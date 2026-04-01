DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
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"They are participating in genocide and war crimes. To refuse to participate is the right, moral, patriotic thing to do

I do worry about the psychological health (and their physical, of course) of these deployed troops. Some might be strong enough to decide they're not willing to obey un-Constitutional orders, but I worry about the ones who aren't strong morally... Will it haunt them the rest of their lives? And how do we deal with those who do act immorally as a society? I remember how harsh some were to returning Vietnam War soldiers. This is going to leave a dark mark on our culture for a very long time.

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