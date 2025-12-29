DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
6h

Ultimately, that knock on the door is the true meaning of war. It's senseless and stupid and should be avoided at all costs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
5h

They are wars of the military industrial complex. Why do American boys and girls volunteer? They took an Oath to the Constitution. They should know that foreign wars are not Constitutional because Congress didn't declare war. The executive branch did. They should all refuse it, when no country has attacked USA and does not have the capability to do so. The younger generation should stop being desecrated and sacrificed to the beast of destruction. The military men and women should stop being traitors to God Land and Man, and start honoring their Oath

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture