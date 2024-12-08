By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/7/24)

The walls are beginning to close in and mind you, this is happening under “Genocide” Joe Biden and the Democrats. The case will go to the conservative Zionist Supreme Court, so you know this will be rubber-stamped.

Get ready, people, this is just the first phase of using the Zionist’s ever-elastic and goopy smear of anti-semitism to clamp down on our freedom of speech, thought and debate.

As Sabby rightly notes, this ban is also a labor issue and those who make their living off the TikTok platform deserve to have our support in challenging this Zionism censorship campaign.

The fascist steam roller is coming.

We have a choice — to be people or sheeple.

What’s your choice?

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

Sabby Sabs (12/7/24)

19-minute video

This Is Our Right To Free Speech. Defend It, Or Lose It

