BREAKING! Zionist Influence Has Succeeded In Getting TikTok Banned, Crippling Our First Amendment Rights
This isn't about China, this is about shielding the obscenities of our US/Isr^el genocide.
By Mark Taylor
DeMOCKracy.ink (12/7/24)
The walls are beginning to close in and mind you, this is happening under “Genocide” Joe Biden and the Democrats. The case will go to the conservative Zionist Supreme Court, so you know this will be rubber-stamped.
Get ready, people, this is just the first phase of using the Zionist’s ever-elastic and goopy smear of anti-semitism to clamp down on our freedom of speech, thought and debate.
As Sabby rightly notes, this ban is also a labor issue and those who make their living off the TikTok platform deserve to have our support in challenging this Zionism censorship campaign.
The fascist steam roller is coming.
We have a choice — to be people or sheeple.
What’s your choice?
Resist
Persist
Don’t be complicit
Sabby Sabs (12/7/24)
19-minute video
This Is Our Right To Free Speech. Defend It, Or Lose It
Thanks for reading DeMOCKracy.ink Subscribe for free to receive new posts and original free-use cartoons, illustrations and photos to use in your good work to create —finally — a free, just and humane nation.