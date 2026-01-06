Cartoons and photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more free-use Trumpstein cartoons!

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/6/26)

Donald Trump’s appeal to his voters across three election campaigns was his pledge to make ‘America Great Again’, which meant to be proudly ‘America First.’ After decades of lost, senseless wars, trillions incinerated in useless battles of occupation for nothing more than Wall Street profit, crumbling infrastructure, lack of affordable healthcare and livable wages as billions were sent overseas, Americans — quite appropriately — had had enough. They wanted their government back. To do its job: heal and care for our nation, our land and people.

For roughly half the country, Trump’s shady, grandiose, self-inflated BS was as apparent as a short-circuiting Las Vega casino neon sign. And for anyone with a minimum pulse, a growing number knew the Democrats were no better. They were simply the timid, more polite, pronoun-checking limp cucks of the corporate state.

Where the Republicans were honestly dishonest, the Democrats were dishonestly dishonest.

A year in on his second term, the ‘America First’ scam is off the Trump brand. This past weekend — in arrogant and self-destructive violation of all international law and Constitutional requirements — American special forces kidnapped (not ‘apprehended’ or ‘captured’ as some of the docile media termed it) the elected leader of a foreign country under the false claim of fighting narco-terrorism.

As journalist Chris Hedges notes in his post below:

“If this was about drugs, former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández would not have been pardoned by Trump last month, after he was sentenced to 45 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 400 tons of cocaine in the U.S., a conviction that was justified with far greater evidence than that which supports the charges levied against Maduro.”

Then in obvious surprise to his cabinet, Trump prattled on Saturday about how the US was going to “run Venezuela.” A country three times the size of Vietnam, covered in jungles and rough, mountainous terrain.

For anyone who has — like most in Washington, DC — forgotten, that whole Vietnam thing didn’t work out so well for us. Just like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and CIA-engineered coups around the globe.

On Saturday Trump announced, "We're not afraid of boots on the ground.”

Trump’s two youngest children — Tiffany, 33 and Barron, 20 — and an 18 year-old granddaughter are prime candidates for military service to put those pesky Venezuelans in their place. Unless, of course, they tragically inherited Daddy Donald’s ‘bone spurs’ deferment that kept him out of boots anywhere near Vietnam.

Meanwhile…

If Trump and the government really wanted to arrest drug traffickers, they would go after the largest drug trafficking operation in the world, the CIA, and throw the murderous Wall Street Big Pharma Sackler family into prison. Instead of celebrating New Years Day by cutting off 20-plus million Americans from health insurance, how about Medicare For All and providing mental health and addiction care.

You know, like Israel’s universal healthcare we help fund with our $3.8 billion yearly American taxpayer tithe.

As noted by US News & World Report, “For nearly three decades – from fiscal years 1974 to 2002 – Israel was the top recipient of U.S. aid, the longest-standing duration for a top aid recipient dating back to 1946.”

First, how ‘bout this

Hey, Donald, how ‘bout a livable minimum wage and tax back some of the wealth stolen from us by the likes of Musk, Gates and Bezos to rebuild and improve our collapsing communities.

Now all that would be ‘America First.’

Truth is the murderous drug thug was never in Venezuela. He’s from DC and Wall Street and hiding in the house.

As Trump announces plans to rule Venezuela and has gotten orders from Bibi Netanyahu and the Zionist lobby to gear up Americans to head into Iran, ‘America First’ has become ‘Americans First In Service To Israel & Wall Street' … again.

For a stunning assessment of where things stand and how the greased and now spinning wheels of the coming World War III have been ratcheted up, I urge you to watch the interview with former British diplomat Alastair Crooke below.

Alastair Crooke: Netanyahu Dictates Trump To Go To War With Iran

Judging Freedom (1/5/25)

28-minute video

The tragedy is not that the American empire is dying, it is that it is taking down so many innocents with it.

America The Rogue State

‘Murder Most Foul’ by Mr. Fish

“Absolute power at home and absolute power abroad expands. It feeds off of each lawless act. It snowballs into totalitarianism and disastrous military adventurism. By the time people realize what has happened, it is too late.”

By Chris Hedges

The Chris Hedges Report (1/5/25)

The ruling class of the United States, severed from a fact-based universe and blinded by idiocy, greed and hubris, has immolated the internal mechanisms that prevent dictatorship, and the external mechanisms designed to protect against a lawless world of colonialism and gunboat diplomacy.

Our democratic institutions are moribund. They are unable or unwilling to restrain our ruling gangster class. The lobby-infested Congress is a useless appendage. It surrendered its Constitutional authority, including the right to declare war and pass legislation, long ago. It sent a paltry 38 bills to Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law last year. Most were “disapproval” resolutions rolling back regulations enacted during the Biden administration. Trump governs by imperial decree through Executive Orders. The media, owned by corporations and oligarchs, from Jeff Bezos to Larry Ellison, is an echo chamber for the crimes of state, including the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, attacks on Iran, Yemen and Venezula, and the pillage by the billionaire class. Our money-saturated elections are a burlesque. The diplomatic corps, tasked with negotiating treaties and agreements, preventing war and building alliances, has been dismantled. The courts, despite some rulings by courageous judges, including blocking National Guard deployments to Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago, are lackeys to corporate power and overseen by a Department of Justice whose primary function is silencing Trump’s political enemies.

