To Fight Iran For Israel & Wall Street Profit

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/1/26)

I need to open this appeal to American veterans by first acknowledging I am not a veteran. I write as a citizen and former psychotherapist who had the honor of counseling several veterans of the Afghan and Iraq wars. One was still active duty, waiting out retirement after 20-plus years of service, including five tours of combat in which he suffered several traumatic brain injuries. He faced a daunting future wondering how he could handle employment to provide for his family.

As I’m sure you know, this war against Iran was launched upon the pressure of Israel and the sole illegal order of President Donald Trump, completely ignoring the Constitutional requirement that only Congress can declare war. Given it’s illegal origin, this war on Iran — and all related acts of military action — is internationally recognized as a war crime.

Full stop.

A war crime.

Heinous US atrocity

In the opening hours of this criminal war, in the city of Minab, approximately 165 elementary school girls — ages 6 to 12 -- and teachers were killed by a US Tomahawk missile “double tap” attack that incinerated alive the survivors of the initial strike who had fled to a nearby building.

Incinerated alive. Imagine if it had been your daughter, niece or granddaughter entrapped and incinerated in an inferno ignited by the United States military launching a completely illegal war prompted by a foreign nation.

On the same day, shortly after that atrocity, in the small city of Lamerd, a second American missile struck a school sports center where members of a girls teenage volleyball team were practicing at a sports hall:

“Two younger children, 11-year-old Elham and 10-year-old Helma, were also killed. Altogether, about 21 people were killed on that day, including a young boy who was practicing soccer in a nearby field.”

Again, a war crime in the cause of an illegal war prompted by Israel.

As the war accelerates, the United States, just like Israel in Gaza and Lebanon, has been specifically targeting civilian targets like schools, universities, hospitals, markets, homes and apartment buildings, food and civilian infrastructure and assassinating diplomats we were supposedly negotiating with. Each order, every bomb, bullet and missile is a clear and inexcusable war crime carried out by the United States military. Most such US atrocities go unreported by the media, and even if reported is it mentioned these actions against civilians are illegal under international law.

Integrity in the midst of depravity

It’s been inspiring in such a dark time to hear of a growing current of dissension within the active duty ranks about fighting yet another illegal war for Israel. Army combat veteran Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War, reports a dramatic increase in inquiries by active duty troops about applying for conscientious objector (CO) status.

“We haven’t just experienced a surge in calls, of inquiries, but a surge in people who have actually started the process of filing as conscientious objectors, which is a right to all service members to refuse to participate,” Prysner notes. “We have had about a 1,000% increase in CO clients just since the beginning of the war.”

Obviously, taking such a moral stance in a massive, corrupt military bureaucracy enmeshed in the midst of an illegal war is a huge step. Now is the time for veterans to reach out to their younger brothers and sisters in service to offer them encouragement and moral support to refuse to carry out this illegal war.

Given my professional experience, I can speak to some extent about the emotional burdens and psychological wounds of combat in illegal wars, but veterans are the experts in the emotional cost of participation in a campaign of war crimes and the cost to taking a courageous, moral stand within the ranks. For example, if ordered to bomb a hospital a soldier can say: “Sir, under the rules of the Geneva Conventions I cannot carry out that order.”

The majority of Americans oppose this war. Active duty members are not defending the American people. They are being used to defend the money of the corporations and the corrupt ruling Epstein Class. They are participating in genocide and war crimes. To refuse to participate is the right, moral, patriotic thing to do.

Trump’s arrogant ignorance, deceit and dementia are on daily display. Even if at one point you supported him, take a look at him now. Would you go into business with him? Would you turn over your retirement account for him to manage? If not, why then would you turn the future of our young soldiers, children and grandchildren over to him?

To take a moral stand in any organization can be a lonely thing to do. Especially in the military at a time of trumped-up lies to war. The voices and solidarity of veterans are essential in supporting the true young defenders of this country who refuse to participate and to join them is saying, “Hell No, We Won’t Go…AGAIN!”

Finally, beware false-flag fake terror attacks to panic the nation into war.

This post is in collaboration with Veterans For Peace, CONTACT

SERVICE MEMBER SUPPORT - Duty & Conscience

REFUSE ILLEGAL ORDERS - Veterans For Peace has launched a campaign to remind our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters and grandchildren who have joined the military that they have the right and the responsibility to refuse illegal orders, and that we will support them when they do.

Illegal Order would include:

Orders to unconstitutionally deploy to US cities in support of racist ICE attacks or to suppress peaceful protests; Orders to participate in illegal regime-change wars, such as against Venezuela and Iran; Orders to ship weapons to Israel while it is conducting a genocide of Palestinians. Order to attack civilians or to torture and kill prisoners of war.

Trained counselors who can speak to concerned military members and families about their legal options can be found in the link below under “Key Resources.”

LINK: You are not alone… Service Member Support

You are not alone.

Your questions are valid.

Your conscience counts.

From Gaza To Iran, Rise Of Conscientious Objectors Marks U.S. Soldiers’ “Shift in Consciousness”

Democracy Now! (3/23/26)

With thousands more U.S. Marines headed to the Middle East and President Trump reportedly considering a ground invasion of Iran, we speak with Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War, who says his organization has received a massive increase in inquiries from soldiers seeking to submit conscientious objector applications. Prysner cites a "shift in consciousness" among young people in the United States, spurred by the Gaza genocide. "And the military is made up of young people in the United States."

7-minute video

Who is a Military Conscientious Objector?

Contact The Center On Conscience & War if you’re in the US military and want to seek discharge or reassignment as a Conscientious Objector. Call (202) 483-2220

We’re about to have an irrevocable escalation of a disaster!

THE QUESTION FOR AMERICA: “The question is not what Trump will do next, it is what we will do next?”

Judging Freedom (3/30/26)

35-minute video

“We should just put up a big bright red stop sign and say we're not going to do this.”

Tucker & Bishop Joseph Strickland On Trump’s Recent Threats To Wage War Crimes On Iran

“Any time civilian life is devastated, it’s not done morally. It’s not something we can just turn a blind eye and say, ‘Well, we got to do this.’ The large-scale destruction of civilian lives is never morally justified.”

— Bishop Joseph Strickland

Tucker Carlson (3/30/26)

9-minute video

Lt. COL. Karen Kwiatkowski : A Revolution In The US Military?

“For our soldiers now, they have to be concerned about being held accountable internationally. We live in a post-Nuremberg world where ‘just following orders’ is not an excuse, They are aware that if at the end of this war — if it is lost by the Americans, which it will be — that we will be held accountable. Individual soldiers will be held accountable, and if they are at the bottom of the food chain they can be damn sure they will be held accountable first, long before we touch the general officers.”

Judging Freedom (3/24/26)

25-minute video

“How can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own?”

JESSE VENTURA: “C’mon, Barron, it’s time to enlist!”

The Damage Report (3/30/26)

Donald Trump is refusing to rule out reinstating the draft, and the internet has decided that his "King of the Internet" son should be the first name pulled.

7-minute video

Would You Trust Little-Boy Pete ‘Kegsbreath’ To Send Your Kid Into Battle?

Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“There's like a running joke that Trump's going to have to release more Epstein files to distract from his failures in this war.”

— Max Blumenthal, journalist and editor of The GrayZone

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