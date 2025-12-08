“Anyone — from donors to architects and engineers, to contractors and subcontractors and interior designers — associated with this grotesque obscenity need to be called out, shamed and boycotted to oblivion.”

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/8/25)

Look, I’ll be the first to acknowledge that in this shameful time of US-sponsored genocide and war crimes in Gaza and the Caribbean, Trump’s tawdry White House ballroom scam is not the biggest issue on the agenda. But it is sooo emblematic, crystallizing the sick corruption, slime and cascade of corporate rip-offs of Trump’s criminal regime and the obsequious — traitorous — complicity of the vast majority of the bought-off corrupt Congress.

Where the Republicans are actively complicit in Trump’s grift and crimes, the vast majority of Democrats are cowards and hypocrites and as bought off by Zionist big money as the goopy GOP.

New grifter on the job site

In the last couple days, media reports came out that the architect who had been working with Trump on the gilded ballroom to replace the illegally bulldozed White House East Wing had walked away from the project after disagreement over how large and grotesque the gilded warehouse ballroom should be.

Reportedly, Trump wants it big enough to host presidential conventions, which would reduce the White House (once referred to as ‘The People’s House’) to garden shed comparison.

A new DC architectural firm has now oozed up to Trump on his latest golden grift scam: Shalom Baranes Associates. The company is owned by Jewish immigrant, Shalom Baranes, whose family fled Libya to Italy in the 1950s then immigrated to the US when Baranes was a child. His company was behind restoration of the Pentagon after the 9/11 attack and has been involved in a number of DC projects and restoration work.

Shalom Baranes needs to hear from YOU!

Given the obvious capricious illegality of the destruction of the East Wing and the glaring corruption of private corporate funding of the $300 million (and counting) project, anyone — from donors to architects and engineers, to contractors and subcontractors and interior designers — associated with this grotesque obscenity need to be called out, shamed and boycotted to oblivion.

There needs to be citizen outrage and action on this project, which symbolizes all the crime, tacky grift, corruption and looting of the government at the very moment millions of families and children are about to lose health insurance and programs to help children, veterans the homeless and preservation of the environment we all depend upon are literally being gutted and destroyed.

Give ‘em a call!

So take a few minutes today and reach out to Shalom Baranes Associates and let them know what you think of their grifting off the ballroom criminal operation. Let them know you will also be contacting your Congressional delegation to demand they investigate Shalom Baranes Associates and urge — given their participation and profiting from such open, obvious corruption — the company be banned from any further government contracts.

Here is the contact information for Shalom Baranes Associates:

Mailing address: 1010 Wisconsin Ave., NW / Suite 900 / Washington, DC 20007

Phone: (202) 342-2200

Emails: inquiries@sbaranes.com / info@sbaranes.com

I just so happened to have run an ad in my local newspaper this week that resonates with how Congress should respond to Trump’s warehouse ballroom scam and the endless list of his grift, corruption and war crimes in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Venezuela.

Feel free to copy, pass along or use as you see fit. Perhaps share it with your own Congressional creep or run it as an ad in your local paper…

Trumpstain Hires New Architect For $300 Million White House Ballroom Scam

[Editor’s Note: This topic of the White House ‘ballroom’ scam comes up at the 4-minute Mark. — M.T.]

Keith Edwards (12/6/25)

9-minute video

At the very least, the media should have — for once — let their readers and viewers know the whole story

Long-Ignored Scandal Exposes Raunchy History Of Charlie Kirk & TPUSA Spokesman

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/6/25)

As a one-time print journalist who has his own tales to tell of media cowardice and complicity with power, I know I shouldn’t be shocked by the lack of reporting on the tawdry background of Turning Points USA spokesman Blake Neff, but I am.

Turns out Neff was the headwriter for the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, and had to resign his position in 2020 after it came out that he was the anonymous author of a gushing stream of online filth.

“In July 2020, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported that Neff, then the top writer for Tucker Carlson’s show, had been anonymously posting racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and other offensive content on an online forum for five years. Neff used racist and homophobic slurs, referred to women in a derogatory manner, and pushed white supremacist content while writing for Carlson’s show. Neff resigned after CNN contacted him for comment.” — Tucker Carlson’s Racist Former Head Writer Resurfaces As Charlie Kirk’s Radio Producer (6/22/23)

Note, he did it for five years. We’re not talking a one-off ‘one-beer-too-many’ misstatement. As also reported by USA Today in 2020, Neff also online stalked and harassed a woman:

“The report also alleged that Neff has maintained a ‘lengthy thread in which he has derided a woman and posted information about her dating life that has invited other users to mock her and invade her privacy.’”

As he has recently raised his shiny head to gush on his good friend Charlie Kirk and smear Candace Owens and anyone else who have dared question or doubt the obvious basket of sloppy FBI BS on the Charlie Kirk assassination, the media has somehow decided to completely ignore/silence Neff’s scandalous background of online racism, vicious misogynist smears and online harassment of a woman.

When such a person is defending a religious/political organization with serious issues and simmering questions and bubbling financial scandal, it is basic journalistic responsibility to background the group’s primary spokesman.

Um, knock-knock, Tucker?

And where has Tucker been on the story? He has done good reporting and commentary on the obvious conspiracy to kill Kirk and defended the brave reporting of Candace Owens, but not — to my knowledge — once said a word about his former colleague’s tacky journalism background

I mean, really, Neff is the primary spokesman and lead hatchet man going after anyone with the temerity to question the official FBI/TPUSA shtick on the Kirk assassination. He’s really become the lead man in defending this supposedly Christian group, whose dark tangled financial ties are becoming clearer by the day.

This guy, really?

I dunno’, perhaps, given the dark corporate and Zionist funding shenanigans of TPUSA, maybe the media sees a nasty little undercover racist and stalker, as an appropriate spokesman for the TPUSA ‘Christian’ scam.

As appropriate as that may be, at the very least, they should have let their readers and viewers know the whole story of who has been spinning the TPUSA tall tale.

Trumpstein’s Grubby, Gripping, Ball-Scratching FIFA ‘Peace’ Prize Is So Appropriate

Gee whiz, the fraudulent, grotesque borderline porno FIFA ‘Peace’ Award handed over to Donald Trumpstein embodies the ever-desperate clawing character of Amerika’s “Grifter In Chief”!

Could FIFA actually have been tweaking Trumpstein? Sure looks like it.

Trump’s Henchmen Keep Calling Their War Slut President A Peacemaker!

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s News Letter (12/7/25)

4-minute video

“Both parties are complicit in the overthrow of our country by corporations and oligarchs. Never forget it. No war but class war.”

— kevinwilkes1963, online comment

“Wars are not about victory or winning.Wars are about weapons sales and contracts to rebuild.”

— Julian Assange

“I feel like we are living in one big psyop.”

— Online comment

