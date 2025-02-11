“Blue MAGA is a pejorative term used to compare some supporters of Democratic politicians, such as former President Joe Biden, to supporters of President Donald J. Trump's (known for the slogan "Make America Great Again", MAGA). The term is used to criticize a perceived cult-like dedication to the Democratic Party and use of conspiracy theories to explain opposition to Democratic candidates, and dismissal of news organizations or polling that does not reflect well on them.” — Wikipedia

AS BLUE MAGA HYPERVENTILATES: Trump Carries On The Biden/Harris Genocide In Palestine

Democrats can’t even get the simplest thing right - it should be easy to oppose ethnic cleansing, but since it was their plan in the first place, they deflect blame to the left and ignore the bigger issues of genocide and ethnic cleansing taking place in Palestine.

[Editor’s Note: I was going to write a post on this subject but fellow Substacker Birrion Sondahl happened to do an amazing summary of what I have been thinking and feeling about the whiny, hypocritical Blue MAGA genocide supporters. Follow the link to read all of Birrion’s post, then repost and pass along. Oh, and don’t take any crap from pro-genocide Blue MAGA Democrats. — Mark Taylor]

By Birrion Sondahl

An Appeal To Reason (2/9/25)

As expected, after meeting with internationally wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump has gone all in on the ethnic cleansing of Palestine. This action has woken blue MAGA up, who have suddenly remembered that Palestine exists. However, instead of attacking Trump, they are predictably punching left with attacks on third party and uncommitted voters.

Former Biden advisor and current MSNBC pundit Symone Sanders tweeted, “I think now it’s very appropriate to reiterate that elections have consequences.” Philip James DeFranco, American media personality and YouTuber tweeted, “Genuine question. Not aiming to dunk on etc. But for the Pro Gaza folk who yelled Genocide Joe and Killer Kamala and abstained, voted Jill Stein, or even voted for Trump what is your reaction to Trump saying US will own Gaza? Same thing in your eyes as Harris or regret now or?” And an anonymous aide to former VP Harris said of the uncommitted movement, “Deeply unserious people who want to shirk their responsibility. Clowns.”

In reality, the Democrats are the deeply unserious people who are shirking their responsibility for genocide. They have no answer to Trump except to double down on attacking the left. According to the New York Times, “In private meetings and at public events, elected Democrats appear leaderless, rudderless and divided. They disagree over how often and how stridently to oppose Mr. Trump. They have no shared understanding of why they lost the election, never mind how they can win in the future.” They recently elected new leadership to the DNC including the new chair Ken Martin. Ken Martin’s radical approach to leadership is to only take money from the ‘good’ billionaires, not the bad ones….the Democratic party prefers their billionaire donors to doing anything meaningful for the people.

While Kamala Harris herself has been silent on Trump’s Gaza policy, Jill Stein has been speaking out against it. On February 4th, she posted on X, “Donald Trump proposes to take over the Gaza strip, build a ‘Riviera of the Middle East’, forcibly relocate Palestinians. Won't rule out sending US troops. Democrats gave us genocide. Republicans give us ethnic cleansing/genocide. A pox on both their houses.” And yet Democrats are still claiming that Jill Stein only shows up during election years!

The lack of ability of the Democrats to actually oppose Trump is because Trump’s policy on Gaza is the same as Biden’s. According to the AP, an anonymous Egyptian diplomat “said Egypt rejected similar proposals from the Biden administration and European countries early in the war, which was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack into southern Israel. The earlier proposals were broached privately, while Trump announced his plan at a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.” The only difference between the two presidents was that Biden wasn’t open about his support of the ethnic cleansing of Gaza while Trump announced it to the world. This plan of Biden’s has been covered in detail by Mitchell Plitnick in Mondoweiss.

Arming and supporting genocide

In fact, it was Biden/Harris arming and supporting genocide for 15 months that allows the policy of ethnic cleansing to continue. There would be no talk of reconstruction of Gaza if Biden/Harris had not provided the weapons to turn Gaza into rubble in the first place. The excuse that Gaza is too dangerous to live in now due to unexploded ordnance is because Biden/Harris provided that ordnance. …

What To Say To A ‘Blue MAGA’ Baby…

Yesterday a reader and I discussed how to deal with hypocritical Democrat ‘Blue MAGA’ — also known as ‘shitlibs’ — genocide fans. The following is based on that exchange:

Nobody in my community talks about the genocide at all. If I had similar discussions, I would simply observe, "Oh, so you support a genocide that has killed 200,000-plus — over two-thirds women and children, toddlers and infants — maimed and orphaned many more and are comfortable with a completely manufactured war by the corrupt NATO that has killed close to 1.5 million when a peace agreement had already been initialed. I guess we have two different sets of values."

