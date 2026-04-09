Image edited screenshot from documentary ‘Snowden: An Enemy of the State?” , below

As in all wars, but especially our illegal wars for Israel and corporate profit, Truth is the first victim. Some of that is due to the confusing ‘fog of war’ but there is also the ‘smog’ of intentional, manufactured lies.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/9/26)

Predictably, Trump’s ceasefire con has collapsed faster than an agreement to pay one of his old contractors. But this con is bigger, more dramatic, devastating to our nation and potentially lethal to members of the military and the entire world.

As noted in a previous post, I am not a veteran, though I have experience as a psychotherapist counseling several combat veterans of our disastrous Middle East wars fought and funded for Israel. We are often told to ‘support our troops’ which I see — especially now with an illegal war — as supporting them to make the right moral decision in true defense of the nation so they do not lose their lives, limbs or live haunted by trauma of war. I understand such a decision is not simple or easy, but dying or living with the physical and emotional wounds of war can be debilitating. Especially as the Trump administration is cutting Veteran Services and social support programs many veterans depend upon.

There’s a difference between courage and obsequious compliance and complicity with war crimes. And right now, given its clearly illegal nature, any role in the war on Iran, Lebanon or the genocides in Gaza and the West Bank is criminal. Prepping and programming two missiles launched to murder a school full of little girls hundreds of miles away is a war crime. Full stop.

A truly patriotic veteran

One of our most patriotic veterans is Edward Snowden, who served in the Army and in his civilian life leaked intelligence information documenting CIA torture programs. He has paid a price for his patriotic action but his soul is intact. Check out the links below for information on his journey.

There is another obvious but rarely mentioned aspect to American wars for Israel: class.

Trump’s youngest son, Barron and his granddaughter Kai are of prime military service age. What do you think the chances are of them joining your ranks? Or the children or grandchildren of any in the corporate Epstein Class. They do not serve. They are protected and profit off the oil and other natural resources you are sent to fight and die for.

The only ones to profit from this escalating illegal war in Iran is Israel and the corporate class and their nepo babies. You are not being put in danger to defend “freedom and democracy.” It’s time for us all to stop falling for that American con.

Veterans of service & truth

As in all wars, but especially our illegal wars for Israel and corporate profit, Truth is the first victim. Some of that is due to the confusing ‘fog of war’ but there is also the ‘smog’ of intentional, manufactured lies. Along with Trump and the Pentagon command, the deceitful mainstream media is lying to the American people and service members. If you are interested in better understanding the reality of what is happening and how we got here, you can learn the truth from the perspective of veteran analysts who can be found online.

All of the people listed below served years in the military — most including combat — and some as advisors to the government. You can find lots of interviews with them on YouTube and other social media.

Col. Douglass Macgregor (Army)

Col. Larry Wilkerson (Army)

Lt. Col. Bill Astore (Army)

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis (Army)

Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatowski (Army)

Maj. Scott Ritter (Marines and weapons inspector) See link below.

Capt. Matt Hoh (Army) See link below.

2nd Lt. John Mearsheimer (Air Force)

Additionally, former CIA analysts Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern bring light to the dark lies we are being told.

Another excellent source of breaking news on the lie of Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ and the escalation of war and Israel’s expanding genocide in Lebanon can be found at Drop Site News.

For your own safety and soul and the rights and protection of the innocents in the Middle East, accurate, current information is essential.

Also, please, beware of the vile racial and religious bigotry being manipulated and pushed through your ranks by the Sec. of War Crimes Pete Hegseth. We are all Americans and all deserve respect and opportunity, especially in the military where unit cohesion and trust is essential to survival. For an accurate portrayal of Hegseth, be sure to check the short video at the end of this post.

Finally, understand why Trump has followed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s order to begin a doomed illegal war that a majority of presidential advisers and Pentagon top brass disagreed with:

“He’s bombing an entire country, threatening an entire civilization and killing Iranian schoolgirls, among many others... Girls of that age or who were that age in this country — now, women in many cases — from telling their stories of what they experienced at the hands of men in this Epstein circle, a circle that included him.” — Anand Giridharadas, How Trump Has Made History in the Worst Way

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

“If you want to confuse your enemy, read the Art of War.

If you want to confuse yourself, read the Art of the Deal.”

— Fukoda, online comment

“We the people of the United States. We are the ultimate defenders of this Constitution. And it's time for us to rise up and do so.”

Message From Marine Vet To Troops On Their Constitutional Responsibility To Refuse Illegal Orders

“Iran is not threatening to eradicate the entire world. Iran is simply defending itself using the resources available. And because this frustrates the plans and ambitions of Donald Trump, he’s seeking to eradicate them, potentially using nuclear weapons. This order must be disobeyed.”

By Scott Ritter (4/6/26)

When the President of the United States threatens to terminate an entire civilization, we the people have a Constitutional responsibility to say no.

9-minute video

Cpt. (ret.) Matt Hoh : Will US Troops Bomb Civilian Sites? 19-minute video

“You’re going to waste your life like that for the military-industrial complex and the Israel lobby?”

Some Military Heroes OPENLY REBEL Against Sec. Of War Crimes Pete Hegseth To His Smug Face!

“Multiple schools have been hit. Hospitals have been hit. All these things have happened. So, I think what needs to be said is if you’re in the military and you are partaking in these war crimes, you should also go to prison. And there’s a very decent chance you will end up in prison because we’re now put in a situation where everything’s on the line. We no longer have a country. “If we just decide to go full ‘might makes right law of the jungle’, there is no international law. We’re literally right back in like a barbaric, medieval times-type scenario. There needs to be accountability. There needs to be justice and you should be brought to justice if you’re partaking in these things. But it’s nice to know there’s some in the military who still have some semblance of a moral core.” — Kyle Kulinski

Secular Talk (4/8/26)

8-minute video

Israel Is Dropping 2,000-Pound Bombs on Densely-Populated Tehran, Reports Say

Israeli forces said last week that they have dropped 3,600 munitions on the Iranian capital alone.

By Sharon Zhang

Truthout (3/27/26)

Israeli forces are using extremely destructive 2,000-pound bombs on residential areas in Tehran, reports say, slaughtering dozens and violating international law barring the use of such weapons in areas where a disproportionate amount of civilians may be harmed.

A series of strikes in Resalat in eastern Tehran killed between 40 and 50 civilians, completely destroying three residential buildings, on March 9, BBC reports. Israeli forces said the strike targeted a military building used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Basij Resistance Force, a paramilitary organization with both military and internal policing branches.

According to experts, the extent of the damage is consistent with the use of the MK-84 bomb — a U.S.-made 2,000-pound bomb. Israel has received tens of thousands of 2,000-pound bombs from the U.S. throughout its genocide in Gaza and wars with other countries in the Middle East.

Imagery of the residential buildings show them completely blown out, with just a shell of a foundation left standing. Witnesses described hearing multiple strikes in a row at 1 am — while many were awake and breaking their Ramadan fast. Those who survived said the impact from the strike threw them across the room, and they’re now left with nothing, living in a nearby hotel. Many were left buried under the rubble.

“They don’t have the manpower to get her out,” said one woman who waited in the aftermath of the strike for rescuers to find her daughter, per BBC. “My daughter is under the rubble … she’s afraid of the dark.”

Israeli forces have come under intense scrutiny for their extensive use of 2,000-pound bombs on residential areas, hospitals, and the so-called “safe zone” in Gaza. These bombs have killed countless Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and are widely considered to be illegal to use in densely populated areas like Tehran because of their massive blast radius, with a lethal radius of over 1,000 feet.

The strike in Resalat caused damage to buildings up to 65 meters, or 215 feet, away, the analysis found.

The U.S. and Israel have dropped a huge number of bombs on Iran’s capital Tehran, with a population of about 9 million people, and across Iran. Israeli forces said last week that they dropped 12,000 bombs on Iran in the first 18 days of the war, including 3,600 munitions on the Iranian capital alone. U.S. Central Command says it’s hit over 9,000 targets in Iran.

Another U.S.-Israeli strike on a police station — which are only legitimate military targets if they are involved in military operations — in Niloufar Square killed more than 20 people in the opening days of the war. This may also have been carried out with a 2,000-pound bomb, with a blast radius of 70 meters, or 230 feet, satellite imagery showed.

Survivors also described multiple strikes in the Niloufar attack, coming in the evening as people were breaking their fast.

Other reports have found evidence of U.S. and Israeli forces using 1,000- and 2,000-pound bombs in residential areas of Tehran and nearby.

Evidence has shown that some U.S.-Israeli strikes using these bombs are hitting facilities on and next to hospitals and other critical civilian infrastructure.

