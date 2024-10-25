CARTOON: A Reality Check For Genocide-Complicit Joyful Harris/Walz Democrats & Liberals
Listen liberals ... to the reality of your support for Kamala Harris, the Democrats and the monstrous genocide they actively excuse, support and fund.
Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink
Reality Check Time For Joyful Genocide Excusing Liberals & Democrats
“If a holocaust — which is what the United States and Israel are perpetrating — means burning or burnt offering and we just saw people being burned alive at the al-Aqsa hospital, on top of the whole year of atrocities, if that's not a line for you, nothing is.
“If you say yes, genocide ‘but what about this’ or ‘what about that’, there is no ‘but’ with genocide. That's like saying, yeah, Hitler murdered millions of Jews, but he made the trains run on time. I mean, it's morally reprehensible. And I have no fondness — I would say, have nothing but contempt — for Donald Trump, and he did terrible things in office, including continuing the wars in the region that have caused and continue to cause so much devastation.
“But they try to fearmonger that, ‘oh well Donald Trump will do all these terrible things to you and he will be even worse to the Palestinians’. The simple fact is that you have to be unwilling to face facts if you can't say that there is nothing Donald Trump did in his four years in office that is even remotely as horrifying and criminal and murderous as this genocide; that is fully supported by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“Or is as murderous and horrific as the illegal aggression and invasion of Iraq which killed and displaced and destroyed the lives of millions of people, which was done by Dick Cheney, who is now on ‘Team Joe Biden’ and ‘Team Kamala Harris’.
“If you can't see that, you have no integrity whatsoever.
“I believe that in a democracy we should have better choices than we have. We have absolutely reprehensible and terrible choices. There are third parties, you've had Jill Stein on your show and I thought that was an excellent interview, but we have very few viable choices because this system is so rigged. But at a certain point you have to say ‘I will not participate. I will not reward those committing a holocaust’. I'm willing to pay the price because the well-being and comfort of Americans in general — but particularly the American liberals who browbeat us — that we have to vote for the people who are burning us alive. Burning our friends and family alive.
“Their comfort is not more important to me than the lives of the people in Gaza being burned to death by the bombs and missiles that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are airlifting around the clock to Israel.”
— Ali Abunimah, Electronic Intifada, interviewed by Glenn Greenwald on System Update, 10/19/24
Gaza WILL Get Worse Under Trump. It'll Also Get Worse Under Harris.
By Caitlin Johnstone
Caitlin’s Newsletter (10/24/24)
The thing about people who argue that Gaza will get worse if Trump wins is that they’re technically not wrong: Gaza will get worse if Trump wins. But it will also get worse if Harris wins.
Know how I know? Because it’s been getting worse and worse in Gaza for a whole year, and both Trump and Harris have pledged to continue unconditionally supporting the state that’s making it worse and worse. …
Diplomat Hala Rharrit On Quitting State Dept. & Ending Complicity In Bloody Gaza Extermination Campaign
“We Have Lost All Credibility"
Democracy Now! (10/23/24)
As human rights groups continue to call out war crimes committed by the Israeli military, we speak to the only U.S. diplomat to publicly resign from the Biden administration over its policy on Israel. We first spoke to Hala Rharrit when she resigned from the State Department in April, citing the illegal and deceptive nature of U.S. policy in the Middle East.
"We continue to willfully violate laws so that we surge U.S. military assistance to Israel," she says after more than a year of Israel's war on Gaza. Rharrit says she found the Biden administration unmovable in its "counterproductive policy," which she believes has gravely harmed U.S. interests in the Middle East. "We are going to feel the repercussions of that for years, decades, generations."
“I was silenced. I was sidelined and that is something that has been unprecedented for me as an 18-year diplomat. There's always disagreements within the US Foreign Service in terms of policy but it's always been a spirit of collaboration; a spirit of ‘we want to hear from you, let's talk’.
This has been different. It has been silence and let me tell you it has sent a chilling effect across the entire … Foreign Service.”
— Hala Rharrit, former US career diplomat who resigned in protest of US/Israel genocide policy in Gaza
Kamala Harris No Godsend, Alright?
“Kamala Harris is not a godsend, alright? You people didn’t even like her six months ago! Now all of a sudden, she’s Black Female Jesus, the way Obama was Black Jesus. And let me tell you something. He had a lot more going for him than Kamala Harris does — and not just as firsts go — but his type of campaigning, his type of persuasion, his charisma. He was imbued with things that she is not. And I don’t mean that as a criticism. It’s just a point of comparison.”
— Chris Coumo, Chris Cuomo Says Kamala Harris 'Is Not A Godsend' In A Hot Take That Is Yikes!
“A choice between plague and cholera.“
— Former CIA agent Ray McGovern on the choice between Trump and Harris.
