloway correctly labels — “demonic” and “satanic” class of pedophile perverts.

The recent delayed and incomplete release of Epstein files on the same day as Melania Trump’s absurd, self-aggrandizing ‘documentary’ film grift wilted in the theaters contains often detailed allegations of rape of girls and boys, impregnation and abortions, torture and ritual abuse, murder, blood sacrifice, even references to cannibalism. The fact that many of the allegations go back over 25 years and most were not even investigated by the FBI is yet another example of our corrupt, darkly twisted “just-us” system.

As bizarre as many of the recently dropped reports and documents sound, within the context of Webb’s deeply researched work on the Epstein network and the earlier Epstein-like Franklin Scandal of the late 80s, it all feels consistent.

Understand ‘chaos-land’ and prepare

The biggest takeaway from the books above is to forget about the Republican vs Democrat or even Right vs Left carnival show. The only thing we need to focus on is TOP vs BOTTOM and the figurative — and in many cases literal — rape of the majority of this country by a tiny economic ‘elite’. It’s all about class, nothing else.

And, no, neither party is going to rescue us.

As retired US Army Col. Lawrence Wilkerson recently observed: “We’re in chaos-land, that’s where we are.”

Further down the post you will find other references that touch upon or bring additional insight on the issues of the four books. Adding facts and historical context is essential to the intuitive understanding that things have never been as they seem and all is falling apart. And — most importantly — what needs to be done…

Link to story

