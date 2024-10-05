By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/4/24)

Coming up on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas military action against the open air concentration camp imprisonment of the people of Gaza, it is hard to grasp just how much our perceptions of the world have changed. The vile, vicious truth of the Israeli fascist ethno-state and supine subservience of it’s compliant little cuck, the United States government, has been shocking to even the most cynical.

Every day this past year we have been kicked along by the US/Israel cabal into ever deeper crevices of hellish revelations of just who and what runs the Western Empire and truth of what we are: A culture of mass murder.

Myth in flames

Anyone who has paid attention to the real history of this nation has understood the gulf between what we say we are and what we really are has been huge. But Gaza has stripped it all bare and illuminated the wreckage of myth in flames.

One of the best and most reliable sources of news on the US/Israel genocide in Gaza is The Electronic Intifada. Nearly everything they report on is banned from western media coverage and the corporate filters that neuter the truth. I urge you to check it out and subscribe. They are still available on YouTube…for now.

I bring up ET because in the Friday round-up of the week’s news there was an absolutely beautiful story out of Gaza. I won’t tell it because it needs to be told in the voices and with the images of those who created an all-too infrequent moment of beauty and kindness in such a dark time. I’ll just say, this is one example of how the adults of the world have much to learn from the children.

The segment begins at the 7:00-mark in the video below.

Solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

News Highlights On Week 52 Of The US/Israel Gaza Genocide

The Electronic Intafada (10/4/24)

Nora Barrows-Friedman provides an update on the latest developments in Gaza, just days from the first anniversary of the start of Israel’s ongoing genocide.

9-minute video

Share