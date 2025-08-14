Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

As American troops facilitate the obliteration of legal due process, attack our communities and terrorize neighbors — and us — they need to hear one thing from all of us: You are committing treason.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/14/25)

Donald Trump’s FOX News guest host of the military, Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth wants to rebrand the Defense Department back to it’s original title: War Department. Never thought I’d agree with Hegseth on anything, but I’m in full support of the idea.

Call it overdue, much-needed truth-in-branding.

Back in 1949, after the terror and grotesque destruction of WW II, it was thought that swapping out ‘War’ for ‘Defense’ in the title of the department would be a gesture of peace and perhaps tone down some of the wanton death and war crimes in future wars. Well, as the last 76 years has proven over and over again, war crimes, torture and gleeful mass death and destruction is what the US military is all about.

From Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and beyond, gleeful, hard-on death and destruction — either directly or through barely-masked support — is what the United States WAR Department has been, is and will always be about.

As McDonald’s is to breathless, waddling obesity, the United States War Department brand is to war crimes.

I say, “Go for it, Pete!”

At least we know the government will be honest about one thing.

Targeting us

As with all fascist regimes, the methods and tools of imperial domination and control are eventually needed to control the restive population that has been betrayed and bled dry to fund militarism and forever wars. First we saw Trump deploy Marines and National Guard troops to Las Angeles. Now this week — in a frantic, sweaty bid to shift the focus from his involvement with child rapist and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — Trump ordered troops deployed to Washington DC to round up the homeless and “control” crime, which is actually at a 30-year low in the city.

Just imagine if a modest chunk of the now $1 trillion War Department budget were diverted to true national defense. You know, things like affordable housing, medical care and drug treatment, many of those living rough in DC would be off the street. But that would require something in scarce supply in United States leadership: Compassion and common sense.

Instead, send in the troopers.

And all that theater is against the backdrop of the illegal arrest, terrorizing and detention of citizens and immigrants alike by masked, unidentified ICE Gestapo thugs and deportation of only-God-knows-how-many innocents.

As American troops facilitate obliteration of legal due process, attack our communities and terrorize neighbors — and us — they need to hear one thing from all of us: You are committing treason.

You are desecrating your oath of service, our Bill of Rights and the United States Constitution.

You have no honor.

You are not resolving crime.

You are in service to the biggest criminal in the country: Donald “Epstein Pal” Trump.

Be sure to watch the Democracy Now! video below on the criminal drug cartel now housed and funded with your tax dollars at the military base at Fort Bragg. And understand, those forces are now being sent into our communities.

“I don’t think we‘re the good guys anymore.”

— Shawn Ryan, ex-Navy Seal podcaster

Resist

Persist

Don’t be Complicit

America The FUBAR : An Ailing, Flailing, Failing Empire Lashes Out

By William J. Astore

AntiWar.com (8/7/25)

Originally appeared at TomDispatch.

As a retired U.S. Air Force officer, I firmly believe in civilian control of our military. This country should be a nation of laws — not of special interests, oligarchs, or kings. Before committing our forces to battle, Congress should always declare war in the name of the people. Our military should indeed be a citizen-soldier force, not an isolated caste driven by a warrior ethos. And above all, the United States should be a republic ruled by law and shaped by sound moral values, not a greed-driven empire fueled by militarism.

Yet when I express such views, I feel like I’m clinging to a belief in the tooth fairy, the Easter Bunny, and Santa Claus. It feels idealistic, naïve, even painful to think that way. Yes, I served this country in uniform for 20 years, and now, in the age of Donald Trump, it has, as far as I can tell, thoroughly lost its way. The unraveling began so long ago — most obviously with the disastrous Vietnam War of the 1960s and 1970s, though in truth this country’s imperial desires predated even the Spanish-American War of 1898, stretching back to the wanton suppression of indigenous peoples as part of its founding and expansion.

Any conflict with China would likely rival, if not surpass, the disasters produced by World War I. The world’s best military, which U.S. presidents have been telling us we have since the 9/11 attacks of September 2001, stands all too close to being committed to just such a war in Asia by donkeys like Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

A glance at U.S. history reveals major atrocities: the displacement and murder of Native Americans, slavery, and all too many imperial misadventures abroad. I knew of such realities when I joined the military in 1985, near the end of the Cold War. Despite its flaws, I believed then that this country was more committed to freedom than the Soviet Union. We could still claim some moral authority as the leader of what we then referred to as “the free world,” however compromised or imperfect our actions were.

That moral authority, however, is now gone. U.S. leaders fully support and unapologetically serve an ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. They sell weapons to nearly every regime imaginable, irrespective of human rights violations. They wage war without Congressional approval — the recent 12-day assault on Iran being just the latest example. (The second Trump administration has, in fact, launched almost as many air strikes, especially in Yemen and Somalia, in its first five months as the Biden administration did in four years.) Those same leaders have been doing a bang-up job dismantling the America I thought I was serving when I took that oath and put on second lieutenant’s bars four decades ago. That America — assuming it ever existed — may now be gone forever.

FUBAR: A Republic in Ruins

My fellow citizens, America is FUBAR (a term that dates from World War II). We are not faintly who we claim to be. Rather than a functioning republic, we are an ailing, flailing, perhaps even failing empire. We embrace war, glorify warriors, and profit mightily from the global arms trade, no matter the civilian toll, including tens of thousands of dead and wounded children in Gaza, among the latest victims of U.S.-made bombs, bullets, and missiles.

Signs of moral rot are everywhere. Our president, who would like to be known for his budget cuts, nonetheless giddily celebrates a record trillion-dollar war budget. Our secretary of defense gleefully promotes a warrior ethos. Congress almost unanimously supports or acquiesces in the destruction of Gaza. Images from the region resemble bombed-out Stalingrad in 1942 or Berlin in 1945. Meanwhile, for more than two decades now, America’s leaders have claimed to be waging a successful global “war on terror” even as they fuel terror across the globe. What do they think all those U.S. weapons are for — spreading peace?

My wife and I cope through dark humor. We see news on cuts to Medicaid, the mentally ill in the streets, and crumbling infrastructure, and quip: “But Bibi [Netanyahu] needs bombs. Or Ukraine does. Or the Pentagon needs more nukes.” That’s why Americans can’t have nice things like health care. That’s why all too many of us are unhoused, in debt, out of work, and desperate. In 1967 — yes, that’s almost 60 years ago! — Martin Luther King warned of exactly this: America’s approaching spiritual death through militarism (aggravated by extreme materialism and racism). That death is visibly here, now. …

Link to story

Retired LtCOL. William J. Astore : US Is Failing & Flailing

Judging Freedom (8/12/25)

Retired Ltc. William J. Astore served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 2005.

He was professor of history, and has written extensively for TomDispatch.com, Truthout, History News Network (HNN), Alternet, Salon, Antiwar.com, and Huffington Post among other sites.

He is the author or co-author of three books: Soldiers’ Lives through History: The Early Modern World (2007, co-written with Dennis E. Showalter), Hindenburg: Icon of German Militarism (2005, with Showalter), and Observing God: Thomas Dick, Evangelicalism, and Popular Science in Victorian Britain and America (2001). His numerous articles focus on military history as well as the history of science, technology, and religion.

He earned a BS (with distinction) in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an MA from the Johns Hopkins University (history of science and technology), and a D.Phil. (doctor of philosophy) from the University of Oxford (modern history). He has taught at the Air Force Academy, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

22-minute video

The largest nuclear powers show not the slightest signs of responsibility or restraint.

80 Years After Trinity: Why Was There So Little Dissent At Los Alamos & What Does It Mean Today?

While acknowledging that the bomb might offer short-term military and political advantages against Japan, he warned that its deployment would ultimately prove morally indefensible and strategically self-defeating, a position which would also be held by six of the seven U.S. five-star generals and admirals of that moment. “Since there was no justifiable reason to hold the bomb secret from the Japanese many scientists felt that the purpose of deepened secrecy was to keep the knowledge of the bomb… from the American people.”

By Eric Ross

TomDispatch (7/17/25)

In recent months, nuclear weapons have reemerged in global headlines. Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan approached the brink of a full-scale war, a confrontation that could have become an extinction-level event, with the potential to claim up to two billion lives worldwide.

The instability of a global order structured on nuclear apartheid has also come into sharp relief in the context of the recent attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States. That system has entrenched a dangerous double standard, creating perverse incentives for the proliferation of world-destroying weaponry, already possessed by nine countries. Many of those nations use their arsenals to exercise imperial impunity, while non-nuclear states increasingly feel compelled to pursue nuclear weapons in the name of national security and survival.

Meanwhile, the largest nuclear powers show not the slightest signs of responsibility or restraint. The United States, Russia, and China are investing heavily in the “modernization” and expansion of their arsenals, fueling a renewed arms race. And that escalation comes amid growing global instability contributing to a Manichean world of antagonistic armed blocs, reminiscent of the Cold War at its worst.

The nuclear threat endangers not only global peace and security but the very continuity of the human species, not to speak of the simple survival of life on Earth. How, you might wonder, could we ever have arrived at such a precarious situation?

The current crisis coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Trinity Test, the first detonation of an atomic weapon that would soon obliterate the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and so inaugurate the atomic age. So many years later, it’s worth critically reassessing the decisions that conferred on humanity such a power of self-annihilation. After all, we continue to live with the fallout of the choices made (and not made), including those of the scientists who created the bomb. That history also serves as a reminder that alternative paths were available then and that another world remains possible today.

A Tale of Two Laboratories

In the summer of 1945, scientists and technicians at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico worked feverishly to complete the construction of the atomic bomb. Meanwhile, their colleagues at the University of Chicago’s Metallurgical Laboratory mounted a final, ultimately unsuccessful effort to prevent its use.

The alarm spreading in Chicago stemmed from a sobering realization. The Manhattan Project that they had joined on the basis of a belief that they were in an existential arms race with Nazi Germany had, by then, revealed itself to be a distinctly one-sided contest. Until then, the specter of a possible German atomic bomb had conferred a sense of urgency and a veneer of moral legitimacy on what many scientists otherwise recognized as a profoundly unethical undertaking. …

Link to story

“Szilard emphasized that the atomic bomb wasn’t just a more powerful weapon but a fundamental transformation in the nature of warfare, an instrument of annihilation. He already feared Americans might come to regret that their own government had sown the seeds of global destruction by legitimizing the sudden obliteration of Japanese cities, a precedent that would render a heavily industrialized, densely populated country like the United States especially vulnerable.”

"The Fort Bragg Cartel" — Book Exposes Corrupt U.S. Special Forces' Involved In Drug Trafficking & Murder

Cartel members trained at Fort Bragg and by Israeli military.

Democracy Now! (8/14/25)

As President Trump threatens to use U.S. special forces against drug cartels abroad, a new book, The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces, reveals some of the most secretive and elite special forces in the Army are heavily involved in narcotrafficking themselves.

"There's at least 14 cases that I'm tracking of Fort Bragg-trained soldiers who have been either arrested, apprehended or killed in the course of trafficking drugs in the last five years or so," says author Seth Harp.

The book also looks at "how U.S. military intervention often stimulates drug production," including in Afghanistan, which he says became the biggest narco-state in the world during the 20-year U.S. occupation.

"Most of the drug trafficking and drug production was being carried out and done by warlords, police chiefs, militia commanders, who were on the U.S. payroll in a corrupt structure," says Harp.

26-minute video

THE MAP TO HELL: When Religious Mafia & Rightwing Extremists Take Over

“We have to think ahead. Actually, we have to study these playbooks and how they've been pulled out, because they're going through these things point-by-point. Obviously, there was a program, Project 2025. It was often dismissed how much this would be a program. And now we can see that they're working through it very systematically, just the way that the [Indian] BJP has worked through this century-long program very systematically and very effectively. “And so it's not enough for us to respond. It's actually impossible to do that, given the speed in which they're doing things, because it's so easy to break things, if you have decided that you're willing to do that. It's not enough for us just to respond to things being broken. We have to think ahead. What is the next thing they're going to target and shore up defenses around that thing.” — Rollo Romig author of I’m On The Hit List: A Journalist’s Murder The Rise Of Autocracy In India

The Chris Hedges Report (8/13/25)

48-minute video

Resist

Persist

Don’t Be Complicit!

Why Greta Is Off Corporate Media: She Figured Out The Scam … And They Don’t Like It!

By Lee Camp

Unredacted Tonight (8/7/25)

What really happened to Greta Thunberg’s media presence? Corporate networks once celebrated her, she was everywhere, until she wasn’t. So why did they suddenly stop? The real reason behind her disappearance from corporate media isn’t what most people think. Discover the deeper truth about media gatekeeping and why some voices are silenced when their message becomes too powerful.

3-minute video

And this is who Trump put in charge of your health, MAGA!

OMG! Watch AOC Humiliate Robert Kennedy Jr, In Congressional Hearing

Editor Note: Now I have my complaints and disappointments with AOC being too obsequious to the Democratic Party ruling class, but — WOW — she demolishes RFK Jr. in this Congressional hearing. RFK Jr. is one of the reasons your healthcare costs are going up, MAGA … if you still have health insurance.

If the Democrats have any fleeting thought of being relevant again, they need to tell AIPAC and their billionaire owners to ‘F’ off and FIGHT for the needs and interests of the people, not the oligarchy. Here’s an example of how they can begin. — Mark Taylor

3-minute video

