THIS is who — and what — we and the Israelis are…

A Palestinian child amputee—one of thousands—is seen at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on October 5, 2024. / Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua via Getty Images

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/9/25)

Whatever happens with Trumpstein’s supposed Gaza ‘peace deal’ never forget all the massacre, brutality, perverse cruelty and inhumanity of the past two years — and the 80 years before in Palestine — couldn’t have happened without American bombs, money, lies and diplomatic bullying.

Begun under the Joe Biden administration and happily continued under Trumpstein’s gang, the genocide is fully bipartisan. Both presidents could have chosen to end the slaughter with a phone call but through corrupt Zionist funding, cowardice, probable bipartisan Epstein blackmail and their own personal depravity actively chose not to every single day of the past two years.

Day after day.

Dead child after dead child.

The photo above is a perfect personification of who and what the US and Israel are and have always been: genocidal mass murderers without a scrap of morality.

Even if Trump’s plan were to prove the exception to every other promise or proposal he has dumped at the first moment of self-interest, nothing will ever erase the stains of the dead and maimed children he has directly slaughtered.

Nothing.

You own it Donny Boy.

One can hope the Nobel Committee won’t disgrace itself by awarding such a crass, narcissistic murderer the Nobel Peace Prize, but in this world of empty, corrupt institutions across the collapsing western empire, who the hell knows.

How ironic if Trumpstein is awarded such an honor at the same time — in Orwellian ‘1984’ fashion — he orders troops onto American streets in support of Gestapo ICE thugs, calls for a full-on surveillance state and the round-up and execution of people like me who dare to speak out against fascism, war crimes and a failed capitalist system. But, of course, if you are opposed to a nebulous entity like antifa (antifascist) then you are — by definition — pro-fascist. You know, the political ideology we went to war against in WW II.

Pro Nazi, Donald, and doing what he is.

Again, refer to the photo above.

NOTE: Shortly after putting up this post Candace Owens had a message regarding the Trumpstein/Kushner plans of turning the Gazans’ land into a resort for the wealthy. The whole broadcast us worthwhile but at least listen to the message she has for Trumpstein and anyone who will go to vacation at such an obscenity. Begin at the 46:43 mark. Link Here

Petition Calls To Appropriately Award Nobel Peace Prize To Global Sumud Flotilla

Change.org (10/6/25)

The Global Sumud Flotilla — a fleet of boats attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid — was intercepted by Israeli authorities on October 3rd. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and roughly 170 other participants onboard were detained and later deported from Israel.

Flotilla organizers say the interception of their boats was illegal and in violation of maritime law. Israel says the activists violated a legal blockade.

A petition is calling for the flotilla to be recognized with the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, calling it “a mission that seeks to bridge divides and promote peace where conflict has long been the norm.”

To read or sign, head to the link in bio. #GlobalSumudFlotilla #Gaza #Israel #Palestine #NobelPeacePrize

Sign and pass along!

1-minute video

“Every child killed is an irreplaceable loss.”

UNICEF Urges End To ‘War on Children’ as 2 Years Of Gaza Genocide Kills & Maims Minimum Of 64,000+ Kids

That’s one child every hour in what the UN agency for Palestinian refugees last year reported was a higher child death toll than in the previous four years of all the world’s armed conflicts combined.

By Brett Wilkins

Common Dreams (10/8/25)

After two years of US-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza that’s left hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children dead, maimed, starved, sickened, and displaced and countless others traumatized for life, a key United Nations leader on Wednesday urged an immediate ceasefire and entry of humanitarian aid into the embattled strip.

“In the last two years, a staggering 64,000 children [absolute minimum. —M. Taylor] have reportedly been killed or maimed across the Gaza Strip, including at least 1,000 babies,“ United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell said Wednesday. ”We don’t know how many more have died due to preventable illnesses or are buried under the rubble.“

Russell’s remarks came days after UNICEF spokesperson James Elder also urged an end to what he called a ”war on children.“

The charity Save the Children and others say at least 20,000 children are among the more than 67,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza over the past two years. That’s one child every hour in what the UN agency for Palestinian refugees last year reported was a higher child death toll than in the previous four years of all the world’s armed conflicts combined.

Using Gaza Health Ministry data—which have been deemed generally accurate by experts including Israeli intelligence officials—Western media outlets including The Washington Post and The Guardian have published lists of more than 18,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza since October 2023.

Experts, including the authors of multiple peer-reviewed studies in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet, say the actual death toll is much higher, and will likely not be known for some time, as thousands of missing people are presumed dead and buried beneath the rubble of bombed buildings in a territory in which 90% of all homes have been destroyed.

