Roslyn Ross
12h

THE CRITICAL POINT IS THAT NOT ONLY HAS ISRAEL CREATED THE GREATEST NUMBER OF CHILD AMPUTEES IN HISTORY IT HAS DECREED, AS POLICY THAT THEY WILL SUFFER THE AGONY OF AMPUTATION, SOMETIMES ALL FOUR LIMBS, WITHOUT ANAESTHETICS OR PAINKILLERS.

The goal, said one lunatic Israeli politician, one of many, was to make the Palestinians suffer agony worse than death and that includes children.

So, a toddler with her guts blown open as I saw the other day, will die over days in total agony because there are no painkillers or a medical system which can either repair her terrible wounds or keep her comfortable until she dies.

It means babies, toddlers, children, adults will have one or four limbs amputated or one or both eyes removed, in agony and then remain in agony because Israel decrees no anaesthetics or painkillers will be allowed into Gaza.

Never before have we seen a State, culture and society as depraved and evil as Israel.

12h

I don’t care if Biden , Trump, Starmer, Macron, Trudeau, Carney and the rest of the deprived world leaders who support the genocide touch Christ’s robe and are saved, I want to see the bastards held accountable and I want to see them suffer the most incredible physical and emotional pain. Never forget, never forgive.