One CNN report found in an analysis of satellite footage that a strike earlier this month caused a crater 40 feet wide, meaning “it was likely caused by a 2,000 pound bomb,” the report found. The strike hit infrastructure belonging to Iran’s state broadcaster, the IRIB. Right across the street from that strike, 100 feet away, is a major hospital, Gandhi Hospital, which suffered major damage and spurred patient evacuations.

In another instance, a U.S.-Israeli strike hit a police compound with a massive bomb, leveling several buildings — and also damaging two hospitals and an Iranian Red Crescent Society facility nearby.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) , and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.

Link to story

If you are in the US military, do not participate in such crimes!

Israel Carpet Bombs Lebanon AFTER Announcement Of Iran Ceasefire

Israeli forces announced on Wednesday that it struck 100 sites in Lebanon over 10 minutes.

By Sharon Zhang

Truthout (4/8/26)

Israeli forces launched some of the most intense bombardments of Lebanon in recent years on Wednesday, striking Beirut and towns and cities across the country just hours after a ceasefire deal that reportedly includes Lebanon was announced.

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that it targeted over 100 sites with strikes over just the course of 10 minutes in Lebanon. The UN also reported that it has recorded over 60 locations struck. The intensity of the strikes was unprecedented in recent times, one Al Jazeera reporter said, reminiscent of the scale of Israel’s invasion of Beirut in 1982 or Israel’s beeper attack in 2024.

Video of the strikes circulated online. One showed a massive fire in the wreckage of destroyed buildings in Beirut, sending plumes of dark smoke into the air. Another video purportedly taken in Beirut showed the top floors of a building completely destroyed and smoking, while the streets below were covered in flaming debris.

Another video from Tyre, in southern Lebanon, showed an Israeli strike hitting a building in the city center, with the explosion spreading horizontally across what appeared to be several city blocks and sending a plume into the air that shot higher than the hills in the background.

The death toll is unclear, but early reports have said that hundreds have been killed by the strikes.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) , and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.

Link to story and video links

Psychologist Explains How Trump’s Speech Reveals Signs Of Dementia & Addiction To War

“I’m worried that he’s going to become addicted or he is becoming addicted to war because he gets off on it.”

— Dr. John Gartner

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

For more cartoons on Trump link here.

The Daily Beast Podcast (4/6/26)

Dr. John Gartner joins Joanna Coles for a livestream to examine a new round of Donald Trump’s late-night Truth Social outbursts, including a bizarre Easter Sunday post about Iran and a 1 a.m. attack on the Supreme Court that critics say reads as increasingly erratic.



Gartner, a psychologist and former Johns Hopkins University Medical School professor, breaks down what Trump’s language, fragmented phrasing, and escalating tone may reveal about cognition, impulse control, and stress, as other physicians publicly warn about possible signs of decline.

49-minute video

FULL DOCUMENTARY — Snowden: An Enemy of the State?

Slice Full Doc (5/29/24)

In June 2013, the White House launched a search operation for Edward Snowden – the man who leaked information on American mass surveillance programmes. Despite this unheard-of diplomatic offensive to catch the "traitor" hiding in Hong Kong, Snowden walked out of Moscow’s airport as a free man 50 days later, and Washington had to admit defeat.

58-minute video

Glenn Greenwald On Edward Snowden: The Courage Of A TRUE American Patriot — Glenn Greenwald was a journalist in Rio de Janeiro when a mysterious source named Citizenfour reached out with documents that would change history. Getting to Hong Kong to meet Edward Snowden wasn’t just risky — it was the kind of move that could end a career, or worse… Link to 11-minute video

We Won’t Bow, We Won’t Break

MESSAGE FROM IRAN: We Are Here Waiting for You (PETE HEGSETH)

Rock ID Official (4/6/26)

This song tells a story of resilience—about people who refuse to bow, who hold on to their faith, and who remain unshaken no matter how strong the storm becomes. With intense vocals, heavy guitars, and cinematic energy, it delivers a message of courage and inner strength.

3-minute video

“Iran is playing chess, Trump and Hegseth are playing ‘Call of Duty’.”

— markymark4027, online comment

“Pete Hegseth: ‘we negotiate with bombs.’ —

The words of every terrorist group in the last 150 years.”

— escapetheratracenow9883, online comment

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