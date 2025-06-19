…Bibi Netanyahu OWNS MY ASS! (Damn Epstein!) Direct all questions to AIPAC!

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (6/18/25)

As anyone who was around at the onset of the criminally disastrous 2003 Cheney/Bush Iraq War can see, the same deceit, language, slurs and false arguments used then to panic Americans into war are being rerun now to lure us into war with Iran.

And here we are, 22 years later — with millions killed and dislocated, thousands of American service members dead and traumatized, trillions sucked away from basic domestic needs like healthcare, affordable housing and infrastructure into the pockets of war profiteers and Israel — Donald Trump and most of the Zionist-owned members of Congress are ready — giddy — to do it all over again.

As always, the two key ingredients — fear and racism — are being vigorously stirred into the bubbling pot of the American Empire Blood Stew.

In addition to our endless list of war crimes supporting the Israel genocide, the “America First” fraudster Trump has committed another: Perfidy. I knew the term as related to deceitfulness, but I did not know it had a specific context to war crimes. Thanks to Canadian Prepper for the info.

The Trump administration’s empty Kabuki “diplomacy” with Iran has been complete perfidy; a deceitful performance by Trump billionaire real estate pal Steve Witkoff that has resulted in Israel’s unprovoked criminal bombing of Iran and the death of the lead Iranian negotiator.

Perfidy and diplomat assassination: two more US/Israel war crimes. And both will lead to a firestorm of coming war crimes.

Why Iraq?

As Kyle Kulinski succinctly details in the podcast below, the parallels between the 2003 Iraq War and now are 100%. The only difference, as Kulinski details, is that on all levels from geographic size, population, armaments and military readiness, Iran is a much different opponent. Even right wing commentator and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon agrees, noting a majority of the MAGA base agree with progressive/left critics of Trump’s frantic run to war.

Why has the supposed “America First” Trump so obediently fallen in line with yet another American Deep State and Israel demand for the US to fight another stirred up war? There’s a reason Trump’s campaign pledge to release Jeffrey Epstein sex blackmail files was as reliable as a Musk SpaceX rocket and only resulted in the re-release of previous documents even more redacted and absolutely nothing new.

Remember: One plus one equals…compromised and owned.

Will anything change the direction we are tripping toward? Likely not, given the other great parallel between Iraq and Iran: American leadership is as vapidly stupid, criminally corrupt and bought off as the Cheney/Bush regime.

The empire’s war crimes roll on.

“The lies told to ignite the war with Iraq have been resurrected to ignite a war with Iran. The assessments of intelligence agencies and international bodies are dismissed, replaced by hallucinations.”

— Chris Hedges, War Deja Vu (6/19/25)

DISASTER REDUX: War With Iran Will End America

Secular Talk (6/18/25)

22-minute video

Former Trump Aide Steve Bannon Says Fox News Is Pushing 'Pure Propaganda' On Iran: Right-wing pundit Steve Bannon on Wednesday blasted some conservative media outlets and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for encouraging U.S. participation in Israel’s ongoing war against Iran — accusing Fox News of pushing “pure propaganda” and highlighting a deepening rift among the coalition close to President Donald Trump. Fox is promoting “the exact propaganda you had in the Iraq War,” Bannon said. referring to America’s 2003 invasion of Iraq, which set off years of bloodshed and instability in the Middle East. “The traditional Republican Party” is using Fox and other platforms like National Review magazine to pursue “forever war,” while “that part of the Republican Party can’t win national elections,” he continued, noting that Trump’s rise to political prominence involved a rebuke of President George W. Bush for the Iraq War. “There’s no difference between the pitch they’re making here and the pitch they made on Iraq,” Bannon said. …Link to story

WAR WHORE: The ‘Antiwar Trump’ Was Always An Empty Myth

The bipartisan consensus demanding war with Iran has left Americans opposed to war with little political representation.

By Schuyler Mitchell

Truthout (6/18/25)

As Donald Trump considers a U.S. war with Iran and the Pentagon builds up military forces in the Middle East, I find myself returning, oddly, to a question posed by Leo Tolstoy: “How many men are necessary to change a crime into a virtue?” He wondered this in his 1894 treatise on Christian nonviolence, The Kingdom of God is Within You, paraphrasing a pamphlet by Christian anarchist and abolitionist Adin Ballou: “One man may not kill. If he kills a fellow-creature, he is a murderer. If two, ten, a hundred men do so, they, too, are murderers. But a government or a nation may kill as many men as it chooses, and that will not be murder, but a great and noble action.”

