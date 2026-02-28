By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (2/28/26)

Big news, the White House just announced, Donald Trump’s youngest son, Baron, 19, is enlisting in a new special Marine combat unit!

In a special Truth Social post just released by the White House, Donald Trump issued the following statement:

“At 6-feet, 9-inches tall, Baron will bring a special, really BIG dominating presence … BIGGEST PRESENCE EVER! … to the frontline of the coming battles for Israel across the Middle East. Melania and I are proud to have our BIG BEAUTIFUL son in a new NEPO BABY BRIGADE!!!! He and other rich kids will be shoulder-to-shoulder next to your kids and if, like your kid gets killed Baron gets killed we are proud to make the SACRIFICE FOR ISRAEL!!! (Though I hope Baron wouldn’t wind up such a sucker and loser!) THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!! — President Donald Trump

Okay, okay, I know, tasteless, cheap-ass click bait.

But let’s be clear, while this war is likely to ignite and spin out of control and Israel won’t let us stop until they say so, the one thing I can predict with absolute assurance: The children of America’s Epstein Class will not be anywhere near the military.

It’s the kids of the poor, working and lower middle class who will be facing the bullets, bombs, terror and trauma of combat. A Nepo Baby Marine special combat unit leading all attacks would be appropriate, given who are the only ones to benefit from our kids and tax dollars being burned up for Israel, but that ain’t gonna happen.

Young people, be courageous and morally right and do not join the US military. If you are in the military, seek support for getting out. There is no moral justification to fight Israel’s genocidal wars.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Oh, And To Baron…

Here’s the number for the Marine enlistment office in New York City: (212) 513-1342

Don’s Biggest Con Job

Now, in fairness, as we saw when all members of Congress stood and applauded Trump’s call for war on Iran, the Democrats are no better. After all, both sides get their money from the same Zionist AIPAC bag men.

To be clear who we are killing for — Z#onists rule United States

Timing Of US-Israel Attack On Iran Bears Symbolic Meaning In Judaism

By Tal Shalev

CNN (2/28/2)

The timing of the US and Israeli attack on Iran bears symbolic meaning in Judaism. Ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, worshippers read the specific portion from the Old Testament, known as Zachor.

The passage from the book of Deuteronomy commands the ancient Israelites to remember an unprovoked attack by the nation of Amalek and to eradicate the memory of Amalek once the Israelites are settled in their land.

The passage is read publicly before Purim to fulfil the mitzvah of remembering Amalek as Israel’s achetypical enemy.

