By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/30/25)

We now know the going rate of journalistic integrity among many big name liberal/Democratic Party influencers: $8,000 a month.

That’s the amount being paid to Democratic Party podcast influencer shills like Brian Tyler Cohen — who has over 4 million subs and turns out to be a major conductor of a secret campaign of management and control by Chorus, the nonprofit arm of a liberal establishment influencer marketing platform.

This is the same Brian Tyler Cohen who had an earlier podcast called No Lie.

No, really.

No lie!

In exchange for the eight-grand-a-month bribe, some 90 influencers have signed on to obediently adhere to and parrot strict editorial messaging, attend trainings, report on their content and toe a strict line of deceit. Instead of challenging right-wing propaganda operations like FOX News, the only response of the American ‘liberal’ establishment can conceive is to cynically double-down on the stinky model.

An in-depth investigative piece this week in WIRED lifted the lid on a steamy commode of big-money corruption that sidesteps, undermines, erodes and ultimately destroys every standard of ethical journalism, political commentary and trust. (See below.)

When a supposed journalist or commentator is paid off and isn’t honest about that with their audience, absolutely nothing they say has any credibility and the profession is damaged.

In fairness, many lefty influencers were not approached and some who were have bravely turned down Chorus and demanded to have their names and images removed from promotional material that falsely claimed they were part of the corralled herd of well-paid influencer sheep.

At a time of national fascist deceit, corruption and cynical manipulation, the answer isn’t to double-down on the same: Lies can’t rebut lies.

Speaking of deceit, duplicity and cynicism, be sure to check out the latest Substack post below by journalist Ken Kleppenstein on the recent meeting of the Democratic National Committee and DNC chair Ken Martin’s bed wetting. And check the comment accompanying the cartoon.

The Dark Money Group Secretly Funding High-Profile Democratic Influencers

An initiative aimed at boosting Democrats online offers influencers up to $8,000 a month to obediently push the party line. All they have to do is keep it secret — and agree to tight restrictions on their content.

By Taylor Lorenz

WIRED (8/27/25)

In a private group chat in June, dozens of Democratic political influencers discussed whether to take advantage of an enticing opportunity. They were being offered $8,000 per month to take part in a secretive program aimed at bolstering Democratic messaging on the internet.

But the contract sent to them from Chorus, the nonprofit arm of a liberal influencer marketing platform, came with some strings. Among other issues, it mandated extensive secrecy about disclosing their payments and had restrictions on what sort of political content the creators could produce.

In their group chat, influencers debated the details.

“Should we send a joint email (with all of our email addresses) … or, are we just going to send things separately and hope they change everything for everyone?” Laurenzo, a nonbinary creator in Columbus, Ohio, with over 884,000 TikTok followers, asked the group. Some joked about collective bargaining. “Any Newsies fans here?” Eliza Orlins, a public defender and reality TV star known for her appearances on Survivor, posted in the group. “‘We’re a union just by sayin’ so!’”

The influencers in the chat collectively had at least 13 million followers across social platforms. They represented some of the most well-known voices online posting in support of Democrats, and they’re key to wherever the party moves next. But ultimately, the group didn’t make much progress.

Creators in the program are not allowed to use any funds or resources that they receive as part of the program to make content that supports or opposes any political candidate or campaign without express authorization from Chorus in advance and in writing, per the contract.

“Reading through this revised Chorus contract like: you win some, you lose some,” a reproductive justice influencer named Pari, who posts under the handle @womeninamerica, responded later in the thread. “I also think there’s at least 4 other things that should change 🤣but the vibe I got from their email was that there would be minimal, if any, changes.” (Laurenzo, Orlins, and Pari did not reply to requests for comment.)

“I don’t feel strongly about pushing tbh,” Aaron Parnas, a Gen Z news influencer who has been called the Gen Z Walter Cronkite and has been lauded in legacy media outlets, posted to the chat. “They aren’t going to modify it anymore. Seems like a take it or leave it.” (Parnas declined to comment.)

“I believe we are in Stage 5: Acceptance,” Pari responded. Creators began signing on to the deal.

For years, Democrats have struggled to work with influencers. In 2024, President Joe Biden’s White House snubbed several prominent content creators after they lightly criticized the administration over its policies on climate change, Covid, Gaza, and the TikTok ban. Content creators who challenged Kamala Harris—including Hasan Piker, a well-known influencer on the left—were similarly unwelcome at campaign events.

Influencer Brian Tyler Cohen — one of the Chorus conductors “The creators who joined the incubator are expected to attend regular advocacy trainings and daily messaging check-ins. Those messaging check-ins are led by Cohen on ‘rapid response days.’ The creators also have to attend at least two Chorus “newsroom” events per month, which are events Chorus plans, often with lawmakers.”

After the Democrats lost in November, they faced a reckoning. It was clear that the party had failed to successfully navigate the new media landscape. While Republicans spent decades building a powerful and robust independent media infrastructure, maximizing controversy to drive attention and maintaining tight relationships with creators despite their small disagreements with Trump, the Democrats have largely relied on outdated strategies and traditional media to get their message out.

