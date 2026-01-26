He represented the best of us and was murdered by the worst of us.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (1/26/26)

There it is, the moment of execution of VA hospital ICU nurse Alex Pretti this past Saturday on the icy streets of Minneapolis by a masked ICE federal Nazi storm trooper. Alex was trying to help two women who had been pushed to the ground by ICE thugs when he was shoved, struck, pepper sprayed, then shot ten times at point blank range.

While Fuhrer Trump’s apparatchiks have been burping up lies, saying Alex had brandished a gun and attacked agents, various videos — like the one the still image above was taken from — clearly show he held the phone he was video recording with in his right hand and his left hand was empty and in plain sight of the agents and he made no aggressive moves or even gestures.

Alex did have a 9mm automatic pistol with two ammunition clips. He was legally licensed to carry the weapon and it was secured in a holster on the back of his waist until one of the ICE goons pulled it out of the holster. Despite FBI Director “Krash” Patel’s lies, it is perfectly legal to carry a licensed firearm in public, including to public demonstrations. Our right guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

The same right we have seen right-wing demonstrators exercise during the January 6 insurrection and various right wing marches over the past decade.

As noted in the Democracy Now! profile of Alex, below, he represented the best of us and was murdered by the worst of us.

The photo of Alex’s illegal execution echoes another from over 80 years ago.

The name of the victim kneeling at the edge of a pit of corpses in modern day Ukraine is lost to history. But eight decades on, a diligent Holocaust scholar identified the Nazi shooter as Jakobus Onne, who grew up in a well-educated family and in 1933, at the age of 20, joined the Nazi party. Appropriately, the SOB was killed in battle in 1943.

Does Onne’s stance look familiar?

The execution was part of a SS Einsatzgruppe C commando unit campaign to clear a region of the Soviet Union of “Jews and partisans” in preparation for a visit by Adolph Hitler. In the region where this photo was taken only 15 of 20,000 Jews survived the mass killing campaign.

Ultimately, Onnes’ criminality and depravity could not remain hidden. His name emerged from the shadows of history. Something today’s American Gestapo ICE agents might want to keep in mind. Especially now when hundreds of phones are tracking every move they make. And now with digital information, the internet and inter-connectivity of resistance and human rights groups, every little hooded thug might want to consider when and where their recorded abuses may eventually wind up.

Information protection is the first step on the road to justice.

Compile, preserve and protect evidence

The following are some guidelines on how to secure your phone and information that may prove useful to future prosecution of today’s ICE crimes. As I have noted before, you may want to consider not taking your phone to protests and instead bring small easy-to-hide digital cameras. Link here to see samples.

Below are some basics of phone, identity and information security. Please share with others and understand — we are in a different world.

1. Before filming: harden the phone

Do the prep:

• Lock screen must be strong. Use PIN or passphrase, not fingerprint/face. Biometrics are easier to compel than information you know.

• Turn on full-disk encryption if it’s not on already (most modern phones default to it).

• Disable lock-screen notification content previews.

• Turn on automatic cloud backup for photos and videos. This is for accidental loss, not seizure protection, but it helps.

Phone should still be usable with camera quick-launch.

2. During filming: stream or sync live

The main move that defeats device seizure is not allowing the device to be the only copy.

You have three workable strategies:

Strategy A: Live cloud offload

Record video locally but auto-sync to a cloud in real time or near real time. Apps that do this well:

• Open-ended generic: Google Photos, iCloud, OneDrive

• Purpose-oriented: Signal Stories camera, or livestream platforms (YouTube Live unlisted, Twitch, Facebook Live).

Downside: requires network. If network is jammed, you lose live offload.

Strategy B: Dead-drop to a trusted peer

Have someone remote receiving media as you shoot. Two ways:

• Continuous uploads in a shared album

• Send clips in small chunks to a partner running secure messaging (Signal).

This makes seizure mostly irrelevant; the evidence already left the scene.

Strategy C: Local + encrypted + rapid “push”

If network is flaky, record locally in short clips (not one continuous 45-minute file). Short clips upload faster once connection returns. If the phone is snatched mid-upload, some clips will have escaped.

3. If the phone is seized or smashed

You care about two things:

• that the data already left the device, and

• that someone cannot browse your contacts, notes, identity, or metadata.

If biometrics are off and device uses a passphrase/PIN:

• Powered-on seizure: data remains encrypted at rest behind the OS

• Powered-off seizure: stronger because the key material is purged from RAM

If the phone is smashed:

• If offload already happened, you’re fine

• If not, physical destruction equals data loss. So don’t rely on hardware survival.

4. If the phone is snatched suddenly

Assume no chance to negotiate or reason.

Mitigation:

• Use a wrist lanyard or simple physical retention strap if the environment is dense

• Wear a cheap, small-body action camera (GoPro or similar) under clothing with only the lens exposed. These can record to microSD while phone streams. Harder to seize both.

Also, shooting vertical clips in small increments helps partial retention.

5. Blocking network shutdown attempts

You can’t control signal jamming. So plan for:

• delay-tolerant upload (store until connection)

• multiple paths (cell and Wi-Fi)

• as fallback, use mesh networks (Bridgefy, Briar). They are not great for video, but they help move small evidence chunks peer-to-peer until a device reaches real internet. (They work with bluetooth and WiFi-Direct spreading the video as little messages to your friends nearby)

6. What if forced to unlock?

If someone insists you unlock:

• PIN/passphrase is harder to compel than fingerprint/face in many jurisdictions

• Some phones let you disable biometrics quickly by pressing power five times or holding both volume buttons

• Do not rely on “panic delete” features unless you are fully willing to lose evidence. Deletion destroys your own goal.

7. Metadata matters a lot!

Videos with embedded timestamps, geotags, and audio are stronger evidence than raw footage. Don’t disable geotagging unless the threat is retaliation. Decide whether the threat is post-event doxxing or evidentiary integrity. Can’t have both.

8. Too long, didn’t read, what to do?

Before going:

• PIN + encryption + biometrics off

• automatic cloud sync on

• camera quick launch enabled While shooting:

• record short clips (30–120 seconds)

• upload continuously when possible

• if uploading stalls, keep recording anyway Redundancy:

• consider second camera device or cheap body cam

• have a remote partner receiving data on Signal If seizure/snatch:

• assume you lose the hardware

• security objective is that the data already left device After leaving:

• back up all raw video twice (local drive + cloud)

• do not edit originals before backups

Moving the nation from ‘Just-Us’ to true JUSTICE depends on US!

