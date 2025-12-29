Of the many threats American military members may face on their tours of duty, the single greatest lethal threat they face is the United States government.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/29/25)

As we approach the end of one year and beginning of the next, we (again) sit on the edge of yet more war for corporate profit and ongoing American state terrorism from the Middle East to Venezuela.

Of the many threats American military members may face on tours of duty, the single greatest lethal threat they face is the United States government. A government run now by even more insane, ignorant, venal and corrupt characters than usual acting on behalf of personal and corporate wealth.

Vietnam-era draft dodger Pres. Donald “Bone Spurs” Trumpstein is just a more unbridled, impetuous version of the kind of presidential cynical arrogance, mismanagement and stupidity that we have seen since World War II.

Vile as he is, in a way Trumpstein’s meanderings and outbursts are the most honest expressions of presidential rule and disdain for those who join the military out of a sense of national service. When Trump dismissed the military dead as “suckers” and “losers” and refused to be photographed with veteran amputees because “it doesn’t look good for me”, he was just saying what all the presidents — of both parties — actually feel about those who sacrificed for the cause of greater corporate wealth.

But put aside all the lies and bullshit of the presidents and the rest of the American political class. Either by action or inaction, they are all complicit in the ever ongoing betrayal of American service members.

A most horrible experience

Instead, listen to someone who witnessed and experienced the reality of our system of corporate wars. Peace activist and Vietnam-era Army veteran ‘Buzz’ Davis recently sent me an op-ed he wrote a decade ago on an event during his Army service. He had forgotten about it, but a friend had come across it and sent it to him.

Buzz wrote me, “Here we are with Trump and his gang trying to start another war. And up pops an op-ed I did a decade ago about a most horrible experience I had as an Army officer.”

Beyond all the White House briefings and War Department bluster, lies and cheerleading propaganda of the corporate media, Buzz tells the real story of the American war state. The story at the front door of families.

Ultimately, war is tragedy of grief and loss for the individual family.

As we plunge into land war in Venezuela, Israel-ordered war with Iran and incursion into Somaliland there are more tragic chapters about to be written. Our wars are betrayal of the American people. Discourage the young from enlisting and support those in the military who wisely want to get out.

Buzz notes another thing that never changes:

“The boys who start wars are seldom in wars and don’t hang around as long as the wars. Are the crooks always in charge?

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Being a messenger of death

Every Successful Sniper Round Leads To A Knock On A Family’s Door

By the time I walked across the field to him he was just standing there in the hot sun, shoulders slumped all alone with his hands at his side. I reached him and he says, “I know what you’re going to tell me.”

By Buzz Davis, Army Veteran & Activist

Veterans For Peace (2/3/15)

STOUGHTON, WI - All the senseless deaths, grievous injuries and destruction in war. Maybe we will “never learn.” Across the world many are fighting back against these death machines we call governments. This is a fight we can never stop.

‘American Sniper’ is just one item in this world that shows how much we have lost our way. The supposed moral leaders of our nation are for the most part silent on America’s never ending wars — called the War on Terror.

For each successful sniper shot, somewhere in the world there is a knock on the door -- the messenger of death has arrived.

It reminds me of some of the worst days of my life. I was a lieutenant stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. I was informed that I was to serve as a survival assistance officer. I soon found out what that meant.

I had to go tell a family that their young son was missing in action. The soldier killed was a young Black man about 18, drafted and in Vietnam just a week or two after getting to Vietnam.

The Mother and Father were divorced or separated. The Army demanded I go and tell the Father first.

I had to go to the Mother’s town to ask were the Father was, then go tell him in another town, where he was working, and then drive back to the Mother’s town and tell her.

The agony for the Mother and his sisters was probably terrible. When people saw my military car and driver I am sure the phones started ringing and they all dreaded for those we were going to see.

There’s no good word

A few days later the fort received a telegram that the young man had been killed in action in a “firefight.”

I told the colonel I should go tell the Mother first and then tell the Father after I found out where he was working that day. But he said you will tell the father.

So I found the Father, an older man in a large field near a pile of lumber.

By the time I walked across the field to him he was just standing there in the hot sun, shoulders slumped all alone with his hands at his side. I reached him and he says, “I know what you’re going to tell me.”

And I said yes.

He says sit down. So we sit on the pile of lumber and I tell him his son has been killed. We talk a bit and he explains how much he appreciates me coming and telling him. I thank him and we shake hands. As I walk across that field back to my waiting driver, I think I tell him his only son is dead and he is very kind to me and thanks me for coming all the way to tell him in person.

An hour or two later I am back at the Mother’s home. Of course they all know by now. From the very bright sunlight, his sister leads me to her Mom’s bedroom.

She is in bed in the dark with just small low-light lamp at the side of the bed and a chair.

She says, “He’s gone isn’t he.”

I say yes and she wants me to sit down. I open the telegram and tell her that her son has been killed in a firefight. Then I hear a gasp in the room and I look up. There are about five men and women standing around the bed that I had not seen in the dark.They had all been waiting with her.

The Mother then asked was he in much pain.

I said what?

“With the fire and all, she said.

Then I realized she thought I was telling her her son had burned to death. And I thought to myself, my God, we can’t even get it straight how to tell loved ones their son is dead.

So I explain that her son was in a gun battle, which the Army calls a firefight. She felt better that he son had not burned to death.

Preparation for the funeral

A week later I went back to escort his body to the funeral home and prepare everything for the funeral. Fortunately, a sergeant escorted the man’s casket from the East Coast.

That sergeant taught me and the detail of soldiers sent to help with the funeral what to do.

The family wanted to have the casket unlocked - my orders were, the military said, the casket was to be kept locked. I said to the funeral director and the sergeant, I think the casket needs to be kept closed. But I knew what they wanted to do. By that time in Vietnam, there were some unusual things going on with bodies and some of course were badly destroyed.

So I left to do something else. When I returned, the sergeant and funeral director showed me the young man’s body and we were all thankful everything was ok.

Graveside

I will never forget giving his Mother, a very small slender woman, the folded American flag after we removed it from his casket at the funeral.

The chairs for the family were very close to the grave. At the proper time, I knelt in front of her with the folded flag and said on behalf our nation and the president of the United States of America I present this flag in honor of your son’s sacrifice to our nation.

Just as I finished this the rifles went off with a very loud crack a couple feet away from the foot of the grave.

People screamed and jumped up. I was so startled I jumped up. The Mother jumped up, I started falling backward into the open grave toward the casket.

She reached out and grabbed me. There we were holding on to each other with the flag wedged between us. I then sat her back down, saluted, went to the back and the minister took over to conduct the ceremony.

I have blocked that young solder’s name and that wonderful family’s name from my memory. I think my brain just does not want to revisit those times.

So much senseless death going on and on, century after century.

Now our government has tricked us again. The all-volunteer military has turned into a mercenary army.

Our young men and women are again being brainwashed into fighting battles for the one-percenters -- the lying, cheating, conniving men and women with kill lists who would never lower themselves to serve their county in the military.

﻿When will we ever learn?

Another Soul Lost To The American War State

“Martin Luther King’s assassination cannot be understood apart from his resistance to the Vietnam War, nuclear war, and his organizing of the Poor People’s Campaign to abolish poverty. These make up the substance of the last chapter of his life and the ‘why’ of his murder. The United States observes Dr. King’s birthday every January as a national holiday, remembering his resistance to racism. The perennial questions are: How far have we come in overcoming racism? How far do we have to go? As a people, however, we remain unaware that the final commitment of King’s life was to end not only racism but war and poverty as well. The man was on fire with the hope of redeeming America from the evils driving it to extinction.” —James W. Douglass, Martyrs to the Unspeakable: The Assassinations Of JFK, Malcolm, Martin, and JFK (p.305)

