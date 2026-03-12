By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/12/26)

I’ve been experimenting with a tool of resistance that might be useful to others in small communities. A few months ago I began buying ad space in our local county-wide weekly newspaper. The paper has a circulation of about 20,000, but — given we are a tourist area with a lot of people passing through — messaging can spread around the state.

I ran the first ad in January, right after 21 million Americans lost subsidized healthcare. It was a quarter-page ad calling to cut healthcare for Congress with a flustered Dem Donkey and GOP Elephant asking, “What, treat us like we treat you?”

That first ad cost $187. A bit of a stretch for my budget, but worth it. Both a color and black-and-white version can be downloaded here and used for handouts or for an ad in your local paper

I then did two smaller black-and-white ads calling for impeachment of Donald Trumpstein, which cost $84 each.

With the beginning of Trump’s Epstein War, I ran the slightly larger ad at the top of the post this past week. In color it was $121.

I asked for the ads to be placed on the opinion page, where editorials and letters to the editor appeared.

How about forming your own local Resistance Ad Agency?

Lately, I’ve been thinking of how small groups of local activists could pool money and ideas to run ads in their community newspapers. If a half-dozen to ten people would commit to donating $15 a month — or more — they could regularly do an ad or two a month to amplify their voices and view.

In larger communities, perhaps there could be a coalition of groups, each focused on a specific issue, such as: class, human rights and social services, peace, or climate collapse. If they collaborated, an ad or two could be run every week. Overtime, it would be something readers would be looking for every week. I will be talking to some local activists in my community about this idea.

Think of it as a network of freedom Resistance Ad Agencies!

Two weeks ago this idea became especially relevant when our local community newspaper abruptly announced they would no longer be running letters to the editor because they were not “diverse” enough. The hypocrisy of a newspaper censoring readers while being literally the only industry specifically protected under the Bill of Rights is beyond tone deaf, but, hey, it’s today’s ‘Murica!

Given the death-grip takeover of major media conglomerates like CBS and social media platforms by Zionist billionaires, all tools of resistance communication need to be explored and used.

If you are not already familiar with the use of neurolinguistics for effective issue messaging and framing, check out George Lakoff’s short and very practical book Don’t Think Of An Elephant in order to make your ads as effective as possible.

Free assistance!

If you want to run ads on your own or pull together a group to collaborate, you are welcome to use any of the original cartoons, illustrations and photos on my DeMOCKracy.ink website for free. There are literally hundreds of images organized in 34 topic galleries. All I ask is that they not be changed without my okay. If you would like to change an image in some way to make it more relevant to your local issue, contact me and I can help.

Let me know if you have success with this idea and any suggestions on your experience.

Join together, get the word out and…

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

If you are a moral patriot in the military, there is a way OUT!

Trumpstein’s Iran War: US Soldiers Are Flooding Hotlines Trying To Get Out

“The people that are in charge right now are monsters. They have no regard for human life. In fact, they revel in the killing. They revel in the killing of civilians. And that’s the kind of thing that you’re going to have to have weigh on your conscience for the rest of your life if you’re a part of something like that.”

[Editor’s Note: To anyone of military age, note the comments on the military draft and how soon you will be automatically registered. If you know people in the military uneasy with the fascist direction of Trump’s War Dept. pass along this information. — MT]

BreakThrough News (3/10/26)

U.S. Army veteran and Center on Conscience and War Executive Director Mike Prysner discusses with Rania Khalek the growing resistance to a war with Iran inside the U.S. military. As Washington edges toward a possible ground invasion, active-duty troops and their families are flooding the group’s hotline seeking ways to avoid deployment.

Prysner explains the legal options for soldiers who refuse to fight, and what the spike in calls reveals about morale, public opinion, and the limits of U.S. war-making power.

33-minute video

Center On Conscience And War: 1-800-379-2679

BIG NEWS! Barron Trump Enlists To Join Special Marine Corps Brigade! — “At 6-feet, 9-inches tall, Barron will bring a special, really BIG dominating presence … BIGGEST PRESENCE EVER! … to the front-line of the coming battles!” -- Donald Trump Link to story

“Wars of aggression are the mother of war crimes because from them come all other war crimes.”

— Justice Robert H. Jackson, Chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials and future Supreme Court associate justice.

