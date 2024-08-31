“We are dealing with gangsters.”

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (8/31/24)

Thanks and shout-out to Substacker Ohio Barbarian for posting this excellent sidewalk lesson from a Jewish Rabbi protesting the US/Israel genocide in Gaza.

As Ohio Barbarian notes in his August 31 post:

“Russell Dobular of Due Dissidence made this brief interview with an Orthodox Rabbi named Weiss protesting at the DNC in Chicago, so it’s kind of hard to call this anti-Semitic, but Zionists and liberals will anyway. “No matter. This is the real, religious Jewish perspective on Israel, and why the desperate Zionist attempts to paint all Jews with their genocidal brush will fail. It’s also less than 9 minutes, always a plus.”

We Americans have been lied to and subjected to one of the greatest — and most evil — hustles in history. The term antisemitism is being twisted and perverted to smear, silence, threaten and intimidate anyone who speaks out against the Zionist Israeli State, it’s enmeshed history with Nazism and past brutal treachery toward Americans.

We have been kept ignorant about the true history and nature of Israeli Zionism. Israel and Zionism is a deep betrayal of the Jewish religion. We need to educate ourselves and each other because corrupted the media and corrupted educational institutions won’t do it. Please pass along this video to others.

9-minute video