Bought-off secrecy

Now, Democrats hope that the secretive Chorus Creator Incubator Program, funded by a powerful liberal dark money group called The Sixteen Thirty Fund, might tip the scales. The program kicked off last month, and creators involved were told by Chorus that over 90 influencers were set to take part. Creators told WIRED that the contract stipulated they’d be kicked out and essentially cut off financially if they even so much as acknowledged that they were part of the program. Some creators also raised concerns about a slew of restrictive clauses in the contract.

Influencers included in communication about the program, and in some cases an onboarding session for those receiving payments from The Sixteen Thirty Fund, include …

“The contracts reviewed by WIRED prohibit standard partnership disclosures, declaring that creators will ‘not publicize’ their relationship with Chorus or tell others that they’re members of the program ‘without Chorus’s prior express consent.’ … They also forbid creators from ‘disclos[ing] the identity of any Funder’ and give Chorus the ability to force creators to remove or correct content based solely on the organization’s discretion if that content was made at a Chorus-organized event.”

GLENN GREENWALD: Dark Money Group Paying Off Dem Influencers EXPOSED

By Glenn Greenwald

System Update (8/29/25)

Dem-Friendly Podcasters David Pakman & Brian Tyler Cohen EXPOSED For Taking Dark Money

Sabby Sabbs (8/39/26)

But what is the real problem, DNC?

Democrats "Bringing a pencil to a knife fight," Top Dem Says…Then Proposes Nothing.

The Democratic Party met this past week and emerged with an exact repeat, a strict adherence to where the puck was in a losing game.

[Editor’s Note: I did the cartoon above in 2018 — seven years ago and it as timely a take on the feckless Democrats now as it was then. Think the Democrats are going save anyone other than their billionaire backers? Nah, time for direct action: strikes, boycotts, unionization, mutual aid. Our country and future is quickly circling the drain and is being determined now. For more free-use cartoons on Democrats, link here. — M. Taylor]

By Ken Kleppenstein (8/28/25)

The Democratic Party held its first national meeting since Donald Trump’s return to office and though Chair Ken Martin got attention for admonishing the party for only bringing a “pencil to a knife fight,” the message conveyed to those attending was to stop any internal debate about the direction of the Party.

In case you’ve missed it, the Democrats are facing their lowest approval rating ever. The gerontocracy continues its stranglehold on power, with three Democratic members of Congress ages 70+ dying in office this year alone. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hasn’t sat down for a single interview in nearly two months, by my count. And when new leaders like Zohran Mamdani emerge, the Party can’t bring itself to endorse their own nominee.

I watched the entirety of the Democrats’ three-day summer meeting. Martin’s “pencil to a knife fight” zinger resonated on social media and frankly with myself, but it leaves me wondering: who is this knife fight taking place against?

The context for Martin’s pencil to a knife fight comment is his admission that the party of “A-student” types and lawyers solely mount a legal and procedural challenge to Trump. “We've gotta stand up and fight,” Martin says, suggesting bazookas instead. No more playing by the rules, he says, no more fighting with a “hand tied behind our backs.”

After saying “that’s right” to an attendee shouting “LFG!” (Let’s Fucking Go), Martin continued:

“Americans are hungry for leaders. They're hungry for candidates who are on the side of working people. They’re hungry for leaders who give a damn about their circumstances. And they're hungry for a government that gives people freedom, not fascism. To every American who is hungry for that kind of government, I invite you to join us. Democrats, Republicans, Independents. I invite you to join us. Together we will fight with every fiber of our being against Trump in his power hungry circus.”

Here and throughout his speech, Martin decried Trump in terms that sounded remarkably similar to the 2024 campaign. He described a battle between democracy and tyranny; freedom against fascism. Whatever you think of Trump, these are the same lofty abstractions Joe Biden leaned into heavily, summed up by one of his favorite lines: “Democracy is on the ballot.”

It was a slogan that lost. Now Martin is doubling down.

Trump, he says, is “fascism dressed in a red tie.”

“This is not politics as usual … this is authoritarianism.”

Trump, Trump, Trump and…?

Most striking to me about Martin’s overall message is that Democrats need to stop getting into arguments with each other.

“We have to stop settling on winning arguments with each other; we have to win elections,” Martin said. The way to win, the Party leader says, is to unify behind “one single goal to stop Donald Trump … and put this country back on track.”

And how to put the country back on track? By my count, Martin uttered Trump’s name 19 times in his main address. Obviously, it makes sense that the opposition party would have some things to say about the sitting president. But he hardly mentioned major issues like housing, a word he didn’t mention at all, even though Zohran Mamdani just weeks ago campaigned to victory on it. He didn’t mention inflation either, and only said healthcare twice and inequality once.

I looked for a theme beyond condemnation of Donald Trump in his speech and I never found it.

Martin, it turns out, is more of a Politburo boss directing how the Party should work, not what policies and visions it should adopt that coincide with what the voters need. …