Absolute power at home and absolute power abroad expands. It feeds off of each lawless act. It snowballs into totalitarianism and disastrous military adventurism. By the time people realize what has happened, it is too late.

The corporate-indentured Democratic Party, our purported opposition, blocks the only mechanism that can save us — popular mass movements and strikes — knowing its corrupt and despised party leadership will be swept aside. Democratic Party leaders treat New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani — a flicker of light in the darkness — as if he has leprosy. Better to let the whole ship go down than surrender their status and privilege.

Dictatorships are one-dimensional. They reduce politics to its simplest form: Do what I say or I will destroy you.

Nuance, complexity, compromise, and of course empathy and understanding, are beyond the tiny emotional bandwidth of gangsters, including the Gangster-in-Chief.

Dictatorships are a thug’s paradise. Gangsters, whether on Wall Street, Silicon Valley or in the White House, cannibalize their own country and pillage the natural resources of other countries.

Dictatorships invert the social order. Honesty, hard work, compassion, solidarity, self-sacrifice are negative qualities. Those who embody these qualities are marginalized and persecuted. The heartless, corrupt, mendacious, cruel and mediocre thrive.

Dictatorships empower goons to keep their victims — at home and abroad — immobilized. Goons from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Goons from Delta Force, Navy Seals and Black Ops CIA teams, which as any Iraqi or Afghan can tell you are the most lethal death squads on the planet. Goons from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — seen escorting a hand-cuffed President Nicolás Maduro in New York — the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and police departments.

Fake American ‘democracy’

Can anyone seriously make the argument that the U.S. is a democracy? Are there any democratic institutions that function? Is there any check on state power? Is there any mechanism that can enforce the rule of law at home, where legal residents are snatched by masked thugs from our streets, where a phantom “radical left” is an excuse to criminalize dissent, where the highest court in the land bestows king-like power and immunity on Trump? Can anyone pretend that with the demolition of environmental agencies and laws — which should help us confront the looming ecocide, the gravest threat to human existence — there is any concern for the common good? Can anyone make the argument that the U.S. is the defender of human rights, democracy, a rule based order and the “virtues” of Western civilization?

Our reigning gangsters will accelerate the decline. They will steal as much as they can, as fast as they can, on the way down. The Trump family has pocketed more than $1.8 billion in cash and gifts since the 2024 re-election. They do so as they mock the rule of law and tighten their vice-like grip. The walls are closing in. Free speech is abolished on college campuses and the airwaves. Those who decry the genocide lose their jobs or are deported. Journalists are slandered and censored. ICE, powered by Palantir — with a budget of $170 billion over four years — is laying the foundations for a police state. It has expanded the number of its agents by 120 percent. It is building a nationwide complex of detention centers. Not solely for the undocumented. But for us. Those outside the gates of the empire will fare no better with a $1 trillion budget for the war machine.

And this brings me to Venezuela …

Link to story

George Galloway Interviews Chris Hedges On Our Criminal Rogue State — “It’s about a world without law, a world without rules, where the strong prey on the weak. And that is what’s frightening, of course, at the very moment that they’re carryin out this incredible egregious violation of Venezuelan sovereignty, they’re already talking about Cuba and Iran.” … 22-minute video

“The list of disastrous attempts by the U.S. at “regime change” is exhaustive, including in Kosovo, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. All are examples of the folly of imperial overreach. All predict where we are headed.” — Chris Hedges

The Truth Hidden In The Lies Of America’s Epstein Class

“When the people who have sold fraudulent wars like the war in Iraq, when they do that and then later their fraud becomes kind of wellknown and the consensus just becomes we shouldn’t have done that. They are ‘punished’ for it by getting better professorships, better roles on television. When people fail to protect us from technology, they fail to protect us from environmental ruin. When they fail, they fail. This cast of characters, the group of people, this power elite around Epstein, this Epstein Class, you could say, they survive no matter what happens to the country. They get promoted no matter how badly they fail us. “And so where it fundamentally landed me at the end of all that reading was I started in the same place as a lot of people which was how could these eminent people, these bold-faced names, these people from these prestigious institutions — how could they consort with someone like him, right? How could a Gates Foundation person or how could a Harvard person consort with him? “And the more you read the emails, the more it seemed to me, of course, they could. When he needed new friends after his his plea deal and conviction, when he needed new friends to rehabilitate him in society, make his name — scrub his name — he picked a power elite whose superpower was looking away.” — Anand Giridharadas, The Hidden Truth of the Epstein e-mails (10-minute video)

“Don't worry guys they are only bringing Democracy and Justice for people of Venezuela just like they did in Iraq, Libya and Syria.”

— unknownhuman7919, online comment

Share

Leave a comment