CALL YOUR SENATORS NOW! Tell Them To Stop 'Israel Criticism = Antisemitism' Bill
This is a direct attack on your right to free speech and open debate. Speak now or submit.
STOP 'Israel Criticism = Antisemitism' Bill
Call your senators at (202) 224-3121 NOW!
7-minute video
My Senators are Sherrod Brown and JD Vance. I won't waste my time. Whatever law they pass, I don't care, and will continue to damn the Zionists for the genocidal maniacs that they are.
That's my First Amendment right, and the Federal Courthouse is 12 miles from my house.
I am sorry to say that I really don’t believe that our Senators even listen to us any longer.
