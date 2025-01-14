By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/14/25)

OMG! Journalist and former British Member of Parliament George Galloway went full-on Scorched Earth yesterday on two absolutely essential stories getting little or no coverage in the Western corporate-ass-covering media.

After Elon Musk stirred up diversionary xenophobic hysteria about a years long ago story of sexual grooming of working class girls by Muslim and Pakistani immigrants in Great Britain, Ivor Caplin — a former British MP and Defense Minister for Tony Blair — was caught and arrested in an alleged attempt to meet up with a 15 year-old boy to bring into a three-way sexual meetup with Caplin’s ‘partner’. The situation was exposed through an online sting operation by a group of anti-pedophile vigilantes.

Caplin was a strident supporter of British involvement in the US attack on Iraq that led to a million dead and millions more devastated by injuries and loss of loved ones, homes and communities. He has also been a very vocal Zionist supporter of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Perhaps I missed it, but I have seen no mention of the arrest in the British Guardian and certainly not in the US media. An online search didn’t show references there or elsewhere. There is a brief recent add-on to Caplin’s Wikipedia page.

The Wonderful nightmare

Closer to home, Galloway smacks Lynda and Stewart Resnick, a California billionaire couple who have privatized and locked up much of the state’s water supply to feed their agricultural empire: The Wonderful Company. A particularly obscene name given the firestorm decimation of Los Angeles, worsened by water scarcity.

In addition to hoarding California water for billions of personal profit, the Resnicks are staunch Zionist supporters of Israel and have contributed to Israeli settlement programs in Palestinian areas.

There are more particulars and details in the links below, but link to George to get a no-hold summary of both examples of the perverse cruelty and greed of the Western corporate ruling class.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

HELL COMES HOME: Californication

Mother Of All Talk Shows (1/12/25)

Hollywood becomes Gaza, but with functioning hospitals, if you can afford. A thing for dwarves. Labour's Zionist alleged paedophile nailed on camera by vigilantes. And pictured with King Charles

“It is now an axiom that the more rabidly pro-israel Zionist you are, the more likely you are to be a corrupt and repulsive individual. You have to be repulsive to be completely unmoved at the mass murder of children on a daily basis.”

“It can't even get on the news. That's how I know that this cult of Israel has become the dominant cult in political life in Western countries. And that is a narrative that is as true in the United States where many of you are watching now as it is true in Britain, as it is true in Germany, as it is true in France and other European countries.”

*****

“This goes to, I think, a deeper issue and one which is common across the Western World. Our entire societies are now in a Helter Skelter downwards towards the pits of degeneracy and how did that happen? Why was it allowed to happen? Why did nobody stop it happening? If you look at the standards of monarchs of presidents of prime ministers and kings and parliamentarians and senators and Congress members; if you look at the mayors; if you look even at the judges in many western countries, their reputations are scarred out of all recognition by corruption and wickedness. How did that happen? Well it started when we decided that anything goes.”

21-minute video

AS L.A. BURNS: Meet The Diabolically EVIL Billionaire Couple Controlling California’s Water Supply

Katie Halper (1/12/25)

Yasha Levine exposes the evil billionaires stealing California's water supply.

Yasha Levine is a Russian-American investigative journalist, writer, and filmmaker. He's the author of "Surveillance Valley: The Secret Military History of the Internet," "A Journey Through California's Oligarch Valley," "The Koch Brothers: A Short History" and "The Corruption of Malcolm Gladwell." He's the co-host of The Russians podcast.

22-minute video

How This Billionaire Couple Came To Control California's Water Supply

8-minute video

More Perfect Union

The Class Room (12/20/22)

While 40 million Californians suffer through unprecedented drought, one billionaire couple owns a massive share of the state's water system, largely seized in a series of secretive meetings two decades ago. That system was largely paid for by the very taxpayers whose water these billionaires hold hostage. The Resnicks are the biggest farmers in California–as of 2007 they owned four San Francisco’s worth of farmland.

Nearly half of Americans buy at least one of their products: pistachios, POM pomegranate juice, mandarins, flowers, and more.

It’s all under one massive umbrella: The Wonderful Company, a privately owned company worth at least 5 billion dollars. The majority owners, the Resnicks, are worth at least 8 billion.

We dug into how Lynda and Stewart Resnick were able to seize control of what should be a shared public resource with ‪@SecondThought‬ on this latest episode of "How They Got Rich" by The Class Room at More Perfect Union.

Meet The California Couple Who Uses More Water Than Every Home In Los Angeles Combined

Having shrewdly maneuvered the backroom politics of California’s byzantine water rules, they are now thought to consume more of the state’s water than any other family, farm, or company.

By Josh Harkinson

Mother Jones (8/9/16)

Rafaela Tijerina first met la señora at a school in the town of Lost Hills, deep in the farm country of California’s Central Valley. They were both there for a school board meeting, and the superintendent had failed to show up. Tijerina, a 74-year-old former cotton picker and veteran school board member, apologized for the superintendent—he must have had another important meeting—and for the fact that her own voice was faint; she had cancer. “Oh no, you talk great,” the woman replied with a warm smile, before she began handing out copies of her book, Rubies in the Orchard: How to Uncover the Hidden Gems in Your Business. “To my friend with the sweet voice,” she wrote inside Tijerina’s copy.

It was only later that Tijerina realized the woman owned the almond groves where Tijerina’s husband worked as a pruner. Lynda Resnick and her husband, Stewart, also own a few other things: Teleflora, the nation’s largest flower delivery service; Fiji Water, the best-selling brand of premium bottled water; Pom Wonderful, the iconic pomegranate juice brand; Halos, the insanely popular brand of mandarin oranges formerly known as Cuties; and Wonderful Pistachios, with its “Get Crackin'” ad campaign. The Resnicks are the world’s biggest producers of pistachios and almonds, and they also hold vast groves of lemons, grapefruit, and navel oranges. All told, they claim to own America’s second-largest produce company, worth an estimated $4.2 billion.

The Resnicks have amassed this empire by following a simple agricultural precept: Crops need water. Having shrewdly maneuvered the backroom politics of California’s byzantine water rules, they are now thought to consume more of the state’s water than any other family, farm, or company. They control more of it in some years than what’s used by the residents of Los Angeles and the entire San Francisco Bay Area combined.

Such an incredible stockpiling of the state’s most precious natural resource might have attracted more criticism were it not for the Resnicks’ progressive bona fides. …

Read the rest

Well, Now, THAT Violence Is Perfectly Acceptable!

“[Luigi] Mangione, who is, by all accounts, an extremely smart guy with an Ivy League education, should really have known better. He should have known that if he wanted to murder someone – and get away with it – there were far more socially acceptable ways of doing so. “Mangione could, for example, have got a well-paid job as a management consultant and helped supercharge the country’s opioid epidemic; chances are he would have faced little more than a slap on the wrist. He could have gone to Gaza and shot some Palestinian children in the head – in which case, not only would he probably face no consequences whatsoever, US lawmakers would probably go out of their way to shield him from accountability. And, of course, Mangione could have gone into the health insurance industry himself, and routinely denied life-saving care to desperate people in order to boost profits. That type of violence is perfectly fine.” — Arwa Mahdawi, Thought UnitedHealthcare Couldn’t Get More Awful? They’ve Gone Villain Mode (1/14/25)

Share