Israel gets its aid no matter what it does

Real Talk/Middle East Eye (11/26/24)

In light of Israel’s multi-front war in the region, including Gaza, Lebanon and the escalation with Iran, how can we understand the US-Israel ‘special relationship’? And where does the pro-Israel lobby in the US fit inside this framework? That’s what we’re asking Harvard professor Stephen Walt, who joined us for an extended conversation on Real Talk.

Walt is considered one of the most influential US foreign policy experts. In 2007, he famously co-authored a book with John Mearsheimer titled ‘The Israel Lobby And US Foreign Policy’ which generated a lot of attention and controversy for challenging what has been a taboo topic in the US for decades.

SOME HOPE: Ilan Pappe On The Beginning Of The “disintegration” Of Israel

The Big Picture/MiddleEast Eye (11/1/24)

“So many people pin their hopes about Palestine as being a beacon that would impact the area as a whole for how to rebuild the political structures in the Arab world” In a conversation with Mohamed Hassan on The Big Picture, Israeli historian Ilan Pappe breaks down the process of the “disintegration” of Israel and the decolonisation of Palestine through different elements including the “growing international isolation” of Israel, the “distancing of young Jews from Israel as an idea”, as well as Israel’s economic crisis.

Pappe described the faith many people have that the decolonisation of Palestine would be a “better model of success” in restructuring politics and political institutions in the region.

FULL INTERVIEW: The Birth Of Israel & Death Of Zionism With Ilan Pappé

The Big Picture /MiddleEast Eye (11/1/24)

Can Zionism survive the current war in Gaza? Israeli historian Ilan Pappé believes it can’t. In fact, he argues that the liberation of Palestine is an inevitability. Pappé is the author of 24 books on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and most recently published two books: ‘Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic’ and ‘A Very Short History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict’.

This week on The Big Picture Podcast, we sit down with Ilan Pappé to talk about where the Zionist project originates, why it embraced settler colonialism and why he believes it will ultimately fail to achieve its goals.