70% of dead are women and children

According to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, nearly 7 in 10 Palestinians killed in Gaza between November 2023 and April 2024 were women and children. As Israeli officials continued to push specious claims of a historically low civilian-to-combatant kill ratio in Gaza, leaked classified Israel Defense Forces intelligence files revealed that 5 in 6 Palestinians—83%—killed by the IDF through the first 19 months of the war were, in fact, civilians.

While Israel claims it is waging its war with unparalleled effort to avoid harming civilians, facts on the ground paint a very different—and very bloody—picture. According to many Palestinian and international doctors and nurses who worked in Gaza, Israeli forces deliberately shot children with intent to kill, often aiming at their heads and chests. IDF troops have repeatedly admitted to being ordered to fire live bullets and artillery shells into crowds of starving aid-seeking civilians, including children.

The IDF’s ‘fun’ depravity

Israeli troops have also admitted to being ordered to shoot to kill “anyone who enters” a so-called “kill zone” in central Gaza, including children. One IDF soldier even boasted online about how “fun” it is to kill Palestinian children, while another said in a video uploaded to social media that “we are looking for babies, but there are no babies left”—so instead he “killed a girl that was 12.”

This Palestinian girl survived an Israeli bullet in the head. (Photo by Dr. Mimi Syed via de Volksrant)

Following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, IDF commanders dramatically loosened rules of engagement, effectively allowing an unlimited number of civilians to be killed when targeting a single Hamas member, no matter how low-ranking. Combined with the use of artificial intelligence to rapidly select targets and the use of US-supplied 1,000- and 2,000-pound bombs that can level entire city blocks, wholesale massacres of dozens or more Palestinians ensued.

Last year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the first time added Israel to his so-called “List of Shame” of countries that kill and injure children during wars and other armed conflicts.

A handful of Gaza’s child victims are known the world over, like Hind Rajab, the 5-year-old girl who was seriously wounded in January 2024 Israeli tank attack on her family’s Kia hatchback but survived, surrounded by half a dozen slain relatives and under heavy fire, before being killed along with the paramedics sent to save her. Some Israelis and their US supporters denied that Hind Rajab ever existed, part of a wider pattern of denial—a recurring theme throughout history’s genocides.

But largely due to the sheer scale of slaughter, most of the children killed by Israeli bombs, bullets, and blockade will remain nameless statistics to the world, despite the best efforts of Gaza officials and international activists to record and remember them. In September 2024, for example, the Gaza Health Ministry published a 649-page database of Palestinians killed by Israel. The first 14 pages of the document were filled with the names of babies. Last May, it took 24 hours for participants at a Harvard University vigil to read aloud the names of nearly 12,000 children killed in Gaza.

Some—like a 9-year-old girl who was pulled from the rubble of her family home in Khan Younis after a December 2023 Israeli airstrike that killed her father and her only brother—have even argued that people killed quickly by Israeli bombs and bullets were the “lucky” ones, as many survivors faced unspeakable physical and psychological trauma. Thousands of children have had one or more limbs amputated, often without anesthesia, due to the systematic obliteration of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure and a “complete siege” for which former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Israel is using the siege as a weapon to deliberately starve Palestinians in Gaza, with children often the worst affected by a famine that’s killed at least 470 people and likely many more, while starving hundreds of thousands of others. Like Gallant, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also a fugitive from the ICC, wanted for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes including murder and forced starvation.

“Famine persists in Gaza City and is spreading to the south, where children are already living in dire conditions,” UNICEF’s Russell said Wednesday. “The crisis of malnutrition, especially among infants, remains shocking. Months without adequate food have caused lasting harm to children’s growth and development.”

The work of Trump, Biden & Netanyahu…

Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, a 1-year-old Palestinian boy from Gaza City, faces life-threatening malnutrition as the humanitarian situation worsens due to ongoing Israeli attacks and blockade, on July 21, 2025. / Photo by Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini/Anadolu via Getty Images

New acronym in honor of Trump & Biden

Thousands of Palestinian children have also lost one or both parents to Israeli attacks. Some have seen their entire families wiped out in airstrikes. A new acronym has even been coined to describe some of these orphans: WCNSF, or “wounded child, no surviving family.”

All this killing, maiming, starving, orphaning, and forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian minors has wrought what one mother there called the “complete psychological destruction” of Gaza’s children. A December 2024 study found that nearly all children in Gaza believed their deaths were imminent—and nearly half of them wanted to die.

To end the physical and psychic suffering of Gaza’s children, Russell and others are imploring Israel to end the war—a prospect that now seems closer than ever to being realized amid reportedly fruitful ceasefire talks.

“UNICEF welcomes all efforts to end the war and chart a path towards peace in Gaza and the region,“ Russell said. ”Any plan must lead to a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the safe, rapid, and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief—through all available crossings and routes—at the scale desperately needed by all Gazans, especially children.“

“Every child killed is an irreplaceable loss,” Russell added. “For the sake of all children in Gaza, this war must end now.”

Link to story and 8-minute audio

