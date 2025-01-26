I urge you to listen to Johnstone’s assessment below of the significance of the arrest, detention, investigations, intimidation and harassment throughout the American Western Corporate Empire Blob.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/25/25)

Caitlin Johnstone just put out a video announcing the arrest of Electronic Intifada Palestinian-American journalist Ali Abunimah. This came a day after Abuimah gave a crushing reality check to the hypocritical humanitarian lecture by Bishop Mariann Budde of Donald Trump during an inauguration service at the National Cathedral. You can link to the earlier post on that event here.

I urge you to listen to Johnstone’s assessment below of the significance of the arrest, detention, investigations, intimidation and harassment throughout the American Western Corporate Empire Blob. The moral midgets like Trump, Biden and their Boss-Boy Musk running the con are freaking out; they’re desperately trying to wrestle back control of the narrative about the corrupt, crumbling empire.

Every day in every way: DeMOCKracy.

This is not the time to bow or go mute. Speak. Pass along this information.

Solidarity!

‘Electronic Intifada’ Journalist Arrested In Another Western Nation For Wrongthink About Israel

Late this evening Caitlin Johnstone reported Electronic Intifada journalist Ali Abunimah was detained by Switzerland. Across the Western nations the Zionist-led war on journalism and free speech in defense of the US/Israel genocide in Gaza desperately tries to suppress truth. Please pass this video and the link above onward.

Spread the word.

Spread the resistance.

5-minute video

LATEST FROM ELECTRONIC INTIFADA: Israel Kills 14, Including Child, In latest Invasion & Bombing Of Jenin

The Israeli army continued its attacks on the West Bank city of Jenin for a second consecutive day on 22 January 2025. / Mohammed NasserAPA images

By Tamara Nassar

The Electronic Intifada (1/25/25)

As Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip halted last week, it redirected its violence to the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s military, police and domestic spy agency, the Shin Bet, jointly launched on 21 January a large-scale, open-ended military operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, mere days after the Palestinian Authority concluded a deadly operation that lasted more than a month.

In its latest invasion of Jenin, Israel has killed at least 14 Palestinians, including a child, and injured at least 50 as it entered its fifth day on Saturday.

About 2,000 Palestinian families were forcibly displaced from Jenin as a result of Israel’s deadly raid.

The Israeli invasion is a continuation of the PA’s dirty work in the camp, which saw the killing of 15 Palestinians – including three children – between 5 December and 17 January, as the Israeli army now “seeks to reach several targets that PA forces have failed to,” Tel Aviv daily Haaretz reported.

The Israeli military invaded Jenin using vehicles with Palestinian license plates on 21 January. The troops who invaded undercover were shortly followed by massive military reinforcements, including armored vehicles and bulldozers, as Israel launched the so-called Operation Iron Wall.

Israeli troops raided Palestinian homes, forced residents to leave the refugee camp, and arrested numerous young men.

The Israeli military carried out several aerial bombardments in densely populated civilian areas. The bombardments included drone strikes, as well as helicopter gunfire. …

Read the rest

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

