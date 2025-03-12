If such a sign is not stapled, nailed, bolted and welded onto the door of your senator or representative, then you know they are a bought-n-paid traitorous tool of another country.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/12/25)

In the news this morning on the Tuesday House Budget Resolution vote, it was noted that only one Republican representative voted against the measure: Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

He courageously cast his vote despite a personal threat from Donald the Mango Munster for Massie to be primaried…

Massie responds

“Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me,” Massie wrote in a Monday post on the social platform X in response to LaCivita, who had written “tick tock Tommie” about the bill.

“Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25 percent because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance,” Massie added.

Massie is a staunch Libertarian and as such, I would disagree with about half of his positions, but I do respect his all-too-rare openness and integrity. There is talk of his running for Senate. If he does so I will gladly donate to his campaign.

Massie is also the one who revealed last June that every member of Congress has an American Israel Public Affair Committee “AIPAC Babysitter” directing them on how and when to vote to send off more money and bombs to Israel.

In the course of some commentary on the Tuesday vote dust-up, attention was paid to the sign Rep. Massie has on his Congressional office door, boldy warning “NO FOREIGN LOBBYING.” The sign warns that if someone is trotting into his office to lobby for funding of a foreign nation like — oh, I don’t know — Israel, that they could be in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Always being helpful to ‘my’ delegation

I called the offices of my Wisconsin Congressional delegation — Rep. Tony Wied (R), Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) — demanding they send a staffer over to Massie’s office to see about getting a copy of the sign and then having it stapled, nailed, bolted and welded to their office door.

I encourage you to do the same with your Congressional delegation. If they choose not to post and act upon Massie’s sign — to have baseline integrity and loyalty to the people of this nation — then it is safe to assume they are duplicitous, bought-off hacks and traitors.

Track down your senators and representative today at the numbers below and give ’em a call on how to begin to find a scrap of independence and integrity:

Senate Switchboard & Directory: (202) 224-3121

Find your Representative‘s phone here

Call Rep. Massie’s office and tell him you appreciate his unique and all-too-rare courage and integrity: (202) 225-3465

Democratic PR Firm SKDK Registers As Foreign Agent For Israel

The firm has been conducting outreach for Israel to news outlets and Elon Musk's X.

By Donald Shaw

Sludge (3/11/25)

A powerful Democratic Party consulting firm has registered as a foreign agent to represent Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to documents filed with the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this month.

SKDK, known for its extensive connections to Democratic leaders, began work in late February to shape U.S. policy and public perception on behalf of Israel, per its FARA registration. The firm’s efforts center on media relations, though the financial terms have not yet been spelled out in a finalized contract.

A subsidiary of Mark Penn’s Stagwell Group, SKDK boasts a leadership team with deep Democratic ties. Co-founder Anita Dunn, a former senior advisor to President Joe Biden until July 2024, became an advisor for Future Forward, a major Democratic nonprofit, and its super PAC, which spent heavily to back Kamala Harris in 2024. Several SKDK figures have direct links to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Justin Goodman, an executive vice president at SKDK since 2022, served nearly a decade as Schumer’s communications director, earning the senator’s praise as “one of my most trusted staffers” in a 2022 speech. Mike Morey, another ex-Schumer communications aide, is a partner with the firm, while Josh Isay, SKDK’s former CEO, was Schumer’s chief of staff in the 1990s. …

Read the rest, Sludge subscribers only

