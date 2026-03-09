DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1d

"Even the wildest conspiracist looks timid and sane..."

They certainly do. Never in a million years did I think we'd wind up where we are this week. Here's hoping that things work out for the best once Iran completely eradicates the plague of zionism and its sociopathic followers.

(I've read the first of both these book series. I really enjoy Douglass' writing and Webb's research. Now to track down the second books!)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
Lynda Jones's avatar
Lynda Jones
12h

Thank you for printing ‘Some’. I had transcribed it from Ray’s interview but hadn’t quite got the ending correct.

It’s beautiful.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture