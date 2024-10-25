“If a holocaust — which is what the United States and Israel are perpetrating — means burning or burnt offering and we just saw people being burned alive at the al-Aqsa hospital, on top of the whole year of atrocities, if that's not a line for you, nothing is.

“If you say yes, genocide ‘but what about this’ or ‘what about that’, there is no ‘but’ with genocide. That's like saying, yeah, Hitler murdered millions of Jews, but he made the trains run on time. I mean, it's morally reprehensible. And I have no fondness — I would say, have nothing but contempt — for Donald Trump, and he did terrible things in office, including continuing the wars in the region that have caused and continue to cause so much devastation.

“But they try to fearmonger that, ‘oh well Donald Trump will do all these terrible things to you and he will be even worse to the Palestinians’. The simple fact is that you have to be unwilling to face facts if you can't say that there is nothing Donald Trump did in his four years in office that is even remotely as horrifying and criminal and murderous as this genocide; that is fully supported by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Or is as murderous and horrific as the illegal aggression and invasion of Iraq which killed and displaced and destroyed the lives of millions of people, which was done by Dick Cheney, who is now on ‘Team Joe Biden’ and ‘Team Kamala Harris’.

“If you can't see that, you have no integrity whatsoever.

“I believe that in a democracy we should have better choices than we have. We have absolutely reprehensible and terrible choices. There are third parties, you've had Jill Stein on your show and I thought that was an excellent interview, but we have very few viable choices because this system is so rigged. But at a certain point you have to say ‘I will not participate. I will not reward those committing a holocaust’. I'm willing to pay the price because the well-being and comfort of Americans in general — but particularly the American liberals who browbeat us — that we have to vote for the people who are burning us alive. Burning our friends and family alive.

“Their comfort is not more important to me than the lives of the people in Gaza being burned to death by the bombs and missiles that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are airlifting around the clock to Israel.”

— Ali Abunimah, Electronic Intifada, interviewed by Glenn Greenwald on System Update, 10/19/24