I've also thought that I would be willing to talk about October 7th, as long as they were willing to discuss Oct. 6 and the eighty Oct. 6s before that.

I'd also be interested in hearing them describe a "good", "nice" or even “joyful” genocider: "Please, help me understand, explain the humanitarianism of that!"

A genocider is a genocider and anyone who voted for either Harris or Trump is complicit in the US/Israel genocide in Gaza, and now the West Bank and the hell that looks about to resume.

As they would begin yelling and evading and smearing me as antisemitic and wetting their pants, I'd probably just walk away. Whether on the Right or Left, no use in debating with brainwashed idiot sociopaths. — Mark Taylor

How Jewish-American Journalist Max Blumenthal Unlearned Zionism

“The stakes are high for the Constitution and the most cherished component of the Constitution, the First Amendment. The Israel Lobby presents the gravest threat to free speech in the United States. It's so obvious, and they have basically created a special exception around Palestine. The Israel Lobby is capable of, and determined to destroy any anti-war figure who rises to power in the west, alongside the trans-Atlanticists and the neocons and the pro-NATO crowd. “What they did to Jeremy Corbin was indicative of what they intend to do to any truly progressive politician. And they will even destroy Republican politicians, or right-wing politicians who are nationalist and don't wish to get their citizens killed in foreign wars. They did that in Indiana. They took out Rep. Brad Hostetler. No one talks about this. For the first time APAC spent ten million dollars, or something [like that], to take out this Republican in Indiana because he opposed military aid to Israel. “At the same time they took out [Rep.] Corey Bush and [Rep.] Jamal Bowman so it's so far beyond just Israel/Palestine.” — Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone, How Max Blumenthal UNLEARNED Zionism (2/10/25)

Eugene V. Debs: I’ll Take My Place…

“Every one of the aristocratic conspirators and would-be murderers claims to be an arch-patriot; every one of them insists that the war is being waged to make the world safe for democracy. What humbug! What rot! What false pretense! These... tyrants, these red-handed robbers and murderers, the "patriots," while the men who have the courage to stand face to face with them, speak the truth, and fight for their exploited victims - they are [called] the disloyalists and traitors. If this be true, I want to take my place side by side with the traitors in this fight.” — Eugene V. Debs

UNEDITED CBS INTERVIEW: Kamala's Shocking Admission

Sabby Sabbs (2/9/25)

Trump Stealing Straight From MAGA!

Trump Picking MAGA Pockets To Enrich His Buddy Billionaires

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has returned $20 BILLION to the victims of financial fraud and abuse since 2011. Say ‘bye-bye’ to that.

By Julia Conely

Common Dreams (2/7/25)

Consumer advocates on Friday called on allies to defend the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency after reports indicated DOGE personnel had entered the agency's office and possibly obtained access to its online databases.

Members of the CFPB Union NTEU 335, part of the National Treasury Employees Union, published a press release, later deleted from their website, noting that the names of three staffers of DOGE appeared in the consumer protection agency's internal staff directory Thursday evening—signaling that the CFPB is the latest target of Musk's illegal plunder of numerous federal offices.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) this week signaled the administration is searching for ways to slash spending for numerous public services in the interest of extending the 2017 tax cuts for the wealthiest earners.

Numerous outlets—including Wired and Punchbowl News —confirmed that the DOGE personnel had been granted access to CFPB offices and databases. Politico, citing people familiar with the developments, also reported the three individuals had been added as "senior advisers" to the agency.

The CFPB Union, in the now-deleted statement, identified the DOGE staffers as former Big Pharma lobbyist Chris Young; former Tesla and X employee Nikhil Rajpal; and Gavin Kliger, an "Elon fanboy" who graduated from University of California, Berkeley in 2020.

"When he's not stealing Americans' private information with DOGE, Kliger enjoys writing lengthy essays defending rapists and retweeting white supremacists," said the union's statement, citing the staffer's Substack where he has written positively about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), both accused of sexual abuse. "Kliger's lawyer daddy works at Experian, which is the same company CFPB sued in January for covering up errors on credit reports with sham investigations." …

Common Dreams work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

