Approximately 4,000 No Kings protesters marched a mile to gather at the Brown County Court House in downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin for rally to challenge the disastrous, crumbling fascist administration of Donald Trumpstein.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/19/25)

Saturday’s nationwide No Kings marches were a huge success of organization, volunteer coordination with law enforcement and public participation in joyous free speech. There were about 2,800 events ranging from small community rallies to massive marches in major metropolitan areas with an increase participation by millions over the first No Kings event.

Not everyone was happy with the display of in-the-streets democracy. Clearly, all those flag and sign-waving millions are living rent free in Donald Tumpstein’s poorly carpeted noggin. Obviously, the massive No Kings turnout was driving him more bonkers than usual in comparison to his pathetic, sparsely-attended “squeak, squeak” pathetic birthday military parade last June. Throughout Saturday and deep into the night waddling Donald was in full meltdown mode on his one-man Truth Social blog.

I attended the march in Green Bay, Wisconsin and there were a few interesting things out of the ordinary, like this detail on the rooftop of a high school next to Joannes Park, where marchers gathered…

Then there was this overlooking the downtown county courthouse destination…

I carpooled with six other local activists to Green Bay. As we were unpacking signs and organizing a small wagon of food and water for the march, a rust spotted pick-up truck with a large American flag and a Trump “FUCK YOUR FEELINGS” flag slowly circled through the parking lot. There were three stonefaced guys in the truck that everybody ignored.

After the fourth pass a police squad car stopped them in the parking lot. Within several minutes, two more arrived and a half-dozen police officers were standing around the truck.

As we passed by a tall, lanky young man with a young woman and what looked to be a .30-06 caliber rifle — the same supposedly used in the Charlie Kirk assassination — slung over his shoulder came walking past on the way into the park, cussing out and saying demeaning things to people peacefully walking into the park. He was less than 75 feet from the police officers and I waited to see if they would stop the guy, but they didn’t.

I approached two officers and said, “As a gun owner, what that guy with the rifle is doing it threatening, you need to talk with him.”

“Did he say something threatening?” one officer asked.

“He’s cussing out people and anyone doing that with a rifle on their shoulder is an active threat,” I responded. “As a gun owner, I’m telling you what he is doing is a threat. You need to talk with him.”

As they began to move in the direction of where he had been I followed, but the guy just evaporated into the crowd. The cops and I circled through the growing crowd but we didn’t see him again. I screwed up not taking a photo of the little MAGA twerp.

I later learned there had been serious threats made to local event organizers and the city police were everywhere along the march route. I saw no confrontations with the police and, in fact, many people — myself included — thanked officers for being onsite. All interactions I saw were low key, polite and cordial.

In contrast to MAGA hallucinations of No Kings protesters being paid agitators and supplied with manufactured signs, nothing could have been further from the truth…

Nearly all the signs were handmade, heartfelt, ranging from hilarious to satirically mocking…

…to boldly declaring what the dunderheaded corporate Democrats should be crafting a platform around for next year’s mid-terms, if they weren't as bought off by corporations and the Zionist lobby as the GOP.

A recent Daily Kos email had the headline, “Trump won the America that Democrats forgot.” Of course the Democrats didn’t so much forget those Americans as they cynically abandoned them. Threw them overboard for corporate money. If they would pull the wads of Wall Street cash out of their ears, No Kings is telling them how they could win many of those voters back. But they would first have to tell the billionaires to f-off.

Many signs were not too subtle…

Unity and the young

The first stage of the march went through a Hispanic community. Next was a neighborhood of Black families. Nearly all the marchers were white. I don’t know this for sure, but I wouldn't doubt that the blatantly racist actions of Trumpstein’s bumbling Gestapo ICE goons discouraged minorities from participating, though some from both neighborhoods walked with the marchers for a block or two and most applauded, waved or cheered the march along from their doorsteps. I think there was a sense they knew we were marching for them.

At one point, a marcher brought a No Kings sign up to a porch of a Black family and the everyone from Granma to three teens and several little kids began dancing to a boom box beat and waving the sign. Everyone gave them a cheer and they cheered us back.

A view in one of the neighborhoods.

Participation of young people in the march was very encouraging. There were clearly lots of people under 20. My very rough estimate was 25%. At the gathering in front of the courthouse three young girls were taking photos of each other with their protest signs. I went over to ask how old they were — 15, 16 and 17.

“You three give me a lot of hope,” I said. “God Bless you.”

They seemed a little surprised but grinned and replied, “God Bless you, too.”

One image said it all

But of all the things seen, heard and experienced at yesterday’s march, one will stick with me until my last breath. On a street corner an older woman stood with her severely handicapped adult daughter in a wheel chair with an American flag tucked around her like a blanket.

The mother stood watching and — clearly overcome by the stream of passing marchers — steadily applauded. Considering the cutbacks to federal healthcare and disability support programs and likely looting of Social Security for the criminal billionaire class, one can only imagine how these ugly days wear on her.

I know a lot of people on the left downplay, minimize or even dismiss the No Kings marches, and I share some of their “so-now-what” criticism. But I think of that mother with her handicapped daughter and double down on what I have often said to the critics: This is an all-or-nothing moment.

As in the past, no one action will defeat fascism. Either we support and participate in all actions of resistance and community building or we all go down together. This is no time for political quibbling or purity testing.

A brutal and vicious enemy is before us. While their greasy paws are on the levers of power, they don’t control or own us…yet.

We need to put differences aside and relentlessly focus on the top three issues before us:

Class,

Class and…

Class