I first encountered this passage last April, six months into Israel’s genocide in Gaza. At that point, the war felt like it had been going on for a lifetime; in hindsight, it had barely started. Now, more than 130 years after Tolstoy wrote his treatise, I’m struck by how political leaders still treat war as not just inevitable, but virtuous, good.

“We’re in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement released June 13, shortly after Israel began carrying out a series of airstrikes in Iran. Purporting to address the Iranian people directly, Netanyahu continued, “As we achieve our objectives, we’re clearing the path for you to achieve your objective, which is freedom. …Your light will defeat the darkness.”

Israeli aggression

This is pure propaganda. Israel’s attack on Iran was an act of naked aggression, not one of humanitarian concern. While the first wave of airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, in less than a week, Israel has hit an Iranian state broadcaster and killed more than 200 civilians. Netanyahu claims the military action was preemptive, yet there is no evidence that an Iranian nuclear strike was imminent, or that Iran even has a nuclear weapon, or is capable of producing one soon. Meanwhile, officials in the U.S. and Israel have pointed to regime change as the ultimate goal.

“In place of a diplomatic arrangement, the Trump administration waged a campaign of economic pressure, sabotage, and assassinations targeting Iranian leadership.” — Murtaza Hussai, The Iran War That Obama Tried to Avoid Is Now Around the Corner (2021)

The U.S. is, in many ways, already involved in a war against Iran, sending money and weapons to Israel and shooting down Iranian missiles. But Israel is now requesting that the U.S. directly partake in its military offensive — a move that 60 percent of Americans oppose, according to a recent poll. We know that additional U.S. military intervention would be disastrous; time and time again we’ve seen how war destabilizes entire regions. During the 2016 presidential primary, Trump himself railed against George W. Bush for invading Iraq in 2003 and said the former president had lied about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction. Prior to that, in 2011, Trump lambasted Obama’s foreign policy, claiming the then-president would start a war with Iran in order to get reelected — “because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective.”

This type of rhetoric enabled Trump to paint himself as the antiwar candidate on the campaign trail, from 2016 to 2020 to 2024, drawing a contrast between himself and both war hawk Democrats and the neoconservative wing of his own party. Now, the MAGA movement is splintering over whether the U.S. should join Israel in attacking Iran. …

Link to story

Supine, Complicit Democrats Ambivalent As Trump Prepares To Launch Us Into Yet Another Doomed War

Progressives want a vote on the president’s war powers while many Democrats are keeping quiet.

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Arthur Delaney, Kevin Robillard & Akbar Shahid Ahmed

HuffPost (6/18/25)

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump prepares to join Israel’s war on Iran, Democrats seem split on how fiercely and on what grounds to oppose military action in the Middle East, a worrying echo of how the party approached the disastrous Iraq War more than two decades ago.

Most prominent progressives are against U.S. involvement, but many in the party are staying quiet as a bipartisan push grows for a resolution that would at least theoretically disallow Trump from launching attacks on Iran until Congress gives him the green light.

“We ought to move as quickly as we can to make certain the president does not take unconstitutional action,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told HuffPost. “It’s Congress that has the power to declare war, not the president unilaterally. And I hope members of Congress have the guts to do the right thing.”

Earlier this week, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) introduced the so-called War Powers resolution in the Senate, and a similar resolution has been cosponsored in the House by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) alongside Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), whose antiwar stance reflects an even bigger rift among Trump’s MAGA base.

Trump campaigned as the scourge of warmongers but has sounded increasingly warlike in recent days, openly musing about whether to approve a strike on Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities, which experts say could only be reached by massive bombs delivered by U.S. planes.

“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said outside the White House on Wednesday. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Many leading Democrats ― from Sanders to former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes ― are arguing that supporting Trump’s possible war with Iran would be repeating the mistake the U.S. made by invading Iraq in 2003. “Try standing on principle ― that’s what people are looking for substantively, politically, and morally,” Rhodes said this week.

Polling indicates a strike on Iran would be deeply unpopular with a public skeptical of U.S. military adventurism. Only 16% of American adults believe the United States should get involved in the military conflict between Israel and Iran, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released this week. A whopping 60% oppose American involvement, with 24% uncertain. Even among Republicans, just 23% want to get involved. …

Link to story

Conservative Candace Owens Scorches Israel’s Lie Of Legitimacy In Less Than Two Minutes!

2-minute video

A protester holds a sign opposing war with Iran during a January 9, 2020 rally in New York. / Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

